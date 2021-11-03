Walleye, perch are hot tickets while fishing Lake Erie

As of Nov. 1, boaters must wear a personal floatation device full time when aboard a vessel less than 21 feet in length. This includes motorboats, canoes, kayaks, rowboats and sailboats. This requirement remains in effect through May 1, 2022.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Walleye and perch are hitting off Cattaraugus Creek in the main lake. Mike Fox of Lewiston had good success hitting yellow perch in 63 feet of water using Emerald shiners from Russ’s in Buffalo. He also hit a dozen walleyes in 40 to 50 feet of water with worm harnesses. Copper blades with black and purple beads near structure was the ticket for Fox. It looks like docks are being pulled at the Catt according to Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla. If that is the case, and you want to launch there, bring hip boots unless you want to get wet. Over the weekend, Charlie Hoffman of West Seneca and Al Miles of Springville headed out of Buffalo in his 27-foot cruiser to Charlie’s Point Breeze hot spot and boxed a two-man perch limit in less than four hours. The perch have stayed within 200 yards of his coordinates in that spot for Hoffman the last four weeks. Two other boaters were there, but couldn't stay on the spot with the 1– to 2-foot waves. Hoffman has a super long i-Pilot trolling motor to help keep him in place over the fish. Many of the tributaries were blown out after the rains according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. The Catt and Clear creeks were high and muddy. Guide Andy Full of Full Fishing Guide Service hit the tribs on Friday before the rain and reported that they had over 40 hook-ups with customers wading multiple streams. Fish could be found throughout the streams. Egg sacs fished under a float worked best, but some fish hit jigs and minnow imitations. Earlier this week, Full managed to find cleaner water and hooked into some steelhead at first light but slowed down later in the morning and into the afternoon. If there isn’t too much precipitation, stream fishing should be much better this weekend.
Niagara River
Fishing is picking up in the lower river according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle of Lewiston. Salmon are still hanging around, but the action is primarily focused on trout right now, either from boat or from shore. Beads, sacs and spinners are the top approaches according to Drabczyk. With the water being off-color, shore fishermen have done better than boat drifters. That doesn’t mean that you can’t catch fish from a boat. Capt. John DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls hit six trout one morning this week, a mix of lake trout and steelhead. Bass and walleye are available if you want to target them according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. He likes to use drop shot rigs with Strike King dream shots or swim baits to take bass. Worm harnesses are working on walleyes.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
As the final pieces to the Olcott breakwall and pier project are being put into place, it was announced that fisherman can now cast from the West Pier. Most of the tributaries were high and muddy from the recent rains, but you can catch fish if you find areas not as stained according to Karen Evarts with the Boat Doctors in Olcott. For Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek, there continues to be a decent amount of coho salmon, chinook salmon and brown trout. Best baits continue to be egg sacs, treated egg skein and jigs. Colors vary, but when the water is off-color, use something bright. Night fishing in Olcott Harbor continues to be good with glow spoons or stickbaits. Casting the piers in Wilson is producing some salmon and trout, too. Twelve Mile Creek has good water flow, but it is high and muddy. When it comes down, there will be fish in it. Smaller creeks should be good for fishing this weekend if we don’t get more rain. To the east, the Oak Orchard River has high and muddy conditions that should start to subside by this weekend according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Visibility is about one foot. Supplemental flows from the canal have started to subside, but the canal will need to be drained soon. Sandy Creek is high and muddy, too. Bierstine noted that fishing was better later in the day among the anglers with whom he spoke.
Chautauqua Lake
Things slowed down with the heavy rain, high winds and runoff according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The lake level rose about a foot. South basin was really churned up for a few days. However, Sperry reported that things seemed to settle out Monday and is in pretty good shape now. Sperry hit some walleyes Monday while vertical jigging, but it was tough. Water temperature is at 56 degrees and slowly dropping. Try No. 9 jigging Rapalas in 20 to 35 feet of water. Trying different colors every time out is key. It seems one color will be hot for a week and then it switches. The musky bite continues to be challenging. Casting jerkbaits and crankbaits on the weed lines is the best tactic. Keep grinding through the day.
Finger Lakes
Fishing has continued to improve in the Finger Lakes, especially for bass and perch in the region, reports guide Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. On Honeoye, Conesus and Keuka lakes, recent rains have warmed the lake temperatures and stained the water, keeping bass in shallow as they continue to strap on the feedbag ahead of winter. Newman caught 27 bass and three walleyes on Honeoye on Sunday, in just four hours. He went back Monday and boated another dozen bass and two walleyes in three hours of fishing. All the fish were caught on spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, lipless crankbaits and chatterbaits. Canadice Lake is still friendly to smallmouth anglers according to Newman. Football jigs seem to be the best bet. Canandaigua Lake remains the best bet for perch fishing. Anglers are seeing the volume and size beginning to increase. Newman has done best with small blade baits, jigging raps and drop-shotting fatheads or small shiners.