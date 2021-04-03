Why Western New York is a special place for fish and fishing

In addition to Quinn catching his personal-best bass, he has also caught personal-best lake trout and brown trout during past travels to the Niagara Frontier.

Davis, host of the No. 1 rated fishing show on the Outdoor Channel, had this to say about Western New York: “I travel literally from Alaska to Australia every year chasing the best bites, biggest fish, and cover the most amazing fishing destinations in the world. The only reason I am telling you that is because for the last 25 years (except 2020 because of travel restrictions) I have been in Western New York the first week of May. Many times, it is for two weeks.

“Between the Great Lakes of Erie and Ontario and the Niagara River, it is simply, flat out, amazing. Smallmouth, walleye, perch, lake trout, salmon, steelhead, and a host of other species are literally daily choices and often cross over into your catch no matter what I target. In addition to the world-class fishery, the people, restaurants, scenery and overall tourist-friendly environment makes Western New York a place you must go more than once, and I must go every year. See y'all soon."

Both Quinn and Davis will be part of an outdoor media group that will be in the region May 2-7 for some of the area’s top-notch action for a wide variety of fish species.

Being new to the WNY fishing scene puts you at a bit of a disadvantage. One of the best ways to learn is to join a fishing club. For Lake Ontario, the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association tops the list at lotsa1.org. For Lake Erie walleye, join the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY (southtownwalleye.com). There are several different bass clubs to choose from, too. If fly-fishing is your interest, you have the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited (wnytroutunlimited.org) and the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International (lake-erie-fff.org).

