With Greater Niagara Fishing Expo canceled, extensive plans for 2022 already underway

“It has to be more than just training the kids,” Yaeger said. “It is just as important to train the parents or grandparents so that they can learn how it is done right. We want them to catch fish, as well as learn the proper sportsmanship and ethics that goes along with this outdoor sport.”

Work is also underway to create a Women’s Fishing School, taught by women for women, to help attract more female anglers to the water or fishing the streams.

Beginner schools for kayak fishing, open water trout and salmon trolling, and bass fishing also could be added.

A 5,000-gallon Hawg Trough, an aquarium on wheels complete with fish and a stage, is back in the main exhibit hall. It offers a unique perspective in that the instructor will stand on top of the stage to show lures working through the water and how the fish reacts to those lures as you fish them.

A big attraction last year was the DEC open house on Saturday. The Expo is always looking for new and innovative ways to educate the fishing public, and Yaeger worked closely with Steve Hurst, chief of the Bureau of Fisheries, on this unique concept. Plans are underway for DEC to return in 2022 as a way for anglers to meet the Great Lakes managers, fisheries biologists and the people doing the field work.