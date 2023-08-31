DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Thomas reports trip

with billionaire Crow

WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas reported a luxury trip, private jet flights and a real estate transaction with a Texas billionaire in his annual financial disclosure form, which was released Thursday.

In an unusual move, the justice, who has been under increased scrutiny in recent months after he failed to disclose gifts and travel paid for by wealthy friends, included a detailed defense of his previous filings.

Thomas wrote that he had “adhered to the then existing judicial regulations as his colleagues had done, both in practice and in consultation with the Judicial Conference.”

But he said he “continues to work with Supreme Court officials and the committee staff for guidance on whether he should further amend his reports from any prior years.”

The justices file the financial forms each spring, and most were released in early June. But Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito requested 90-day extensions, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which collects and publishes the forms. It was not clear why the justices asked for extensions. Alito’s financial disclosure form was also released Thursday.

In particular, the nature of Thomas’ decadeslong relationship with a Texas real estate magnate who donates to conservative causes, Harlan Crow, elicited questions after a series of reports in ProPublica described the extent of his generosity and the justice’s failure to disclose it. Crow treated the justice to a series of lavish trips, including flights on his private jet, island-hopping on his superyacht and vacationing at his estate in the Adirondacks. Crow also bought the justice’s mother’s home in Savannah, Georgia, and covered a portion of private school tuition for the justice’s great-nephew, whom he was raising.

- New York Times

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

McCarthy warns shutdown

would stall impeachment

WASHINGTON — Facing the prospect of a politically damaging government shutdown within weeks, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is offering a new argument to conservatives reluctant to vote to keep funding flowing: A shutdown would make it more difficult for Republicans to pursue an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, or to push forward with investigations of him and his family that could yield evidence for one.

Warning a shutdown would stall the House’s ongoing inquiries into the president and his family, McCarthy's argument reflected the speaker’s growing desperation to find a way to persuade right-wing Republicans to drop their opposition to a stopgap measure that is needed to keep federal money flowing beyond the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.

By tying the issue to the prospect of impeaching Biden, McCarthy appears to be hoping that the conservative desire to investigate and possibly charge him with high crimes and misdemeanors — particularly amid the multiple criminal cases against former President Donald Trump — might outweigh their resistance to voting in favor of federal spending.

“If we shut down, all the government shuts it down — investigation and everything else,” McCarthy said about the prospect of funding running out Sept. 30. “It hurts the American public.”

Allies of McCarthy say that continuing the investigations during a shutdown would not only violate laws prohibiting Congress from engaging in unauthorized spending, it would present a politically charged spectacle of the House holding investigatory hearings while thousands of government workers are furloughed and agencies shuttered.

Multiple conservatives have indicated they are not willing to entertain even a short-term extension to provide more time to consider the yearlong spending measures without immediate concessions such as deeper spending cuts, eliminating funding for the prosecution of Trump and rigid border controls.

- New York Times

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Ex-Proud Boy gets

17 years for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A former organizer of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

The sentence for Joseph Biggs is the second longest among hundreds of Capitol riot cases so far, after the 18-year prison sentence for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year prison sentence for Biggs, who helped lead dozens of Proud Boys members and associates in marching to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Biggs and other Proud Boys joined the mob that broke through police lines and forced lawmakers to flee, disrupting the joint session of Congress for certifying the electoral victory by Biden, a Democrat.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the Jan. 6 attack trampled on an “important American custom,” certifying the Electoral College vote.

“That day broke our tradition of peacefully transferring power, which is among the most precious things that we had as Americans,” the judge said, emphasizing that he was using the past tense in light of how Jan. 6 affected the process.

Biggs acknowledged to the judge that he “messed up that day," but he blamed being “seduced by the crowd” of Trump supporters outside the Capitol and said he's not a violent person or "a terrorist."

Prosecutors defended their decision to seek 33 years behind bars for Biggs. One of them said it was justified because Biggs and his fellow Proud Boys committed "among the most serious crimes that this court will consider,” pushing the U.S. government “to the edge of a constitutional crisis.”

- Associated Press