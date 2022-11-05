PASNIK Arthur E.

October 31, 2022. Beloved Husband of Joan (nee Drayer) Pasnik, Devoted Father of Teresa (late George) Urban, Matthew (Linda), Peggy (late Mark) Henline, Mark, Becky (Glenn) Biddlecom, Nadine (Don) O'Connor and late Simon. Dziadzie of Jessica (Adam), Lisa (James), Adam (Nikole), Lora, Luke, Jacob, Gabrielle, Zach, Sean, Megan, Michael (Alisa), Joshua (Nicole), Rachele and the late Ben. Great Dziadzie of 8. Son of the late Peter and Gertrude (Stanislawski) Pasiecznik. Brother of late Leonard (late Dorothy), and late Thomas (Nancy) and the late Bernadette. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Family and Friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS 3003 SOUTH PARK AVE. LACKAWANNA, NY Sunday Nov. 6 from 4–8 pm. Prayers Monday morning at 10, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to OLV.