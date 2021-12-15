Wind, snow could hamper area fishing this weekend

The winds of fishing change continue to blow through Western New York with more on the way. It will negatively affect the lakes and the Niagara River for a few more days. Tributary action should continue to be decent.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus hit the Lake Erie tributaries recently and he did well using egg sacs. The jig bite has been pretty good, according to McInerney. He likes to use a Voodoo brand jig head with their high-quality hooks. Recently, it was a 1/32-ounce jig head. His best color was chartreuse with a white body. Stream conditions are all over the place. They had been up and good with the snow in the hills, but the snow is gone now. Streams were getting low and clear, but more rain is forecast for mid-week, so it should help things. Snow is back in the report for the weekend. We had a bit of a reprieve from the wind just prior to the last windstorm and Brock and Ben Windoft of Lakewood decided to go bass fishing on rock piles he found over the summer off Barcelona. Instead of smallmouth bass, they found lake trout in 20 feet of water. They had a banner day using jigging Rapalas.
Getting back to the tributaries, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation released its Lake Erie tributary survey for November. Difficult weather conditions resulted in below average angler effort, with Cattaraugus Creek at the top of the list. Normally, the favorite of stream anglers, the “Catt” had a poor month and a catch rate of steelhead of only .36 fish per hour. On the high end, Silver and Walnut creeks with a catch rate of .92 fish per hour. The streams receiving the most effort were Eighteen Mile and Chautauqua creeks. Overall, catch rates were .52 fish per hour, which was better than October at .24 fish per hour, and was about average when compared with previous surveys. During the angler surveys, many commented that the size of the steelhead seemed to be up in November, reporting fish in the 8- to 10-pound range. There were several chinook and coho salmon caught in November in the tributaries that were reported.
Niagara River
Just when things were starting to look up for fishing action in the Niagara River, another high-wind event will be arrive that will ultimately mess things up for a few days, if not longer. It takes a little longer to clear up this time of year because the water temperature had been hovering around the 40-degree mark, when the water is the densest (39 degrees). Water temperatures jumped up a few degrees with the recent warm spell, but we will be dropping again soon. When things do start to clear, shoreline casters will have first crack at the trout. Prior to this last storm, steelhead, lake trout and the occasional brown trout were being caught. Last Friday, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls stayed away from the high-pressure area along Artpark and focused on the gorge upstream from the NYPA facility. His lure of choice is a No. 5 homemade spinner, chartreuse and orange and he caught all steelhead, including a few nice ones. Egg sacs, beads and other egg imitations will catch fish, too, when presented properly. Boat fishermen were catching trout prior to the big blow. Drifting the river current with MagLips, Kwikfish, beads and sacs while using three-way rigs is the preferred approach. You want to make sure your lure is working, and if there is any kind of a north wind that will slow you down, you may need to engage your trolling motor to pick up speed until you can feel the wobble of your hard bait. Conversely, if you have a southwest wind and you are fishing eggs or beads, you may have to slow the boat. When the waters do finally start to clear, the trout will be hungry. Musky season closed Dec. 15 in the lower river and Lake Ontario.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Richard Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing hit the lake for some brown trout action when Mother Nature would let him, and he did a quick check of the resource while fishing out of Rochester. Targeting 10 to 20 feet of water, he focused on brown trout with a mix of stickbaits and spoons. He flatlined Bay Rats in Glow Goby, My Secret, BT Candy and Referee color patterns using in-line boards. He also used Chinook Divers and riggers to get his 3.5 Bay Rat spoons in Glow Frog and My Secret. Catch of the day was a colorful rainbow trout he originally thought might be a salmon. The crew reeled in a fair number of brown trout for a successful December outing.
Meanwhile, with little rain the past week, flows were down and becoming clear, making things a bit more difficult. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that the Oak Orchard River is medium flow and mostly clear, quite possibly the lowest of the season. There is light fishing pressure and not many fish being caught – brown trout and steelhead. Browns are more likely in downstream water with a few steelhead at the dam. Move around and work for them using egg sacs, wooly buggers or egg imitations. Smaller streams are low and clear, but that could change depending on how much rain we get this week. The snow is supposed to fly this weekend, bringing temperatures back down.
Chautauqua Lake
Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that a few walleye fishermen have been jigging on the north basin. Jigging Rapalas and flat jigs are the way to go.
Ice fishing update
We had hoped to give an ice fishing update for Northern New York, but according to the Ice Man, Scott Brauer of Gasport, any ice that was is no longer. He says that he would not suggest anybody be out on any hard water that you might find, even on small water bodies.