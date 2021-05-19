The Fishing Beat: Weather is warmer, water is clear, so good time to get out on the lake

With the Southtowns Walleye Association’s perch tournament Saturday, remember you must be a member of the Southtowns Walleye group to enter. You must sign up in person at the club’s monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla has been staying on those perch and hit another limit last weekend out of Cattaraugus Creek in 50 feet of water. There were lots of gobies around, food for the bass, walleye and perch. He needed to shift his position to finish his limit because the gobies were so bad. Brzuszkiewicz’s five largest perch weighed a total of 6 pounds as he readied for the SWA contest. Mark Dzimian of Lake View tried to duplicate Brzuszkiewicz and ventured out to 51 feet of water out of Cattaraugus Creek from 7 a.m. to noon for his first perch outing of the year. Equipped with emeralds and fatheads, he managed just a few perch – moving six times to depths of 55 east and west of the creek, only to find gobies attacking the bait. Move around to find the fish. Justin Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, reports that smallmouth bass are moving upstream on the Catt., and the best action can be found in the deep holes between Routes 5 and 20 bridges and up as far as Gowanda. Plastic jigs and silver spinners are very productive. The nighttime walleye reports out of Van Buren Point have been very good, with crews reaching their limit in just a few hours. Slow trolling stick baits in 10-12 feet of water is the ticket. Plenty of boats have been working the Hamburg shoreline, too, which might be affecting success rates. Off Evans Bar, a dozen boats were working Monday night and results were mixed. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga and Todd Wojciechowski of Lancaster found success later in the evening using Husky Jerks and a Smithwick Elite 8 Rogue in blue, the latter being the hot stick for the evening. Daytime walleye action has been slowly improving as the water temperatures increase. Bob (Walleye Bob) Hubler was fishing with Nevin Royer on Sunday, and they picked up six walleyes in front of the windmills running a firetiger lipless stickbait. The catfish bite has been steady around the tributaries and shorelines, Stevens says. Bottom rigs have been working well in the shallows at night. Cut baits and night crawlers are hot right now. His store’s weekly $10 catfish scramble is every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. Weigh-in is at 10 p.m. at Snows Marina with a one-fish limit. Participants can sign in Wednesday. They had 49 catfish hunters last week. The big $200 tournament is May 29 from noon to midnight. The venue has changed to Hanover Boat Launch. Teams can launch starting at 7 a.m. and will meet back at Hanover with their six best catfish. Another $10 scramble is scheduled for May 24. Capt. Steve Drabczyk of Lewiston reports that some big bass are being taken. Mateo Lasorsa from Winter Garden, Fla., caught a fish this week that tipped his unofficial boat scale at slightly more than 7 pounds. Drabczyk has been doing well in 35 to 40 feet of water off the Hamburg boat launch area. His main setup is with a three-way rig and 4 feet of 10-pound test fluorocarbon leader with spot tail chubs. Speaking of bass, the Sun Life Marina Bass Tournaments for Lake Erie will be starting from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. Registration ends at 5:45 a.m. Cost is $70 per boat and a two-person team can bring in up to two bass with a minimum size of 20 inches.