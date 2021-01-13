Tough fishing conditions on Niagara River? Try tributaries and inland lakes

Fishing had slowed as of Monday in the lower Niagara River, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. On Tuesday, Mike Ziehm, of Niagara Falls, reported muddy increasingly fast water due to Lake Erie winds and it may take a day or two to settle. Live bait fished off three-way rigs has been the hot ticket for boats. Shore guys in the gorge are having the best luck on jigs with plastic baits, split tail minnows and No. 4 and No. 5 spinners. Sacs and beads are working, too. Top colors depend on the conditions. On Monday, it was pink sacs. In addition to water clarity, boat control is an important consideration. That translates into wind speed and wind direction. Wind from the north will slow your drift. You may need to run eggs or beads and speed up your boat accordingly. A southwest wind may require you to run plugs like Kwikfish or MagLips. A southwest or south wind should allow you to get on the Niagara Bar off the mouth of the river and locate a mix of lake trout and brown trout. According to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park, water was crystal clear prior to the wind. It was a little slower over the weekend due to heavy boat traffic and clear water. But Monday was incredible for O’Neill, boating 20-plus fish by noon along Artpark. There were no boats around. Chartreuse egg sacs and beads were the preferred baits. O’Neill switched to small and light gear with a No. 12 hook and 6-pound test fluorocarbon leader. Then he headed to the bar for lakers for a change in pace. He finished the morning boating five fish in six drifts on the flats in 18-20 feet of water. He was using minnows with a pink or yellow 10 mm bead pegged 2 inches above the hook. A few salmon are being caught on the bar, too. Mike Rzucidlo, of Niagara Falls, reports he switched to jigs the last two times out with the clear water. The move produced three to five trout a day on white-silver 1/4-ounce jigs. The visibility on Monday was 6-8 feet in Devil’s Hole. When things start to clear, shore fishermen will have the advantage.