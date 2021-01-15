Trout stream regulations comment deadline Jan. 25 and other outdoors notes

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is in the final phase of allowing for public comment on new trout fishing regulations across the state. These draft regulations being proposed will help to implement key provisions of the statewide Trout Stream Management Plan including a catch-and-release season and revising trout regulations to make them easier to understand. The deadline for comments is Jan. 25.
There is still time to comment on the proposed fishing regulations for inland trout streams in New York. Anglers can find the text of the regulations and instructions for submitting comments online.
This rulemaking revises and standardizes inland trout stream fishing regulations by creating a statewide inland trout stream regulation, four regulation categories, and creating a catch and release season from Oct. 15 through March 31. Comments may be submitted to Fred Henson at regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov.
Habitat plan for Erwin WMA set for Jan. 28
If you are interested in information on the Erwin Wildlife Management Area in Steuben County, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will be holding a virtual public information session on Jan. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. Region 8 DEC personnel will be on hand to provide information and answer questions on the new habitat management plan for the WMA. Erwin WMA has 2,507 acres that is mostly forested.
There will be an hourlong presentation about the history of the WMA, including planned management actions and habitat improvement goals. Register for the event online. You also will be able to view the habitat management plan for the WMA. For more information, call 585-226-5383.
New website, Instagram account for LOSPC
The Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council, made up of the seven counties that extend from Niagara to Jefferson in the 1000 Islands along Lake Ontario, has recently unveiled a new website and a new Instagram account. It is part of a new marketing effort for the lake to offset the effects of Covid-19.
In previous years, the tourism group would attend sport, travel and outdoor shows throughout the Northeast to market to anglers. With many shows shut down and attendance questionable if one is held, LOSPC has turned to the internet and social media to talk about the world class fishing in New York’s great Lake Ontario.
LOSPC membership is made up of representatives from the counties of Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson. Their goal is to collectively promote year-round Lake Ontario fishing opportunities, including charters, tournaments/derbies, lake access, tributary fishing and more.
Florida’s virtual saltwater fishing seminars
If a trip to the Sunshine State is a regularly scheduled vacation (during a normal year) or if you spend time down south as a snowbird, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a series of free virtual saltwater fishing clinics for beginning anglers age 16 and older. You can learn how to fish saltwater-style and help conserve the marine resources for the future. You will be taught the basic fishing skills that will prepare you for a day on the water. Sessions will include topics on conservation, rod and reels, tackle, baits, rigs, knot tying, habitats, fish handling and more.
Registration is required and must be completed at least two days prior to a session. Participation is limited to 50 anglers per course. There will be a waiting list established. virtual saltwater fishing clinics are being offered with one-hour sessions from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday for seven weeks. Register for this course online. Beginning dates are Jan. 19, March 9, and April 27.
If you cannot commit to a seven-week course, there are mini virtual saltwater fishing clinic sessions from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 22, May 13 and June 10. Register online.