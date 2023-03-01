Weather has not been a friend to anglers this year as another round of snow, rain and wind is expected to hit the area again heading into the weekend. The forecast for March does not look good, either. If you look hard enough, you can find fishing opportunities somewhere.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The steelhead bite has been steady in the Lake Erie tributaries, with lots of fresh fish being caught, reports Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Night Crawlers under a float are working on Clear Creek, as one example. On Walnut Creek, the hot bait was pink egg sacs. Voodoo marabou jigs also are working very well, tipped with wax worms under a clear float. Most of the creeks were fishable with lots of fish to be found, reports Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. The bead bite was hot, using chartreuse in 6mm and 8mm beads or using a bead/bag combination in the same color and size. Lowaski also noted the fly guys did well with streamer patterns in white and gray. Snow and rain in the forecast will have an impact on the fishing action.

Niagara River

The Niagara River Anglers Association’s Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest was held Saturday. Despite marginal conditions, 22 anglers fished the competition. Leading the way was Andrew Ward of Pearl River with a 10.54-pound lower river steelhead, fishing with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island, using an egg sac. Second-place fish went to Capt. Nick Calandrelli of Lewiston with an 8.4-pound lower river fish (also with an egg sac), followed by Jerry Kelley of Holley, who was fishing the tributaries and caught an 8-pounder in the Oak. Top brown trout went to Tim Thomas of Kenmore for a 5.3-pound lower river fish he caught while fishing with Capt. Rich Brant of Reel Action Charters. Thomas also caught a 46-inch out-of-season musky that was released quickly unharmed … on 6-pound test line. Wind, snow and rain are expected to arrive this week so it will probably have a negative impact on the river system. There was about 2 feet of visibility on Monday and Tuesday, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. He hit one nice steelhead Monday with an orange and white No. 4 spinner. Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reported the lower river was fishable Monday and managed to catch some decent steelhead on minnows and egg sacs. It was still fishable Tuesday, but the weather was starting to have an impact on the water clarity.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Not too many people were out fishing the tributaries of late due to cold conditions, but with temperatures increasing a bit midweek, it should start the streams flowing again to attract some trout. Spring is only three weeks away. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports flows in the Oak Orchard River were moderate and slightly stained with no icing. Smaller streams to the east and west were low and clear with some icy conditions. The warming trend before the approaching storm should bring up flows, but not too high. Fishing pressure has been light overall. Last weekend, anglers were getting hookups near the dam – steelhead and browns. Fresh fish could arrive when flows increase for this early March scenario.

Many of the larger bays off Lake Ontario, such as Sodus and Port Bays, are offering open water opportunities for yellow perch. Remember you must wear a personal flotation device if your boat is less than 21 feet in length. It’s a good idea anyway when the water is this cold.

Chautauqua Lake

Crappies are in the canals off and on, according to Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. However, many of the fish are smaller. It’s been hit and miss with the weather. Warmer days with sunshine draw in the bait and fish. Use 1/32- to 1/16-ounce jigs tipped with minnows, mini-mites, crappie tubes and the like under a slip bobber or fixed float. If we get a few days of warmth and sun, there will be a good run. We’re really a month ahead of schedule this year, Sperry said. Mother Nature could have something to say about that. There are still a couple of weeks left in the walleye season (closing March 15) and the lake is ice-free, offering opportunities to fish from a boat. There are some perch around, too.

Finger Lakes

Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports not much change in action from last week. On Keuka Lake, look for lake trout deep, shallow and in-between. Fish are opportunistic, and there isn’t much for them to eat out there on Keuka. On Cayuga Lake, expect good deep action on lake trout in 120 feet of water and beyond. Seneca Lake is producing landlocked salmon and occasional brown trout. Gaulke also reports DEC reclosed (locked) the state launch gate at Skaneateles Lake. Perch fishing should be fair to good throughout the region.

Ice Fishing Update

Caution is advised and your best bet is to head to the northern region of the state. Matt Vogt of Newfane fished Thursday and Friday at Chaumont Bay in eastern Lake Ontario, with his uncle, Jeff Phipps of Newfane. The first day was tough, with lots of small perch and one bullhead between the two of them. The next day, Roy Letcher of Burt came out to fish with them, and they used his four-wheeler to get to the opposite side of the bay. After about an hour-and-a-half of fishing and spreading out, Letcher came and picked them up. He was onto something. Once they found the fish, they caught six pickerel, a nice pike, two bass (one being about 6 pounds), a lot of big perch and a couple crappies. The bite was hot the whole time after they made that move. Not everything is safe there, and Chaumont Hardware does a good job letting people know what is safe and what is not. Check out its Facebook page. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden found some safe ice this week at Black Lake, Red Lake and Cranberry Lake.

Upcoming fishing events

The Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Admission and parking are free. The 33rd annual antique fishing tackle show will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge on North Canal Road in Lockport. Admission is $5. The WNY Sport and Travel Expo is just around the corner, too, slated for March 10-12 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Go to eriepromotions.com for details on exhibitors, seminar speakers and more.