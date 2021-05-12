Walleye fishing season gets off to good start in Lake Erie, tributaries

Fishing contests are filling the angling calendar, taking advantage of some great spring fishing action when Mother Nature cooperates. Even when she doesn't, the fishing is still pretty good as outdoor media from around the country found out. Check out the Sunday Outdoors column.
Lake Erie and tributaries
On Saturday, there will be a rally by anglers to Save Sturgeon Point between noon and 2 p.m. at the Sturgeon Point Marina. Rob Oram of Franklinville reports that he took some friends from Florida walleye fishing last weekend and caught 24 fish jigging out of Dunkirk for a great start to his walleye season. Their target depth was 10 to 15 feet of water and they fished buck tail hair jigs and blade baits. The bite was better in clearer water than where it was stained. Oram also took his son out of Small Boat Harbor on Sunday but got a late start. They only had two hours to fish but they went 2 for 4 by the windmills in 20 feet of water. Again, they used a hair jig and a blade bait. Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports good walleye action at night with limit catches around Van Buren Point and Lake Erie State Park areas. Fishing the reefs in 6 to 8 feet of water with stickbaits is working best. Vertical bucktail jigs work during the day. The catfish bite is on according to Stevens. Hungry cats are being caught in most tributaries. Most productive spots at night are the shallow runs. Night Crawlers and fresh cut baits like suckers or creek chubs are working best. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reported success on Mother’s Day morning at Cattaraugus Creek for yellow perch. He searched from 50 to 60 feet of water straight out from the creek for an hour and decided on a spot near 50 feet that looked the most promising. Down went the live emeralds and then the perch bites came. After 27 nice post-spawn perch, he jogged the boat 10 feet forward over more fish and finished his limit. The catch was awesome with three perch measuring 14 inches and one measuring 15 inches. The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will hold its yellow perch contest on May 22, but you must be a member and sign up in person at the May 20 meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. at its Hamburg clubhouse. Bass fishing continues to be good in the lake and for some of the outdoor media crew in town, they enjoyed some super smallmouth fishing in 16 to 40 feet of water using 6 different of baits. The best bait, hands down, was a Strike King 2¾-inch coffee tube with anything that contained purple fleck according to event organizer Frank Campbell of Lewiston. One of the Corporate Sponsors, Greg Yarborough of Starcraft Boats, caught a personal-best 6.3-pound smallmouth off Wanakah. The best technique was to drag the tubes along the bottom, imitating gobies.
Niagara River
Bass fishing has been good throughout the river according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Some laker trout and steelhead are being caught in Devil’s Hole. The Niagara Bar has been good for bass, lake trout, salmon and steelhead, but the salmon have moved to deeper water since the weekend. Ned rigs and tubes for the bass. One of the hot Ned plastics this past week was a PBJ-color according to Patrick Duncan of Virginia with Rapid Fishing Solutions. He found that by casting upriver at a 45-degree angle toward the shoreline, the swing caused by the drift would trigger fish to hit. It worked for Brian Evans with Seaguar Fishing Line. His associate at Seaguar, Gerry Benedicto, managed a personal-best walleye in the lower river with a fish that tipped the scales at nearly 12 pounds. He also caught a 20-pound king that must have been chasing baitfish into the river for a quick meal. Salmon are normally not found in the river this time of year. Capt. Ryan Shea of Tonawanda reports good action the past week on smallmouth bass. Mr. Twisters and Ned rigs were highly productive throughout the week for him and his customers. He also spent a lot of time casting blade baits, stickbaits and crankbaits – the water temperature has been bordering 50 degrees in the river lately, a good time to target bass. They are staging closer to their spawning grounds lately. In the gorge area, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports that they are catching lake trout, silver bass and smallmouth bass from shore. His pearl white and silver homemade jigs work on the bass and his homemade blue and chartreuse No. 5 spinner have been on fire for the lake trout.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
The Lake Ontario Counties spring trout and salmon derby is approaching its final weekend and a new $15,000 Grand Prize leader had emerged on Tuesday as Ken Champagne of Ohio caught a 25-pound, 8-ounce Niagara Bar king salmon on a flasher-fly, besting Jeff Smith of New Brighton, Pa., who had taken the early lead on May 7, the first day of the contest. His 24-pound, 15-ounce Olcott king salmon was caught on a Carbon-14 magnum spoon. In the meantime, 30 miles of Niagara County shoreline has been producing great early season salmon. Just check the leaderboard at loc.org and you can see that 19 of the top 21 salmon come from Niagara County waters. For brown trout, the current leader is a 20-pound, 1-ounce Wayne County fish reeled in by Scott Libihoul of Clay. Top lake trout is a 24-pound, 12-ounce Henderson Harbor fish caught by Mike Kimsey of Lacona. Leading walleye is an 11-pound, 15-ounce fish weighed in by Aaron LaFlair of Watertown while fishing the waters in Henderson Harbor. Nearly $45,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs at the awards ceremony at Capt. Jack’s in Sodus Bay. The Wilson Harbor Invitational tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday. At last report, there were more than 30 teams registered for the kickoff tournament for the season. Check out the WHI Facebook page for details on what will be happening or visit Clark’s Park in Wilson to see the weigh-in each afternoon. Salmon action continues to be hot off the Niagara Bar drop-off and fish were being caught in 80 to 100 feet of water, as well as in 140 to 210 feet of water earlier in the week. Wind could scatter fish to the east, but time will tell as the action continues. Magnum spoons such as the Rodfather and Carbon-14 were working for John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda first thing in the morning. As the morning progressed, flasher-fly and meat rigs picked up a bit. White-white and green was a good color combination. In Olcott, Wade Rowcliffe did well with a mix of baits. Read your graph and look for marks. Salmon are chasing bait like crazy. Fish can be found throughout the water column. The coho salmon bite has been insane, but if you are looking for kings, stay away from them. Cohos are in the top 20 feet with some kings in the 15- to 25-foot range. Target kings from 20 feet down to the bottom. If you just want to catch fish, Rowcliffe says to run standard size spoons, with some variation of “mixed veggie.” Flasher-fly have been hot, too. Orange or other bright colors are working for Coho.