Walleye action picking up on Lake Erie

In the upper river, Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports fishing has been pretty good with smallmouth bass. He also has ventured into Lake Erie and lower river to hit bass. Ned rigs have been key with a green pumpkin gold flake and 3-inch salty sling from Venom baits working. One day you can catch a handful of bass and the next day you can do very well. Walleye are hit or miss, too. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston says best bass spots in the lower river for bass and walleye have been off the NYPA fishing platform, around Lewiston, at Fort Niagara and on the Niagara Bar. The Town of Tonawanda Police Community Services Bureau will hold a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Aqua Lane Park (Sheridan and River Road) for ages 15 and under. For more info, call 879-6614.

Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters reports that fishing for salmon has been good straight out from Wilson. Best depths have vary from 250 to 400 feet of water depending on the wind direction and strength of wind. Best lures have been 10-inch spin doctors and meat. Stud flies have been working well along with 11-inch chartreuse or green glow paddles and meat behind 400-foot coppers or divers back around 210 feet. Best fish zone has been 60 to 100 feet down. Some big steelhead are also being caught on similar rigs or on spoons such as pink panties or other bright colors. Last weekend John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda did very well on the Niagara Bar on Saturday and then struggled on Sunday. Saturday, they fought 12 matures but boated 6 using cut bait and flasher-fly combos. They were in 70 to 80 feet of water on the bottom. There was quite a bit of bait around. The next day, it was an identical picture but more bait clouds. They struggled to catch fish. To the east, near the mouth of the river, Tom and Donna Bricker were fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston, and brown trout was the target. In 50 feet of water, using spoons that were doused with Salmon Fire Gel, they each caught personal-best browns, both tipping the scales at 17 and 18 pounds. The best part of that is they were both released to fight another day. In Olcott, trollers have been heading out to 500 feet or deeper according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors. Capt. Bob Cinelli with the White Mule said he was fishing from the 26 line to the border and did well on a mixed year class of king salmon 40 to 90 feet down with spoons and flasher-fly. Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters reports that the Oak Orchard fishing is improving, and his best downrigger spoon was a DW gold laser spook fished 80-90-100 feet down. His divers have been 220 to 240 feet back with Seneca specials and flasher-flies such as the Spin Doctor Crush UV 2-face with A-Tom-Mik purple mirage fly. His 400-foot copper lines are also producing some fish.