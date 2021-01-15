Trout stream regulations comment deadline Jan. 25 and other outdoors notes

There will be an hourlong presentation about the history of the WMA, including planned management actions and habitat improvement goals. Register for the event online. You also will be able to view the habitat management plan for the WMA. For more information, call 585-226-5383.

New website, Instagram account for LOSPC

The Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council, made up of the seven counties that extend from Niagara to Jefferson in the 1000 Islands along Lake Ontario, has recently unveiled a new website and a new Instagram account. It is part of a new marketing effort for the lake to offset the effects of Covid-19.

In previous years, the tourism group would attend sport, travel and outdoor shows throughout the Northeast to market to anglers. With many shows shut down and attendance questionable if one is held, LOSPC has turned to the internet and social media to talk about the world class fishing in New York’s great Lake Ontario.