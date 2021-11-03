Walleye, perch are hot tickets while fishing Lake Erie

Walleye and perch are hitting off Cattaraugus Creek in the main lake. Mike Fox of Lewiston had good success hitting yellow perch in 63 feet of water using Emerald shiners from Russ’s in Buffalo. He also hit a dozen walleyes in 40 to 50 feet of water with worm harnesses. Copper blades with black and purple beads near structure was the ticket for Fox. It looks like docks are being pulled at the Catt according to Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla. If that is the case, and you want to launch there, bring hip boots unless you want to get wet. Over the weekend, Charlie Hoffman of West Seneca and Al Miles of Springville headed out of Buffalo in his 27-foot cruiser to Charlie’s Point Breeze hot spot and boxed a two-man perch limit in less than four hours. The perch have stayed within 200 yards of his coordinates in that spot for Hoffman the last four weeks. Two other boaters were there, but couldn't stay on the spot with the 1– to 2-foot waves. Hoffman has a super long i-Pilot trolling motor to help keep him in place over the fish. Many of the tributaries were blown out after the rains according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. The Catt and Clear creeks were high and muddy. Guide Andy Full of Full Fishing Guide Service hit the tribs on Friday before the rain and reported that they had over 40 hook-ups with customers wading multiple streams. Fish could be found throughout the streams. Egg sacs fished under a float worked best, but some fish hit jigs and minnow imitations. Earlier this week, Full managed to find cleaner water and hooked into some steelhead at first light but slowed down later in the morning and into the afternoon. If there isn’t too much precipitation, stream fishing should be much better this weekend.