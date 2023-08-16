DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

New ads push GOP

to support Ukraine vote

WASHINGTON - A conservative group started a $2 million advertising campaign on Tuesday to build support among Republican voters for arming and aiding Ukraine in its war against Russia, as Congress gears up for a bitter fight over President Biden’s latest request for funding to keep the assistance flowing.

The Republicans for Ukraine campaign centers on a 30-second advertisement. It features a series of testimonials from GOP voters bemoaning that the party has not done more to help Kyiv beat back Russian aggression and decrying what they identify as sentiments of support for Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, by certain Republicans. The ads were paid for by Defending Democracy Together, an organization founded by conservative commentator William Kristol, and are expected to be broadcast on Fox News during next week’s Republican presidential primary debate. Billboards displaying snippets of individual testimonials are also being put up around Milwaukee, which is hosting the debate, and in New York’s Times Square.

“I’m a Republican. I support Ukraine. G.O.P.: Stand up to Putin,” reads one billboard featuring the words and face of Mike Beverly, identified as a Republican voter.

The ads are being unveiled just days after the Biden administration appealed to Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine — $13 billion of which would be dedicated to military assistance. That amount is on top of the $113 billion that lawmakers have budgeted for the war effort to date. But the new request faces mounting hurdles, particularly with an increasing number of Republicans in Congress and in the electorate expressing skepticism or outright hostility toward the idea of sending more military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In June, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, under pressure from right-wing hard-liners bent on slashing federal spending and who are generally opposed to the Ukraine war effort, said he was against appropriating supplemental funds for Kyiv. Then last month, one-third of House Republicans voted to prohibit the administration from sending any more security assistance to Ukraine, and over 40% of the House GOP voted to strike a $300 billion security assistance for Ukraine from the annual defense bill.

- New York Times

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Special counsel obtained

Trump's Twitter DMs

WASHINGTON - The federal prosecutors who charged former President Donald Trump this month with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election got access this winter to a trove of so-called direct messages that Trump sent others privately through his long defunct Twitter account, according to court papers unsealed Tuesday.

While it remained unclear what sorts of information the messages contained and who exactly may have written them, it was a revelation that there were private messages associated with the Twitter account of Trump, who has famously been cautious about using written forms of communications in his dealings with aides and allies.

The court papers revealing that prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith obtained direct messages from Trump’s Twitter account emerged from a fight with Twitter over the legality of executing a warrant on the former president’s social media.

The court papers unsealed Tuesday revealed that Smith’s prosecutors sought “all content, records and other information” related to Trump’s Twitter account from October 2020 to January 2021, including all tweets “created, drafted, favorited/liked or retweeted” by the account and all direct messages sent from, received by or stored in draft form by the account.

The warrant, which was signed by a federal judge in Washington in January after Elon Musk took over Twitter, now called X, is the first known example of prosecutors directly searching Trump’s communications and adds a new dimension to the scope of the special counsel’s efforts to investigate the former president.

- New York Times

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

$80B influx helped

customer service, IRS says

WASHINGTON — One year after the IRS received a huge influx of cash, the agency said it had increased its full-time staff to nearly 90,000, a level not seen in more than a decade.

The additional staffing comes as the IRS — which received an $80 billion infusion last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act — has prioritized hiring at the agency, which has seen its budget and ranks dwindle over the past decade.

The agency is attempting to recruit new staff to improve taxpayer services and crack down on wealthy, sophisticated tax evaders, according to Daniel Werfel, the IRS commissioner.

Still, the agency faces an uncertain future. Republican lawmakers have accused the IRS of planning to use its newfound funding to harass small businesses and middle-class families. They successfully cleaved back $20 billion from the agency’s new pot of money as part of an agreement that was reached earlier this year between Republicans and Democrats over suspending the nation’s debt limit, leaving the IRS with $60 billion to carry out its overhaul plans.

Werfel, in a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon, said the IRS’ recent accomplishments, such as digitizing paper tax filings and improving responsiveness to taxpayers, should dispel Republican fears about the agency’s intent.

“There were suggestions that this funding was going to supply an army of armed IRS agents who are out to shake down average taxpayers,” Werfel said. “This myth should be laid to rest.”

- New York Times