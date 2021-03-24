Yellow perch become hot ticket in Lake Erie as inland trout, salmon seasons approach

Yellow perch have arrived on the lake scene according to several anglers. Rich Davenport of Tonawanda reports that he and Mike Rinallo hit the waters off Sunset Bay. They initially wanted to fish off Evangola, but ice floes from Buffalo got pushed southwest by northeast winds and prevented the duo from getting anywhere near Evangola. They saw a few boats floating in ice fields with guys just staring at the surroundings. They wound up in front of Cattaraugus Creek, settling in at 50 feet of water, and had their way with monster perch. Davenport wound up with 40 fish that had to weigh in at 60 pounds. Rinallo had a full limit of 50 and his cooler weighed close to 70 pounds. There was lots of bait in the area. The schools should stay put if the winds remain calm, but gusts to 50-plus mph are forecast for Friday. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla hit a limit of jumbos on Tuesday morning just outside of the ice pack off Sturgeon Point. He found that spot last week but could not get back to it over the weekend due to ice. With the removal of the ice boom this week, remaining ice chunks should at least dissipate in the lake or flow through the river to let things start heating up. Brzuszkiewicz did find success in and around ice floes in 60 feet of water, almost like the fish liked being underneath them to get away from direct sunlight. He also had success in 50 feet of water off the Catt. He had to keep the boat moving slowly in the open water areas to attract a bite. Vertical jigging was not working in the open areas but did work where the thin ice shaded the water. Another tip from Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda is on the timing. Sometimes it is slow in the morning, but it seems to pick up in the afternoon. It should only start to get better as the perch are starting to group up and spawn. In the tributaries, Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that Cattaraugus Creek has been fishable, and most fish are being caught in the rapids. Clear Creek has been busy with lots of trout action. Steelhead are being caught using peach beads and egg sacs. Canadaway Creek was this week’s hot spot with lots of trout being caught using beads, egg sacs and salted minnows, according to Stevens. Walnut Creek had more fishermen than it did fish over the weekend. The bite was slow, but guys found success using smaller sized egg sacs.