Walleye action picking up on Lake Erie

The Lake Ontario Counties Salmon, Trout and Walleye Derby is over. Read about the winners this Sunday on the Outdoors page. Walleye action on Lake Erie is picking up to the delight of many, but you may have to fine-tune your presentation. There is a Kids Fishing Derby this Saturday in Tonawanda.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Nathan Diegelman of Orchard Park reports that he finally went walleye fishing for the first time this year with his dad Mark of Hamburg. They hauled 10 'eyes to the boat and lost others. They launched out of Sturgeon Point and fished along some structure in 38 to 47 feet of water. All fish were caught off 3-ways with 4-ounce weights bouncing bottom, and homemade worm harnesses. Chartreuse was the hot color for the day. They all fell within an inch of either 18 or 23 inches in length, strong year classes. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that the walleye bite out of Cattaraugus Creek has been very hit or miss. Purple and copper worm harnesses in 75 to 80 feet of water are working well. Not too much talking going on around Dunkirk with the Bart’s Cove tournament going on this weekend. We can give you an update next weekend. Barcelona action has been decent the past couple of weeks. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports he hit a quick limit late last week in 48 to 57 feet of water in front of the Condos bottom bouncing with his favorite purple-beaded firetiger harness. He had no throwbacks, something that has been happening more frequently in recent weeks. He often will try to fish just off the bottom. He tried to duplicate that on Saturday and managed to catch four fish under windier conditions, but the freshwater drum were around. These sheepsheads have become a problem for some boats fishing the line off Buffalo. Roy Larson of North Tonawanda reported that they caught over 40 drum to find their walleyes with 47-48 feet being the best depth off their 3-ways and green-colored harnesses on the bottom. Stevens also reported that the perch fishing picked up for a short period, around 40-50 feet of water. Emerald shiners and salted Emeralds have been the ticket. Catfish action has been steady from the shorelines. Small cats are being caught in numbers with shrimps on bottom rigs. Sandy beaches are great locations for night fishing according to Stevens.
Niagara River
In the upper river, Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports fishing has been pretty good with smallmouth bass. He also has ventured into Lake Erie and lower river to hit bass. Ned rigs have been key with a green pumpkin gold flake and 3-inch salty sling from Venom baits working. One day you can catch a handful of bass and the next day you can do very well. Walleye are hit or miss, too. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston says best bass spots in the lower river for bass and walleye have been off the NYPA fishing platform, around Lewiston, at Fort Niagara and on the Niagara Bar. The Town of Tonawanda Police Community Services Bureau will hold a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Aqua Lane Park (Sheridan and River Road) for ages 15 and under. For more info, call 879-6614.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters reports that fishing for salmon has been good straight out from Wilson. Best depths have vary from 250 to 400 feet of water depending on the wind direction and strength of wind. Best lures have been 10-inch spin doctors and meat. Stud flies have been working well along with 11-inch chartreuse or green glow paddles and meat behind 400-foot coppers or divers back around 210 feet. Best fish zone has been 60 to 100 feet down. Some big steelhead are also being caught on similar rigs or on spoons such as pink panties or other bright colors. Last weekend John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda did very well on the Niagara Bar on Saturday and then struggled on Sunday. Saturday, they fought 12 matures but boated 6 using cut bait and flasher-fly combos. They were in 70 to 80 feet of water on the bottom. There was quite a bit of bait around. The next day, it was an identical picture but more bait clouds. They struggled to catch fish. To the east, near the mouth of the river, Tom and Donna Bricker were fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston, and brown trout was the target. In 50 feet of water, using spoons that were doused with Salmon Fire Gel, they each caught personal-best browns, both tipping the scales at 17 and 18 pounds. The best part of that is they were both released to fight another day. In Olcott, trollers have been heading out to 500 feet or deeper according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors. Capt. Bob Cinelli with the White Mule said he was fishing from the 26 line to the border and did well on a mixed year class of king salmon 40 to 90 feet down with spoons and flasher-fly. Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters reports that the Oak Orchard fishing is improving, and his best downrigger spoon was a DW gold laser spook fished 80-90-100 feet down. His divers have been 220 to 240 feet back with Seneca specials and flasher-flies such as the Spin Doctor Crush UV 2-face with A-Tom-Mik purple mirage fly. His 400-foot copper lines are also producing some fish.
Chautauqua Lake
The lake level is down to near normal after being at flood stage a week ago according to Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The lake association has done a good job with shoreline cleanup, but there is still some debris. Water temperature is holding around 75 degrees. Walleye was very good last week but slowed the last few days. One effective program has been trolling crankbaits off lead core line. Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Shads, Flicker Minnows and Rapalas will catch fish. Getting the baits near bottom is the key. The white perch are nailing the crankbaits, so it’s busy fishing. Trolling harnesses on the weed lines is still good, but again, the white perch will keep you busy. Musky action has picked up. The best program is casting jerk baits and shallow diving cranks near the weed lines. Eight- and 9-inch Leo jerks, Sledges and 9-inch Suicks are go-to baits for Sperry. Black and yellow perch patterns are always good choices.
Finger Lakes
The walleye fishing continues the be a blessing according to Capt. Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. On Honeoye and Conesus lakes, worm harnesses off bottom bouncers, and smaller trolling spoons are hot for catching 'eyes. The bass, on the other hand, had a bad case of lockjaw last week. Water clarity is improving, but most bites were in less than 8 feet of water according to Newman. Panfish anglers are dropping the hammer on a decent perch bite, using a double drop shot rig with fatheads or rosies. Slab bluegills were the same way. The crappies can be caught a variety of ways, but keepers are few.