Tough fishing conditions on Niagara River? Try tributaries and inland lakes

Winter in Western New York can create tough fishing conditions overnight. Lower Niagara River trout action has been strong in 2021, but a southwest wind on Lake Erie earlier this week muddied the water and increased the flow. The good thing is that there are plenty of options to keep people fishing, such as in the tributaries and on some inland lakes that have safe ice.
Niagara River
Fishing had slowed as of Monday in the lower Niagara River, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. On Tuesday, Mike Ziehm, of Niagara Falls, reported muddy increasingly fast water due to Lake Erie winds and it may take a day or two to settle. Live bait fished off three-way rigs has been the hot ticket for boats. Shore guys in the gorge are having the best luck on jigs with plastic baits, split tail minnows and No. 4 and No. 5 spinners. Sacs and beads are working, too. Top colors depend on the conditions. On Monday, it was pink sacs. In addition to water clarity, boat control is an important consideration. That translates into wind speed and wind direction. Wind from the north will slow your drift. You may need to run eggs or beads and speed up your boat accordingly. A southwest wind may require you to run plugs like Kwikfish or MagLips. A southwest or south wind should allow you to get on the Niagara Bar off the mouth of the river and locate a mix of lake trout and brown trout. According to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park, water was crystal clear prior to the wind. It was a little slower over the weekend due to heavy boat traffic and clear water. But Monday was incredible for O’Neill, boating 20-plus fish by noon along Artpark. There were no boats around. Chartreuse egg sacs and beads were the preferred baits. O’Neill switched to small and light gear with a No. 12 hook and 6-pound test fluorocarbon leader. Then he headed to the bar for lakers for a change in pace. He finished the morning boating five fish in six drifts on the flats in 18-20 feet of water. He was using minnows with a pink or yellow 10 mm bead pegged 2 inches above the hook. A few salmon are being caught on the bar, too. Mike Rzucidlo, of Niagara Falls, reports he switched to jigs the last two times out with the clear water. The move produced three to five trout a day on white-silver 1/4-ounce jigs. The visibility on Monday was 6-8 feet in Devil’s Hole. When things start to clear, shore fishermen will have the advantage.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors reports limited fishing pressure at Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek, but a few steelhead were being reported on wax worms and spikes. Smaller streams were holding fish, but water levels were starting to come down. Some snow is in the forecast this week, but it should not be more than an inch or two. Night temperatures have been cold, but some daytime temperatures could reach 40 degrees. Flows on the Oak Orchard River have been medium, according to Ron Bierstine at Oak Orchard Tackle. He reports about 2 feet of visibility with light fishing pressure. Some steelhead and brown trout are around. There is a fair amount of ice. Remember that there are new fishing regulations in place for the Lake Ontario tributaries. Minimum size on steelhead is now 25 inches. Creel limit for brown trout and steelhead is now one each per day.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that Cattaraugus Creek is a touch high with ice flowing through the system. Pink egg sacs and marabou jigs are working best. Fishermen at 18 Mile Creek are fighting the ice flow. Water levels are good with a mild stain. Night crawlers under a float have been working well, according to Stevens. Rainbow trout are really hitting state-legal legal trout eggs. Danny Colville with Colville Outfitters in Hamburg reports that there is not much going on. A few fresh fish and, in the upper stretches, the fish are spread out. The jig bite is awesome right now. Small Nate's Bait Trout bites fished below a bead or tipping a marabou jig has been money, according to Colville. The morning has been tough with slush on colder days, so afternoon shifts seem to be paying off.
Chautauqua Lake
The ice fishing has started on Chautauqua Lake, according to Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Fishermen have been on the ice the last few days. They are fishing the south basin on around 4 inches of ice. The north basin has a thin layer of ice, but it is not fishable yet, according to Sperry. Yellow perch, sunfish and some crappies are hitting jigs tipped with minnows, wax worms and spikes on the south basin. Hopefully, the north basin will be ready soon, but right now it is not safe.
Ice fishing
The ice is nice on several lakes in the Southern Tier, such as Clear Lake, Harwood Lake, Red House Lake, Cuba Lake and Loon Lake. Clear Lake in North Collins has been a local hot spot, reports Stevens. Crappie and some smaller perch are being caught by using wax worms, spikes and red worms on micro jigs. The South Basin of Chautauqua Lake has some safe ice.
Inland streams
Flow is up in several inland streams, reports Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester. He was casting large stickbaits to take some decent brown trout last week. Using a larger 4 3/8-inch stick helps get his lure deeper and gives a bigger flash in the stained water. The larger lure helps to attract the bigger fish. The bigger lure also lets him fish slower. If the current is strong, it can push the smaller lure too fast or even make it erratic while a heavier lure will be able to dig deeper and handle the extra push because of its weight. You must still cast a tiny bit upstream and that is why he takes off the front treble hook. The current pushes your line into the hook, plus he likes to work the lure off the bottom if possible. Not having the front hook makes it a lot easier without getting snagged.