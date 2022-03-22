Patio home communities offer convenience and personalization

The saying “location, location, location” has never been truer than when applied to building a new home.

It’s often the first thing homebuyers consider before building. Today, more homebuyers are choosing to live in lifestyle communities or private, patio home neighborhoods that provide maintenance-free living for residents, as well as many added benefits.

From active adults to busy, young professionals, here are the top three reasons homebuyers are choosing this lifestyle.

A Homeowners Association offers valuable benefits

Patio home communities typically offer a “Homeowners Association” or “HOA.” Homebuyers are sometimes turned off when they hear about association fees, but there are many benefits that accompany an HOA that can end up providing a homeowner with significant savings long-term.