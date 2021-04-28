Walleye season opens Saturday as perch action begins to slow

This year’s perch bite has been epic according to Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport. But it will be short-lived. The warm weather brought a bubble of warm water and triggered an early spawn, reports Fonzi. Last week, he boated 200 perch by noon, with half being spawned out fish. Things are slowing down, but there are fish available if you know what to do. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla picked a perfect time over the weekend to head out of Cattaraugus Creek to chase yellow perch. He headed east and tested 60 feet of water off Evangola where there were a dozen boats and limited action. He continued east to Cradle Beach and found some pods on his fish finder and pulled a dozen before heading to Sturgeon Point. There were no boats, but he connected on 20 fish before it was time to head home. Brzuszkiewicz had to work hard for them by often adjusting position. The perch were large with most being 12 to 13 inches in length. Craig Sleeman of Victor has been catching some perch off Cattaraugus Creek in 54 to 56 feet of water, but he is really looking forward to catching some Lake Erie walleye when the season opens on Saturday. Sleeman, who fished the National Walleye Tour last year, gave some tips for early season action. Tips can range from using blade baits in 8 to 10 feet of water off rock piles, where post spawn structure near the shoreline is prevalent to using 1/8th and 1/4-ounce hair jigs tipped with emerald shiners or night crawlers. Do not be afraid to target suspended walleyes during the day in 30 to 50 feet of water. These fish suspend higher in the water column this time of year. The water will warm on the surface prior to the depths, so presenting baits higher than normal could increase catch rates. Nighttime trolling floating jerk baits in 7 to 10 feet of water near structure also can help snag a limit of hungry predators according to Sleeman. In the streams, Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that Cattaraugus Creek was very busy last weekend. Steelhead are being caught in the Zoar Valley area with chartreuse and white egg sacs. Smallmouth bass are being caught in good numbers at the Route 5 and 20 bridge using colored spinners, with gold being most productive. Catfish are being caught on nightcrawlers, but action has been slow. Wait for the water levels and temperatures to rise before things turn on. Staying mobile and changing baits often is key. Guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters found good action on several Lake Erie streams. He also found a few steelhead mixed in. Suckers are also in the streams. Water was low and clear but that will change with rain this week.