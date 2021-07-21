The Fishing Beat: Waterways begin to rebound after Mother Nature wreaks havoc

Capt. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga with his Forever Fishing Team of Tom Brunn and Gregg Shelvay hit the water Friday to fish for the biggest walleye in the Big Fish Friday contest as a precursor to the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. The good news is they were on good fish and figured out a pattern that they thought would hold for the main event. Their big fish on Friday at 10.6 pounds was the biggest among 140 boats. Mother Nature had other thoughts. Saturday was canceled and it was so bad that Sunday was, too. Near record rains caused floods in Cattaraugus Creek and damaged docks, forcing a cancellation and a drawing to determine tourney winners. “I can tell you we went east out of Cattaraugus Creek,” said Rustowicz, keeping some critical information close to the vest as he prepares for the next tourney out of Dunkirk July 31-Aug. 1 (Bart’s Cove). “The bigger fish were 10 feet or less from the bottom and we used stickbaits off downriggers and lead core line.” Meanwhile, Capt. Kim Skoczylas of Sheldon had her all-girls Eye Candy team out between Eagle Bay and Dunkirk in 70 to 90 feet of water doing very well on walleyes, but nothing big enough for the Big Fish Friday. Using a goby-colored Moonshine spoon off the riggers, they caught plenty of walleyes. The other hot setup for them was a Yaleye stickbait in raspberry lemonade fished off eight colors of lead core line. She made sure that Kishel’s fish scent was on all baits. Find out what happened to them in the Shootout on Sunday’s Outdoors Page in the print edition of The Buffalo News. The international line off Buffalo continues to work for Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Buffalo Wings Waterfowl Charters. Best depths this week has been 55 feet to 58 feet of water, bouncing bottom with three-way rigs and worm harnesses. Anything green as far as his Colorado-bladed harnesses is his go-to. Included in his catch this week was an 11-pound lunker hauled in by Beth Krone of Dover, Pa. Another walleye option is in Buffalo Harbor. The walleyes are there, according to Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla. Recently he caught three nice 18-inch 'eyes working a dropoff in front of Gallagher Beach with his favorite firetiger rig. He went back to basics and worked the same area that was loaded with fish via rod in hand. The dropoff went from 27 to 32 feet of water. Some guys have been fishing from the middle to north gap in 20-26 feet of water, again bottom-bouncing with harnesses. Best speed is 1.8 to 2.1 mph. You will have to weed through the short fish.