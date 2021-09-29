Where to find great bass fishing in Niagara River this week

Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reported some great bass fishing this week using big shiners. The best area has been on the humps above Strawberry Island and on the flat outside of Donnelly’s Wall for consistent fishing. Capt. Justin Warriner reports that lower Niagara River smallmouth fishing is starting to get good, catching them almost every cast at times with swim baits and Ned rigs. There are mixed reports on Niagara River salmon fishing. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports that after the recent rains, there were lots of salmon hitting silver and chartreuse No. 4 spinners throughout the entire shore of the lower river, with 3 to 4 feet of visibility. He landed nine kings and lost a bunch more. However, the next day or two, most of the salmon completely disappeared, leaving only a few smallmouth bass in the gorge. Boaters drifting Devil’s Hole are only producing one or two salmon a day, but water temperatures are declining. The NYPA fishing platform is slow, thanks to the No. 1 generator being shut down. A few salmon are being caught from there according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston.

Water releases are providing additional benefit to area tributaries off Lake Ontario, including 18 Mile Creek in Newfane and Olcott, the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze, and Sandy Creek. According to Karen Evarts with the Boat Doctors in Olcott, there have been plenty of salmon porpoising off the mouth of 18 Mile Creek thanks to the additional flow. You can’t fish off the piers in Olcott due to the breakwall construction, but you can fish off the mouth and in the harbor from small boats. The nighttime is the right time for consistent hook-ups. Fair numbers of king salmon are being reported at Burt Dam. If you want pier action, try the Wilson pier. There have been good reports of anglers hooking fish. If you are fishing off piers or casting from a small boat, try using spoons (Little Cleos or K-O Wobblers), spinners or J13 Rapalas. Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda confirmed that salmon fishing is picking up for staging fish, catching them on casting spoons in front of Olcott from a small boat. Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Sportfishing fished approximately 5 miles offshore in front of Olcott on Saturday and had 10 fish out of 13 bites, boxing eight. Small spoons were best with Carbon 14 and Agent Orange taking several fish. There was a mix of nice steelhead and 2-year-old kings. He said that the 100-foot rigger up to the 40-foot rigger took bites with some coming on free sliders. On Sunday, he fished in front of Wilson but had to go seven to 10 miles to find good water temperatures. The waves were six to eight feet high, so it was tough fishing. Once again, it was a 2-year-old salmon and steelhead mix. Wire divers with Appleseed e-chips and mirage flies took several bites. A two-face spin doctor and fly also worked. Divers were between 135 and 225 feet out. He also took some fish on 40-foot riggers and a green taco spoon. At Oak Orchard River, Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester has been doing well casting spoons at the mouth of the river at night for mature king salmon. Ron Bierstine at Oak Orchard Tackle reports that flows are medium to slightly high after recent rains. Angling pressure has been light but it should slowly start to increase as we head into October. Some salmon are being caught at the dam.