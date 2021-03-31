The Fishing Beat: What to expect for inland trout opening day and more

Kings are hitting off St. Catharines, Ont., according to reports this week, which means it will not be long before kings will find their way off the Niagara Bar, Wilson, Olcott and Point Breeze. Capt. Richard Brant, of Tonawanda, was out on the Niagara Bar fishing for lakers this week, trolling east in 65-75 feet of water on chartreuse and gold spoons. Todd Ceisner, with In-Fisherman, was trying to jig up bass and lake trout last week while fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell in the river and out in Lake Ontario. He pulled a walleye from the river, that was released immediately, and then had several hits on lake trout using a jig tipped with a plastic smelt imitation. Mark Mika, of Newfane, reports that he wanted to share some early season action out of Olcott. He boated 15 lakers, all big healthy fish, fishing with his brother Dave, of Tonawanda, and Paul Karelus, of Williamsville. They were fishing in 60 to 65 feet of water between Olcott and Somerset using spoons and homemade body baits. A dozen were taken on an old Sammy Pac 07 that he repurposed for some added fun. Karen Evarts, at The Boat Doctors, reports that steelhead fishing has been good at Burt Dam. Egg sacs or egg imitations like beads. Action was good off the piers but slowed after recent storm activity. Scott Feltrinelli, with Ontario Fly Outfitters, saw his first smallmouth of the year last weekend with some customers. After that last rain, lake run trout are dropping back and out of the system, while smallmouth have started moving in. It is a slow pick of scattered singles in the tributaries. He was with Jamie, from Grand Island, a first timer at fly fishing, and he caught three species. Feltrinelli said it could be winding down quickly. Over in Wayne County, Chris Kenyon, of Wolcott, sends word that perch are hitting on the east side of Port Bay and the south end of Sodus Bay near Oak Park Marina. Some crappies were caught off Bay Bridge at the south end of Sodus. The Niagara County Bullhead Tournament is coming up April 9-11. This is a shore fishing only event, with anglers vying for the best two bullheads total weight to win the prizes. The contest starts at 5 p.m. on April 9. Weigh in on April 11 at the Wilson Conservation Club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the tourney ends. For more info, call Eric at 628-6078.