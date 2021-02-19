With Greater Niagara Fishing Expo canceled, extensive plans for 2022 already underway

One of the many casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic is sport, travel and outdoor shows in 2021. This weekend would have been the scheduled dates for the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, and it is a shame the educational event will not be held this year.
Fishing activity has increased throughout the state and the country, and new anglers could have used a helping hand to become more successful on the water and get them to come back year after year.
Many people simply do not know where to start, and that’s why education is the key.
More than 200 seminars were expected for the Fishing Expo for beginner anglers, novice casters, weekend warriors and even diehard fishermen and tournament trollers, covering a long list of species such as walleye, salmon, trout, bass and perch. A wide variety of tactics and techniques such as fly fishing, center pin fishing and drift fishing, trolling and bouncing bottom would have been discussed.
“It’s too bad we did not have a show this year because we were going to be expanding our education even more,” said Joe Yaeger, the point person for all the education at the Expo. “However, it is giving us even more time to plan to the 2022 Expo.”
Yaeger said the dates are being permanently shifted to February and a fourth day is being added. Show dates are scheduled to be Feb. 17-20, 2022.
At the top of the teaching list is the premier Salmon School on the Great Lakes, coordinated through the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association. The session was to feature Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane, Capt. Brian Garrett of Cortland, and Capt. Russell Gahagan of Michigan combining their expertise for up to 170 intense salmon fishermen. All three have signed on to instruct in 2022.
The overall school consists of seven hours of detailed salmon catching instruction. The school again will be targeted for the experienced Lake Ontario salmon fisherman as Pierleoni, Garrett and Gahagan plan a "deep dive" into the specific tools and techniques they utilize to make them consistently successful chasing Kings. The focus will be on the three main (open lake) Lake Ontario salmon fishing periods (May, July and August) and dive into the more technical aspects for each of these months relating to location, the "right" water, deep-water King tactics, locating and catching offshore Kings, and fishing "meat" among many other tactics. This instruction will include some detailed video footage. Find out more at lotsa1.org.
A sweet treat for walleye fishermen is that a new walleye school also has been put together following the successful model of the Salmon School. Lance Valentine with TeachinFishin, one of the show’s featured speakers for many years, will be the coordinator and lead instructor. It will also feature Ali Shakoor, a professional walleye tournament angler, charter captain and doctorate student in aquatic ecology from western Lake Erie; and Craig Sleeman of Victor, who competed in the National Walleye Tour in 2020. Sleeman has been very successful in local walleye tournaments, including a big win at the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. If you want to take your walleye game to the next level, this is the school for you.
"Ali is a huge asset to the TeachinFishin team,” Valentine said. “He brings a deep understanding of the science of fish, fish movements and fishing to our group and he is able to explain it in terms that apply to us normal anglers so we can use the information on the water.
“Ali is an expert in how fish move, especially how they use structures, both bottom and currents, to move throughout a body of water. I learn something new every time I hear him speak, and always leave with more questions to ask him."
To complement the advanced walleye instruction, there will also be a beginner Walleye School to get people on the lake and catching fish. With an estimated 150 million walleyes in Lake Erie, now is the perfect time to learn how it is done.
Fly fishing will have much more of a focus at the 2022 Expo. Local experts Rick Kustich and Scott Feltrinelli are teaming with the Western New York chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Lake Erie chapter of Fly Fishers International to help increase its presence. Work was underway to create a Beginner Fly Fishing School, along with a casting area. An area is being set to host fly fishing vendors and offer fly tying instruction. Some big-name speakers will be providing seminars, including regional and national experts.
A Super Kids Fishing Clinic is in the works to train not only the kids, but also their parents.
“It has to be more than just training the kids,” Yaeger said. “It is just as important to train the parents or grandparents so that they can learn how it is done right. We want them to catch fish, as well as learn the proper sportsmanship and ethics that goes along with this outdoor sport.”
Work is also underway to create a Women’s Fishing School, taught by women for women, to help attract more female anglers to the water or fishing the streams.
Beginner schools for kayak fishing, open water trout and salmon trolling, and bass fishing also could be added.
A 5,000-gallon Hawg Trough, an aquarium on wheels complete with fish and a stage, is back in the main exhibit hall. It offers a unique perspective in that the instructor will stand on top of the stage to show lures working through the water and how the fish reacts to those lures as you fish them.
A big attraction last year was the DEC open house on Saturday. The Expo is always looking for new and innovative ways to educate the fishing public, and Yaeger worked closely with Steve Hurst, chief of the Bureau of Fisheries, on this unique concept. Plans are underway for DEC to return in 2022 as a way for anglers to meet the Great Lakes managers, fisheries biologists and the people doing the field work.
For all you steelhead fanatics out there, Roger Hinchcliff is the featured speaker for silver bullet enthusiasts. Hinchcliff has several instructional videos on his YouTube channel, Steelhead Manifesto. Considered an authority on steelhead fishing, Hinchcliff loves to share his expertise with other anglers. He travels from the Great Lakes to the West Coast 10 months every year in pursuit of these feisty fish. Other seminars ranging from fishing the Salmon River to the Niagara River, as well as in the favorite Lake Erie tributaries, also are scheduled with local experts.
Of course, many of the top attractions and speakers will be returning, such as Mark and Jake Romanack from the "Fishing 411" TV show. Oddly enough, the show he filmed last May during the pandemic on the Niagara Bar was airing this week on the Sportsman Channel.
Of course, it is more than just education. There are also 170 booths of quality fishing exhibitors to visit, a pure fishing show in every sense of the word. Visit niagarafishingexpo.com to see what is already in place for 2022. Then mark your calendars.