The Fishing Beat: Weather is warmer, water is clear, so good time to get out on the lake

A virtual Lake Erie update from the Department of Environmental Conservation will take center stage Thursday night for information on the New York portion of the lake as well as the Upper Niagara River. Bass and perch contests are scheduled for Saturday in Lake Erie and a catfish warmup is next Wednesday before the big one May 29. The next big Lake Ontario competition is the Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Tourney June 4-5, with the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial to precede it on June 3.
Lake Erie and tributaries
With the Southtowns Walleye Association’s perch tournament Saturday, remember you must be a member of the Southtowns Walleye group to enter. You must sign up in person at the club’s monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla has been staying on those perch and hit another limit last weekend out of Cattaraugus Creek in 50 feet of water. There were lots of gobies around, food for the bass, walleye and perch. He needed to shift his position to finish his limit because the gobies were so bad. Brzuszkiewicz’s five largest perch weighed a total of 6 pounds as he readied for the SWA contest. Mark Dzimian of Lake View tried to duplicate Brzuszkiewicz and ventured out to 51 feet of water out of Cattaraugus Creek from 7 a.m. to noon for his first perch outing of the year. Equipped with emeralds and fatheads, he managed just a few perch – moving six times to depths of 55 east and west of the creek, only to find gobies attacking the bait. Move around to find the fish. Justin Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, reports that smallmouth bass are moving upstream on the Catt., and the best action can be found in the deep holes between Routes 5 and 20 bridges and up as far as Gowanda. Plastic jigs and silver spinners are very productive. The nighttime walleye reports out of Van Buren Point have been very good, with crews reaching their limit in just a few hours. Slow trolling stick baits in 10-12 feet of water is the ticket. Plenty of boats have been working the Hamburg shoreline, too, which might be affecting success rates. Off Evans Bar, a dozen boats were working Monday night and results were mixed. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga and Todd Wojciechowski of Lancaster found success later in the evening using Husky Jerks and a Smithwick Elite 8 Rogue in blue, the latter being the hot stick for the evening. Daytime walleye action has been slowly improving as the water temperatures increase. Bob (Walleye Bob) Hubler was fishing with Nevin Royer on Sunday, and they picked up six walleyes in front of the windmills running a firetiger lipless stickbait. The catfish bite has been steady around the tributaries and shorelines, Stevens says. Bottom rigs have been working well in the shallows at night. Cut baits and night crawlers are hot right now. His store’s weekly $10 catfish scramble is every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. Weigh-in is at 10 p.m. at Snows Marina with a one-fish limit. Participants can sign in Wednesday. They had 49 catfish hunters last week. The big $200 tournament is May 29 from noon to midnight. The venue has changed to Hanover Boat Launch. Teams can launch starting at 7 a.m. and will meet back at Hanover with their six best catfish. Another $10 scramble is scheduled for May 24. Capt. Steve Drabczyk of Lewiston reports that some big bass are being taken. Mateo Lasorsa from Winter Garden, Fla., caught a fish this week that tipped his unofficial boat scale at slightly more than 7 pounds. Drabczyk has been doing well in 35 to 40 feet of water off the Hamburg boat launch area. His main setup is with a three-way rig and 4 feet of 10-pound test fluorocarbon leader with spot tail chubs. Speaking of bass, the Sun Life Marina Bass Tournaments for Lake Erie will be starting from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. Registration ends at 5:45 a.m. Cost is $70 per boat and a two-person team can bring in up to two bass with a minimum size of 20 inches.
Niagara River
Lisa Drabczyk, with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston, says bass fishing is continuing to improve throughout the river, especially downriver by Fort Niagara. Some bass are also being caught from shore in the gorge and on the NYPA fishing platform at Devil’s Hole. A few walleyes are being caught at night off the old sand docks in Lewiston. Plastics such as Fin-S Fish and swimbaits will work for taking ‘eyes. Mike Rzucidlo and Nancy Colavecchia of Niagara Falls report the same old bite the past week in the gorge. There are plenty of smallmouth bass, as well as a smaller run of white bass and a few lakers hanging in there. The water temperature at 52 degrees is thinning out the trout. They were both using small jigs the past week on 4-pound test. Bass action in the upper river has been improving as well. Tubes and swimbaits are good lures to use, but the No. 1 artificial is the Ned rig. Some walleyes are being caught off Broderick Park, primarily at night.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
It was a busy weekend of activity as the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby and the Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament ended Sunday. (Learn about both in Sunday’s Buffalo News). The grand prize catch in the LOC Derby was reeled in by 12-year-old Finnan Murphy of Pittsford while trolling with Capt. Kip Mammano of RochesterSportfishing.com on the final day. They were running a wire diver set at 2.5 out 100 feet, trolling a Yellowtail Warrior spoon in 80 feet of water. The fish weighed 26 pounds, 10 ounces and he won $15,000. Murphy beat out Walt Zebker of Grand Island, who took over the lead Saturday with a 25-pound, 12-ounce king salmon. He was working 120 feet of water northwest of the red buoy marker when the big salmon hit an NBK Michigan Stinger spoon 70 feet down before 7 a.m. while fishing with his Beach House team. With all the fishing pressure going on, the best salmon bite has been at first light. Magnum spoons have been a good go-to bait, but flasher-flies are also working. Cut-bait rigs have also been catching some fish. In the Wilson Harbor Invitational Tournament last weekend, Capt. Rich Hajecki and his Yankee Troller team fished the Niagara Bar. They won the first day of the contest using a mix of spoons, flies and meat. They targeted 70-100 feet of water, just off the drop. The unofficial catch of the week came from Gregg Smith of Clarence, when he caught a 27-pound, 8-ounce king salmon Saturday while fishing with Capt. Joe Cinelli of Grand Island and Mark Schmitkons of Wilson. They were not in the derby. In Olcott, Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports the lake bite is picking up, but it is still a bit spotty. In the harbor, perch, catfish, panfish and white bass are all being reported by shore anglers.
Chautauqua Lake
Crappie picked up over the weekend as south basin temperatures reached 60 degrees, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Fish are on the beds in many areas now. Walleye action has been pretty good jigging along the weed edges. The water is crystal clear, so staying in contact with the bottom helps if the sun is shining. The bass fishing had been great for smallmouth and largemouth. Remember that it is catch and release only until the third Saturday in June, artificial lures only. It should be a good inland musky opener May 29. The pond weed looks good and is loaded with baitfish. The water will still be clear for the opener, so speed is key when casting. The fish will be able to take a good look at the baits. Sperry uses 6-inch to 9-inch jerkbaits and spinnerbaits for early season action. Yellow perch pattern, black and silver colors will be the go-to for him.