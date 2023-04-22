Of The Elmwood Village in Buffalo, NY, April 13, 2023, at age 64. Beloved daughter of the late Albert E. and Eleanor L. (Story) Pauly; dearest sister of William, Michelle Pauly, and the late Sandra; loving aunt of Brett (Melissa) Pauly, Scott (Jamie) Pauly and Blaine Pauly Campbell; cherished aunt of Elizabeth, Andrew, Victoria, Evan, Kaitlin and Nicholas Pauly. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com