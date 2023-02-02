Of Angola, NY, January 31, 2023. Beloved husband of Sandra (Spaulding) Parisi for over 59Years. Loving father of Jimmy Parisi, Sandra (David) Simmons and the late Daniel Parisi. Son of the late Anthony "Dude" and Mary (Lorenzo) Parisi. Brother of the late Charles (Rita) and Ronald Parisi. Grandfather of Janelle (Steven) Keller and the late Cory Parisi. Great grandfather of Jameson, Emmalyn and Kennedy Keller. Brother-in-law of Jack (Lou Ann) Spaulding, Debbie Higgins and Bill Spaulding. Loving uncle of Anthony, Chuckie (Suzanne), Anna Marie, David Parisi, Tracey and the late Jeffrey Higgins. Also survived by many cousins and friends, especially Robbie (Patty) Cooper. Friends may call Friday from 2PM-6PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY, where prayers will be held Saturday at 10AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY.