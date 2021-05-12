Walleye fishing season gets off to good start in Lake Erie, tributaries

On Saturday, there will be a rally by anglers to Save Sturgeon Point between noon and 2 p.m. at the Sturgeon Point Marina. Rob Oram of Franklinville reports that he took some friends from Florida walleye fishing last weekend and caught 24 fish jigging out of Dunkirk for a great start to his walleye season. Their target depth was 10 to 15 feet of water and they fished buck tail hair jigs and blade baits. The bite was better in clearer water than where it was stained. Oram also took his son out of Small Boat Harbor on Sunday but got a late start. They only had two hours to fish but they went 2 for 4 by the windmills in 20 feet of water. Again, they used a hair jig and a blade bait. Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports good walleye action at night with limit catches around Van Buren Point and Lake Erie State Park areas. Fishing the reefs in 6 to 8 feet of water with stickbaits is working best. Vertical bucktail jigs work during the day. The catfish bite is on according to Stevens. Hungry cats are being caught in most tributaries. Most productive spots at night are the shallow runs. Night Crawlers and fresh cut baits like suckers or creek chubs are working best. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reported success on Mother’s Day morning at Cattaraugus Creek for yellow perch. He searched from 50 to 60 feet of water straight out from the creek for an hour and decided on a spot near 50 feet that looked the most promising. Down went the live emeralds and then the perch bites came. After 27 nice post-spawn perch, he jogged the boat 10 feet forward over more fish and finished his limit. The catch was awesome with three perch measuring 14 inches and one measuring 15 inches. The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will hold its yellow perch contest on May 22, but you must be a member and sign up in person at the May 20 meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. at its Hamburg clubhouse. Bass fishing continues to be good in the lake and for some of the outdoor media crew in town, they enjoyed some super smallmouth fishing in 16 to 40 feet of water using 6 different of baits. The best bait, hands down, was a Strike King 2¾-inch coffee tube with anything that contained purple fleck according to event organizer Frank Campbell of Lewiston. One of the Corporate Sponsors, Greg Yarborough of Starcraft Boats, caught a personal-best 6.3-pound smallmouth off Wanakah. The best technique was to drag the tubes along the bottom, imitating gobies.