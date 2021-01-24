Walter Baranowski is proud bladesmith with winning edge

“I thought the cameras and the set were going to be intimidating,” said Baranowski. “I am used to working alone. When the work started though, everyone became a ghost to me. I did not know what anyone else had made. My mantra became ‘I know what I am doing, just make good decisions.’”

He admitted that the hardest part was using tools he was not familiar with and working against the clock. It was a heavy burden to bear. At the end of round one, he was still in the game. He passed the next test for Round 2, leaving just one other person to compete for the $10,000 check. It was not going to be easy.

The final round involved re-creating the legendary “Sword of Saladin.” They could go home and use their own shops to create their masterpiece, again using a limited amount of time as cameras filmed the sequence.

Previous winners of the show served as judges, then put the blades to the test. In the end, they selected Baranowski to be the winner.

“I was in disbelief,” said Baranowski, who works as a welder at Aurora Industrial Machine in Orchard Park. “I knew we were very close.”