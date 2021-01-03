Traveling 3-D winter archery league begins Jan. 3 and other outdoors notes

Tompkins County in Central New York will hold an antlerless late deer season in the area’s Deer Management Focus Area (DMFC) from Jan. 9 through Jan. 31. Hunters who wish to participate must register and download a permit, carcass tags and a hunting activity long from the DMFC website at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/82382.html . An additional permit must be obtained from the park to hunt in either state park. Registered hunters may tag up to two antlerless deer per day in the focus area.

During this special season, a hunter may use any hunting implement (including rifle) that is lawful during any deer season in the area. In Robert H. Treman and Buttermilk Falls State Parks, only bows and crossbows may be used to harvest an antlerless deer. Permits and carcass tags are free. Permits and carcass tags must be carried while hunting. Only the DMFC carcass tags may be used. You may not use leftover hunting tags from the regular season, archery or muzzleloader seasons. For a map of the DMFC, visit dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/tompdmfabndry.pdf.