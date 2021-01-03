Traveling 3-D winter archery league begins Jan. 3 and other outdoors notes

Starting on Jan. 3, a traveling winter 3-D team archery league begins at Collins Conservation Club, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Contact at the Collins Club is Chris Hogan at 628-4023. Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more information, contact the club representative.
This is a team event with a minimum of three shooters and a maximum of six. Team classes are open, expert hunter, bowhunter and traditional. Crossbows are no longer being offered as a class. Individual classes include women, youth (ages 13 to 16 years of age), bear (ages 11 to 14) and cub (12 years of age and younger). To register a team or for more information, visit collins-club.edan.io/.
Charter captain license classes, tests set
If you would like to become a charter captain for fishing, make on-water deliveries, become a dive boat captain, tow boat, sunset cruises or sailing trips, Great Lakes Charter Training will offer classes and tests in Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo. The one week of training includes the class, materials and the test. Classes are guaranteed or your money back. Cost is $995. For more information, call 1-800-CAPTMEL (227-8635) or visit GLCTraining.com.
Class beginner dates and tests are as follows: Rochester, Jan. 9 and March 20; Syracuse, Jan. 23 and April 10; Buffalo, March 6 and May 8.
Tompkins County deer management focus area hunt Jan. 9-31
Tompkins County in Central New York will hold an antlerless late deer season in the area’s Deer Management Focus Area (DMFC) from Jan. 9 through Jan. 31. Hunters who wish to participate must register and download a permit, carcass tags and a hunting activity long from the DMFC website at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/82382.html. An additional permit must be obtained from the park to hunt in either state park. Registered hunters may tag up to two antlerless deer per day in the focus area.
During this special season, a hunter may use any hunting implement (including rifle) that is lawful during any deer season in the area. In Robert H. Treman and Buttermilk Falls State Parks, only bows and crossbows may be used to harvest an antlerless deer. Permits and carcass tags are free. Permits and carcass tags must be carried while hunting. Only the DMFC carcass tags may be used. You may not use leftover hunting tags from the regular season, archery or muzzleloader seasons. For a map of the DMFC, visit dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/tompdmfabndry.pdf.
Going wild over Spring, Oatka brown trout
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation Fisheries staff in Region 8 and 9 announced that wild brown trout recovery and expansion has been documented in Spring and Oatka creeks.
For Spring Creek, on the grounds of the Caledonia Hatchery in Livingston County, wild brown trout have made a huge recovery following the merganser predation of 2013-2015 and the summer drought in 2016. In the “Veterans” section of the creek, 144 browns were caught this past fall per 100 feet as compared with 28 fish per 100 feet in the fall of 2014. In the section upstream from the hatchery dam, biologists found 55 brown trout per 100 feet in the fall of 2020 as compared with just six fish per 100 feet in 2014.
In Oatka Creek, a trout escape cover project, in partnership with the Seth Green Chapter of Trout Unlimited, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Monroe County Parks, improved adult trout survival. The number of wild browns was higher in the project section than in the adjacent control section. For a map of Public Fishing Rights for Oatka Creek, go to dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/pfroatkacreek.pdf.