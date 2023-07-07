Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Today through July 30 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. www.loc.org

July 10 – Deadline for BOW Summer Camp.

July 11 – Erie County Trappers Association summer meeting starting at 7 p.m. 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons. Potluck picnic. Bring a dish.

July 11 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

July 11 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

July 11 – Niagara Musky Association general membership meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be local musky expert Tony Scime.

July 12 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6-9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

July 13 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 13 – Learn-to-Fish at Birdseye Hollow State Forest in Steuben County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be an inclusive, adaptive, family-friendly event, and no fishing license is required. For additional information, contact Gretchen Cicora at 607-776-2165.

July 14 – 13th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Free Tournament for LOTSA members. www.lotsa1.org.

July 14-15 – Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. www.walleyeshootout.com.

July 15 – 20th Annual LOTSA King Salmon Tournament and picnic. You must pre-register. Entry fee is $70. Sign up at www.lotsa1.org.

July 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott.

July 18 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

July 18 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

July 18 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

July 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

July 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs summer picnic meeting at the Hartland Conservation Club, 3606 Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 6 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks provided.

July 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Niagara River Station, 355 East River Road, Grand Island, starting at 6:30 p.m.

