Patio home communities offer convenience and personalization

The saying “location, location, location” has never been truer than when applied to building a new home.
It’s often the first thing homebuyers consider before building. Today, more homebuyers are choosing to live in lifestyle communities or private, patio home neighborhoods that provide maintenance-free living for residents, as well as many added benefits.
From active adults to busy, young professionals, here are the top three reasons homebuyers are choosing this lifestyle.
A Homeowners Association offers valuable benefits
Patio home communities typically offer a “Homeowners Association” or “HOA.” Homebuyers are sometimes turned off when they hear about association fees, but there are many benefits that accompany an HOA that can end up providing a homeowner with significant savings long-term.
• Consistent upkeep, maintenance and beautification: Marrano’s HOA ensures that the home and community always look beautiful. From the lawn and landscaping to snow removal and trash pickup, homeowners don’t have to worry about taking care of their property because the association handles everything. That means there’s no need to purchase expensive equipment, like snowblowers and lawnmowers or to hire someone to trim the shrubs, fertilize or rake the lawn. This is particularly beneficial for snowbirds who travel three to six months out of the year and need to ensure their property is well-maintained.
• Certain damages are covered: Marrano’s HOA takes care of any problems with dead trees, shrubs and grass, including replacing anything that dies. If trees are damaged during a storm, the association handles cutting down the trees, removing debris and replacing them. Even snow plow damage is covered by the HOA.
• Deluxe amenities included: Marrano’s HOA ensures that all patio home properties come with a sprinkler system, which is opened and closed as part of the association, as well as a mailbox and fully landscaped yard.
• Neat neighbors: Marrano’s HOA means homeowners never have to worry about their neighbor’s property. All homes are meticulously maintained, enhancing the aesthetic of the entire community.
“It’s important that our communities not only represent Marrano’s 65+-year legacy of quality and craftsmanship, but that our customers are able to enjoy the comfortable, carefree lifestyle they deserve,” said Patrick Marrano, president of Marrano Homes. “That’s where the HOA comes in. On top of its many benefits, it gives our customers back time and money that would otherwise be spent on upkeep.”
A winning combination of privacy and convenience
Many homebuyers are looking for a neighborhood that offers both privacy and convenience. Lifestyle communities are a great option, as they provide a quiet, safe environment for residents.
Reduced property taxes
Marrano’s patio home communities are involved with a rigorous approval process prior to construction and receive condominium status upon acceptance through the New York State Attorney General’s office. This designation entitles residents to thousands of dollars in tax savings.
As a pioneer for patio homes in Western New York, Marrano understands just how much homebuyers in all walks of life have embraced the carefree lifestyle. Marrano recognizes that today’s homeowners want to spend more time living in their homes and less time taking care of them. They also care about “where” they live, further driving home the importance of location. Many buyers prefer to stay close to their favorite restaurants, shopping centers, and town amenities.
To better serve this lifestyle choice, Marrano has enhanced their patio home offering to five unique, yet desirable communities in locations where homeowners want to live—Williamsville, Amherst, Lancaster, South Lancaster, and East Aurora.
Greythorne by Marrano, in Williamsville, is Western New York’s most prestigious free-standing condominium community offering old world architecture in a majestic setting. Only a few homesites remain in this private, gated patio home community. Greythorne is a destination for those who can afford to live anywhere.
Windstone Patio Homes is situated in a high-demand Amherst location with a picturesque backdrop, just minutes from the Village of Williamsville. Exclusive single-story designs incorporate all the features and carefree lifestyle benefits while allowing personalization of décor options to meet the buyer’s individual needs.
Plum Creek Patio Homes in Lancaster features homesites in a quiet, park-like setting to enhance a stress-free lifestyle. Marrano’s most-affordable patio home community is centrally located. It provides private surroundings while allowing easy access to the Village of Lancaster, plus the conveniences of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Summerwind East is the only place to build a patio home in South Lancaster. With what might also be the last opportunity for buyers to choose new construction for their carefree lifestyle, the private Summerwind East neighborhood is a premiere destination. Set in a quiet, country environment yet minutes away from favorite shopping and dining, the beautiful homesites are in high demand. Offering three maintenance-free designs to choose from with all the latest trending features today’s buyers want and need.
Known for its old-world charm and rich architectural craftsmanship, the Town of Aurora and nearby Village of East Aurora provide the perfect backdrop for Marrano’s picturesque patio home community, Aurora Mills.
This 95-acre site offers the most beautiful homesites available. Four Roycroft-inspired, single-story patio home designs blend exterior features like covered porches, gabled roof designs, fluted columns, and stone accents.
Marrano also offers a wide variety of move-in ready patio homes and specs at various stages of construction. This is the perfect solution for those homebuyers who would like a brand-new home in a lifestyle community but need it a little faster.
“Marrano Homes takes pride in delivering the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship,” said Patrick Marrano. “We build more than new homes—we build neighborhoods where you want to live.”
