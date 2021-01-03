The good, the bad and the pandemic of 2020

It was a great start for 2020 as the seventh annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo kicked off with increased attendance at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls in January despite sub-par weather. A new feature involving an open house with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation helped connect the state agency with the fishing public. It was a smashing success and intentions were moving forward to build off that success. And then the coronavirus hit.
It was early March when things began to shut down. Charter captains were forced to close on-water businesses, social distancing became a new buzz phrase and masks became a mandatory fixture when entering stores, restaurants and more. There was a question on launch ramps and whether they were open. The good thing is most were.
The biggest impact with the charter fishing industry early on was for the lower Niagara River, one of the best winter trout fisheries in the country. As (bad) luck would have it, the mild winter allowed for early king salmon fishing on Lake Ontario in April, especially on the Niagara Bar. Captains were champing at the bit to take customers on the lake for spring kings, a Western New York specialty.
When May hit, one of the most popular times of the year for salmon and trout fishermen, it became a disappointment. The Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby was canceled, as was the Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of the ports of Wilson and Olcott. Popular Canadian events like the King of the Lake tournaments also were shut down. However, the Canadian border was still open, so you could fish the river or the lake and slide over to Ontario waters if you had a Canadian license until June 1, when Canada closed the border.
In the meantime, phase one of reopening was implemented by the state and the charter fishing industry was included. The argument that charter fishing was an essential business and that it was a safe recreational activity that was held outdoors became a reality. It helped to open the door for not only the charter fishing industry, but fishing contests, an economic engine for lakeshore communities.
The first weekend in June, the seventh annual Wilson Harbor Invitational salmon tournament was held after moving from May, establishing new rules and guidelines to keep people safe. It went off without a hitch. The U-Betcha team led by Capt. Chris Vogt of Albion won the first Great Lakes competition of the season. Yes, it could be done. From then on, most of the contests were held, if they could keep competitors safe.
The 36th annual Southtowns Walleye Association Walleye Derby was held June 13-21 and Justin Wekenmann, of Farnham, reeled in the biggest fish of the tournament at 11.90 pounds. Lake Erie walleye action, after some decent night fishing opportunities, was slower than what anglers had hoped.
Back on Lake Ontario, the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby was held, and it was a smashing success. Anglers were eager to fish and compete for cash prizes. The grand prize salmon for the summer was caught by Donald Stacknick of Dalton, Pa. He had never fished in the derby before the summer. He was invited to fish by his friends Cody and Scott Reese of Nicholson, Pa. The rest is history as they reeled in a 30-pound, 6-ounce king salmon while fishing out of Fair Haven in Cayuga County to take the $10,000 grand prize in the LOC competition held June 27 to July 26.
In the Fall LOC Trout and Salmon Derby held Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, thousands of anglers competed for a $25,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. On Labor Day, Tim Anderson of Columbus, Ohio won the big check with a 31-5 king salmon while fishing out of Olcott with Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sportfishing.
Overall, Lake Ontario fishing was decent for salmon and trout, but exact numbers will not be part of the Department of Environmental Conservation database when it comes to catch rates or numbers for 2020. Due to Covid-19, there was no spring survey trawls for the forage base and there was no open lake creel census from April to September.
There were many more positives than negatives when it came to lake management. A new stocking strategy for chinook salmon was implemented in 2020 and could make a big difference in the future relative to survival rates and the staging of fish in the fall. You did not hear about all the work that was accomplished behind the scenes because it was not an issue. All the stockings, surveys, studies and research were completed for Lake Ontario.
Which brings us back to New York’s other Great Lake. There are no guarantees when it comes to fish and fishing in Lake Erie, even with an estimated 116 million walleyes in the lake. In the 10th annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shoot Out on July 18, 105 teams searched for the six biggest fish that they could find, but they had to be at least 22 inches long. When the last team came to the scales and the final fish was weighed, the Boston Tangler team led by Joe Jemiolo III of Boston won the $12,000 first-place prize check with a six-fish total of 30.31 pounds.
It was a tough year overall for walleye fishermen on the lake due to a variety of weather excuses – high winds, warm weather patterns and difficult fishing conditions. When the creel census numbers come out in March (Lake Erie was able to conduct its creel census), the catch rate will undoubtedly be down. However, it also must be put into perspective. We are coming off back-to-back record or near-record catch rates and catch numbers. We have been spoiled. The Lake Erie Fisheries Unit completed nearly all of its work, another feather in the cap of the Bureau of Fisheries.
By the end of 2020, fishing license numbers were up. There were 198,704 licenses sold by the end of December as compared with 182,491 for 2019. That is certainly good news for the future of this popular pastime. It will be up to us to help mentor future anglers.
On the flip side, hunting license sales also were up, in part because of the online hunter education program that was implemented due to Covid-19 restrictions. More than 90,000 people signed up for the basic firearms course and, to date, nearly 65,000 have been certified. Add another 30,000 online archery certifications, and there's more good news for the future. It also was the year of the big buck and we covered that in last week’s column.