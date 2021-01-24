Walter Baranowski is proud bladesmith with winning edge

For Walter Baranowski, of Springville, you could say that making knives is in his blood. A fourth-generation bladesmith that dates back to his great-grandfather in the Philippines, Baranowski has a passion for making knives one blade at a time through his business, Baranowski Knife and Tool.
Born in Japan as a Navy kid, Baranowski saw his father leave the service in 1989 as a welding instructor and moved to the West Seneca area. In 1991, the family found its final roots in Springville.
Ever since he could walk, Walter loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing, and trapping. He also had an interest in knife-making.
“I remember growing up as a kid, heating up pieces of metal and hammering them on the railroad tracks,” said Baranowski. “I didn’t really know what I was doing but tried different things through trial and error. Like my dad used to say, I went to the school of hard knocks. I had a quest for knowledge through books, magazines and the internet, anything I could get my hands on.”
It was a constant learning experience as he slowly refined his craft.
“It was a big eye opener for me when I attended the Atlanta Blade Show a few years ago. It was an unbelievable event. If you are a knife guy, I highly recommend you attend the show at least once in your lifetime.”
The Atlanta Blade Show is the world’s largest knife show, set for June 4-6, 2021. Check out bladeshow.com.
Last year, Baranowski answered a casting call for a reality show call “Forged in Fire.” The show is on the History Channel, a program that tests some of the best bladesmiths in the field as they attempt to re-create some of the iconic weapons of old. Former Green Beret Grady Powell hosts the show in its eighth season, which started on Nov. 18. Baranowski was featured in Episode 3 on Dec. 2.
“I thought about competing on the show,” said Baranowski. “It wasn’t until I saw an interview with a master bladesman that I really made my decision. He said that going on the show isn’t about winning or losing, it’s about promoting our craft, being a role model for someone, and an inspiration for someone.”
After filling out a basic questionnaire and being involved with a couple of live interviews with the producers, Baranowski was selected to compete against three other blade-makers.
“It was a surreal feeling, being on the set. It was like being in a dream,” he said.
When the first round took place, competitors had three hours to build a blade.
“I thought the cameras and the set were going to be intimidating,” said Baranowski. “I am used to working alone. When the work started though, everyone became a ghost to me. I did not know what anyone else had made. My mantra became ‘I know what I am doing, just make good decisions.’”
He admitted that the hardest part was using tools he was not familiar with and working against the clock. It was a heavy burden to bear. At the end of round one, he was still in the game. He passed the next test for Round 2, leaving just one other person to compete for the $10,000 check. It was not going to be easy.
The final round involved re-creating the legendary “Sword of Saladin.” They could go home and use their own shops to create their masterpiece, again using a limited amount of time as cameras filmed the sequence.
Previous winners of the show served as judges, then put the blades to the test. In the end, they selected Baranowski to be the winner.
“I was in disbelief,” said Baranowski, who works as a welder at Aurora Industrial Machine in Orchard Park. “I knew we were very close.”
“It’s been life-changing. People recognize me on the street now. Orders are steady and my business page on Facebook has exploded. Right now, I only do Facebook and Instagram, but I hope to have a website very soon.”
One regret is that he never had the opportunity to build blades with his father, who died from cancer. However, he did pass along some sage advice that Walter continues to live by with every knife he makes.
“Anything worth doing is worth doing well or don’t do it at all.”
Baranowski is very meticulous with his craft. He owns a very strong work ethic. If a blade is not right, he will not let it leave the shop.
“My name is on it,” Baranowski said.
As he continues down his life path, he is in the process of completing his apprenticeship with the American Bladesmith Society. From there, he will move to the journeyman level before moving on to a master bladesmith level.
“In my opinion, being a member of the American Bladesmith Society holds people to a specific standard,” Baranowski said. “Everything you get is quality. Every knife I make is about individuality. Each one is a little different than the next. These are going to be family heirlooms, passed down through the generations, and I want my knives to stand the test of time.”
“When you sit around at hunting camp, what do you talk about? You talk about your truck, your guns and your knives. It’s cool to think that fellow hunters will be talking about knives that I make.”
Moving forward, Walter will continue to grow his business and refine his craft. However, he will make time for family and takes his kids when working a trap line, hunting or fishing. Exposure to the outdoors helped to shape Baranowski’s life and he believes that it is a great foundation for the next generation of sportsmen and women. You could say that it helped to give him a winning edge in life.
Baranowski Knife and Tool is located at 10988 Trevett Road, Springville. Call 200-3221 for more information.