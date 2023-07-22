Age 100, of New Smyrna Beach, FL formerly of Hamburg, NY, July 18, 2023. Loving wife of the late Sigmund Patronik; dearest mother of Richard (late Deborah), Ronald (Laura), Robert (Jennifer) and Lynne (Will); grandmother of Nicholas, Kyle, Stacey, Jessica, Alexa, Andrea and Christian; great-grandmother of 5; daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Pawikowska) Koladzik; predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Sunday, July 23 from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 24 at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. (Please assemble in church). Jane was a long time parishioner and eucharistic minister of St. Mary of the Lake Church.
PATRONIK Jane M. (nee Koladzik)
