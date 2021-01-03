The good, the bad and the pandemic of 2020

In the Fall LOC Trout and Salmon Derby held Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, thousands of anglers competed for a $25,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. On Labor Day, Tim Anderson of Columbus, Ohio won the big check with a 31-5 king salmon while fishing out of Olcott with Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sportfishing.

Overall, Lake Ontario fishing was decent for salmon and trout, but exact numbers will not be part of the Department of Environmental Conservation database when it comes to catch rates or numbers for 2020. Due to Covid-19, there was no spring survey trawls for the forage base and there was no open lake creel census from April to September.

There were many more positives than negatives when it came to lake management. A new stocking strategy for chinook salmon was implemented in 2020 and could make a big difference in the future relative to survival rates and the staging of fish in the fall. You did not hear about all the work that was accomplished behind the scenes because it was not an issue. All the stockings, surveys, studies and research were completed for Lake Ontario.