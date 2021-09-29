Where to find great bass fishing in Niagara River this week

Fall has arrived and it is a time of transition for species and seasons. Fishing tactics could change as fish go into spawning mode or bulk up for the long winter ahead. With hunting seasons starting, there will be less fishing pressure on area waters.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Brad Brodnicki of Amherst reports that bass are still in 25 to 35 feet of water due to water temperatures in the 70s. They are feeding on gobies. Drop-shotting Berkley flatworms in green pumpkin and darker colors around rocky shoals is a great approach and it worked for his team (with Jeff Hippert of Hamburg) in the Douglas Rods tournament. With colder nights and shorter days approaching, fish will start to group up and move shallower to feed on bait balls located along rocky edges according to Brodnicki. The walleye bite was red-hot on Lake Erie before the winds blew, according to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park. He was targeting fish in shallow water, with everything coming inside of 62 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek. Limit catches were the norm. He was using bottom bouncers in perch colors, firetiger and green. His best trolling speed was 1.3-1.5 miles per hour, depending on current from the wind. The bass bite has been strong when the wind cooperated to fish Myers Reef and the rock piles off Buffalo. In the tributaries off Lake Erie, steelhead have been caught in numbers on Cattaraugus Creek says Shub Stevens of Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. From the mouth of the creek to Zoar Valley, the bite is becoming more consistent. Marabou jigs with wax worms and single bead rigs are working well. Spoons and spinners are very productive according to Stevens. Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports that Lake Erie steelhead are about two weeks from getting in all the creeks, although with recent rains and cold nights, don’t be surprised if they start being caught when the water comes down.
Niagara River
Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reported some great bass fishing this week using big shiners. The best area has been on the humps above Strawberry Island and on the flat outside of Donnelly’s Wall for consistent fishing. Capt. Justin Warriner reports that lower Niagara River smallmouth fishing is starting to get good, catching them almost every cast at times with swim baits and Ned rigs. There are mixed reports on Niagara River salmon fishing. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports that after the recent rains, there were lots of salmon hitting silver and chartreuse No. 4 spinners throughout the entire shore of the lower river, with 3 to 4 feet of visibility. He landed nine kings and lost a bunch more. However, the next day or two, most of the salmon completely disappeared, leaving only a few smallmouth bass in the gorge. Boaters drifting Devil’s Hole are only producing one or two salmon a day, but water temperatures are declining. The NYPA fishing platform is slow, thanks to the No. 1 generator being shut down. A few salmon are being caught from there according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Water releases are providing additional benefit to area tributaries off Lake Ontario, including 18 Mile Creek in Newfane and Olcott, the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze, and Sandy Creek. According to Karen Evarts with the Boat Doctors in Olcott, there have been plenty of salmon porpoising off the mouth of 18 Mile Creek thanks to the additional flow. You can’t fish off the piers in Olcott due to the breakwall construction, but you can fish off the mouth and in the harbor from small boats. The nighttime is the right time for consistent hook-ups. Fair numbers of king salmon are being reported at Burt Dam. If you want pier action, try the Wilson pier. There have been good reports of anglers hooking fish. If you are fishing off piers or casting from a small boat, try using spoons (Little Cleos or K-O Wobblers), spinners or J13 Rapalas. Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda confirmed that salmon fishing is picking up for staging fish, catching them on casting spoons in front of Olcott from a small boat. Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Sportfishing fished approximately 5 miles offshore in front of Olcott on Saturday and had 10 fish out of 13 bites, boxing eight. Small spoons were best with Carbon 14 and Agent Orange taking several fish. There was a mix of nice steelhead and 2-year-old kings. He said that the 100-foot rigger up to the 40-foot rigger took bites with some coming on free sliders. On Sunday, he fished in front of Wilson but had to go seven to 10 miles to find good water temperatures. The waves were six to eight feet high, so it was tough fishing. Once again, it was a 2-year-old salmon and steelhead mix. Wire divers with Appleseed e-chips and mirage flies took several bites. A two-face spin doctor and fly also worked. Divers were between 135 and 225 feet out. He also took some fish on 40-foot riggers and a green taco spoon. At Oak Orchard River, Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester has been doing well casting spoons at the mouth of the river at night for mature king salmon. Ron Bierstine at Oak Orchard Tackle reports that flows are medium to slightly high after recent rains. Angling pressure has been light but it should slowly start to increase as we head into October. Some salmon are being caught at the dam.
Chautauqua Lake
Surface temperature was 65 degrees on Monday and as those temperatures decrease, the musky action should increase, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The walleye jigging bite fired up and will continue through the fall. Jigging Rapalas, Snap Raps, flat jigs and Gotchas are working to take 'eyes. Experimenting with different colors each time is crucial to establishing a pattern for the day. Try targeting 20 to 35 feet of water near the deeper holes on the north basin to start. Yellow and white perch and an occasional white bass are in the mix. Trolling cranks off lead core will put fish in the net as well according to Sperry.
Finger Lakes
Guide Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reports fishing is really picking up for a wide variety of species. Canandaigua Lake perch fishing is starting to heat up. North end and South end, both shallow and deep. Fatheads are the bait of choice, but you can get a limit with plastics, too. Try using Crappie Sliders and 1.5- to 2-inch swim baits on a double drop shot rig. Newman managed to get 20-plus perch over 10 inches in less than 20 feet. The South end of Canandaigua has a good bass bite as they transition to the fall patterns. Drop shots, Ned rigs and smaller profile jerk baits with some flash worked fast are successful. Conesus Lake continues to produce. The smallmouths are crushing topwater lures, skirted flipping jigs, Ned rigs, and tubes. Newman says a chatterbait or a spinnerbait is a good alternative as bass are beginning to gorge themselves on minnows ahead of the colder weather. Canadice and Hemlock lakes are producing the trout and smallmouth as the water seems to be cooling down quickly. Honeoye Lake is still very stained with algae. Bass are still feeding, it’s just more difficult to pattern them. Doc’s Tackle hosted a charity bass tournament for the Honeoye Lake Varsity Chapter of Ducks Unlimited on Saturday. They had a 27-boat field, and most boats caught a five-fish limit. John Hoefen (Newark) and Mike Mussaw (Newark) got the win with 13.97 pounds of bass with five fish. Jeff Tietjen (Penn Yan) had the lunker with a 3.86-pound largemouth. The tournament combined with the DU BBQ Banquet raised more than $30,000. Most teams got their bass flipping jigs or creatures, chatterbaits, Neds, drop shots and worming.