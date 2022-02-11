PANDA BEAR

City health inspectors cited the Hardy family's landlord for the rodent infestation and fire code violations on Wednesday. But the family – who stopped paying rent 10 months ago because the landlord did not rectify the rat and roach problem – is still likely to be evicted.
A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.
Five years after Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh died at the age of 81, some of the late widow’s family and friends are still bitter that the Rev. Joseph Klos inherited the lion’s share of an estate worth at least $467,000 from her after he befriended her while he was pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lancaster.