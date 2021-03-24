Yellow perch become hot ticket in Lake Erie as inland trout, salmon seasons approach

April 1 brings more than the inland opener for trout and salmon fishing. It is also when new fishing regulations go into place. The New York Power Authority fishing platform in the lower Niagara River and the NYPA reservoir open, too. Fish stocking is underway across the state, as well.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Yellow perch have arrived on the lake scene according to several anglers. Rich Davenport of Tonawanda reports that he and Mike Rinallo hit the waters off Sunset Bay. They initially wanted to fish off Evangola, but ice floes from Buffalo got pushed southwest by northeast winds and prevented the duo from getting anywhere near Evangola. They saw a few boats floating in ice fields with guys just staring at the surroundings. They wound up in front of Cattaraugus Creek, settling in at 50 feet of water, and had their way with monster perch. Davenport wound up with 40 fish that had to weigh in at 60 pounds. Rinallo had a full limit of 50 and his cooler weighed close to 70 pounds. There was lots of bait in the area. The schools should stay put if the winds remain calm, but gusts to 50-plus mph are forecast for Friday. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla hit a limit of jumbos on Tuesday morning just outside of the ice pack off Sturgeon Point. He found that spot last week but could not get back to it over the weekend due to ice. With the removal of the ice boom this week, remaining ice chunks should at least dissipate in the lake or flow through the river to let things start heating up. Brzuszkiewicz did find success in and around ice floes in 60 feet of water, almost like the fish liked being underneath them to get away from direct sunlight. He also had success in 50 feet of water off the Catt. He had to keep the boat moving slowly in the open water areas to attract a bite. Vertical jigging was not working in the open areas but did work where the thin ice shaded the water. Another tip from Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda is on the timing. Sometimes it is slow in the morning, but it seems to pick up in the afternoon. It should only start to get better as the perch are starting to group up and spawn. In the tributaries, Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that Cattaraugus Creek has been fishable, and most fish are being caught in the rapids. Clear Creek has been busy with lots of trout action. Steelhead are being caught using peach beads and egg sacs. Canadaway Creek was this week’s hot spot with lots of trout being caught using beads, egg sacs and salted minnows, according to Stevens. Walnut Creek had more fishermen than it did fish over the weekend. The bite was slow, but guys found success using smaller sized egg sacs.
Niagara River
Action has been slow in the lower Niagara River according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. The main culprit is clear water. The rain in the forecast for this week should help. Shore guys are using spoons, spinners and jigs. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports catching three steelhead on Sunday, all above the whirlpool. All were taken on homemade white and silver jigs. Water was low and slow with at least 7 to 8 feet of visibility. Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Youngstown reports the bite in the river is pretty much nonexistent for boaters. With the fish spawning and the crystal-clear water conditions, the bite is tough. He fished the lake on the Niagara Bar the last two days and did well. The brown bite is slow, though. A few bites early then it shuts off. The water is clear and cold, 36-37 degrees according to Yablonsky. The laker bite between the green and red can on the Niagara Bar was good. MagLips on 3-way rigs or trolling with spoons on riggers and divers has been working well. Brendan Walsh of Niagara Falls was searching for smallmouth bass and found some using a jigging spoon over the weekend in the lower river. Remember that for almost all locations around the state, it’s catch and release with artificial lures only if you are targeting bass. The NYPA fishing platform, as well as the other NYPA fishing facilities (reservoir and upper river at the Water Intakes), will open on April 1. They hope to have the elevator working on the platform but no guarantees. Call 286-6662 for updates.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Some boats have started to work the waters in the main lake. Capt. Joe Oakes of Newfane reports taking his shakedown cruise last Sunday and he did well catching brown trout and lake trout out of Olcott. The lake is warming up at 36 to 38 degrees. The brown trout fishing now is tough due to the lack of rainfall/runoff, making the inside waters really clear according to Oakes. If possible, try and find some dirty water if looking for browns, says Oakes. Best baits for browns are stickbaits and smaller spoons. The lake trout action is extremely good between 50 and 100 feet. Any lure with some flash will work if fished toward the bottom. A bit farther to the east, Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing did well off Rochester on big browns over the weekend. It took him a bit to find the fish, but once he did, they were all bomber browns using chartreuse-colored Bay Rat sticks, as well as a few other favorites (Jail Bird and Tricky Ricky). In the streams, Jim Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports there is good trout action at Burt Dam, some fish are being caught off the piers at Wilson and Olcott, and Olcott harbor is producing steelhead and perch with minnows. The LOTSA pen rearing project work party is at the Town of Newfane Marina at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. In other tributaries, Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that the streams have been reduced to a very slow pick of scattered singles. Many fish have dropped back to the Lake or estuaries and nothing is coming in. There has been no rain or meaningful snow melt in two weeks. Warm weather and low, clear creek conditions have created full on spring conditions early this year. That could change with warm rains, which should bring in more steelhead and smallmouth bass. The Niagara County Bullhead Tournament is April 9-11.
Chautauqua Lake
Not much going on according to Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The lake just opened. Guys are fishing the canals, but the crappie have not yet started running. We need a week of this weather to get things moving. He has received pretty good reports of steelhead in area tributaries.