The Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Derby is off to a great start as favorable weather finally arrived on the local scene. Walleye, perch and bass are all available in Lake Erie, and Niagara River action has been good above and below Niagara Falls for a mixed bag of species.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The smallmouth bass are moving up Cattaraugus Creek with lots of action at the Route 5 and 20 bridge, according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. The catfishing has been slow with the cool temperatures, but cats are still biting on worms and cut bait. Perch are still being caught around 40-50 feet of water off the Catt. The walleye action is heating up overnight in the lake shallows around 5 to 15 feet of water. Many limits are being caught long-lining stickbaits. Rapala Scatter Raps are hot lures. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla wasn’t ready to give up on the perch. He hit the Cradle Beach area and picked up a dozen right off before it slowed. He then decided to explore the Sturgeon Point area and concluded the previous Cradle Beach spot was the best. He came back and found his friend, Howie, was parked a thousand feet toward shore. He located a good-looking spot nearby and started putting fish in the boat. These were large prespawn and post-spawn females. He ended with 37 perch.

Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports trophy-size smallmouth are abundant on Lake Erie with many fish in the 5-plus-pound range off the shoals near Buffalo. Tubes and soft plastics are working well. Walleye action has been hot off Hamburg and Lackawanna, trolling the night bite and pulling stick baits in water ranging from 6-14 feet. Perch are in good numbers off Evans Bar and Pinehurst, Kowalski said. Mark and Jake Romanack with Fishing 411 television fished big smallmouth at Buffalo using minnows on three-way rigs by the lighthouse and along the break walls.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston fished the Dash for Cash on Saturday and picked away at some average-size fish with a few more than 4 pounds. All these fish are in search of bait and areas are starting to show fish. That tells Wilson the spawn is coming. Fish were caught from 34 to 42 feet off Waneka. Seneca Shoal had fish, but you really had to work for them. Walleye, on the other hand, came out to play with Seneca Shoal holding the most fish he had seen in a while. They were catching walleye on drop-shot rigs and Binsky blade baits. Speaking of the Dash for Cash, Zach Saeva of Amherst reeled in a 7.11-pound smallie to take top lunker for the tournament as he and Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda won the 9 to 11 a.m. timeslot. Ian Cashdollar and Dave Marino took the 7 to 9 a.m. slot with a 6.38-pound bass and the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. slot with a 6.59-pound bass. Neil Delleeuw and Terry Monaghan won the 1 to 3 p.m. slot with a 6.90-pound smallmouth. Warriner said fishing is fantastic now. He said drop-shot rigs are big on calm days; on days that have a little wind, tubes and Ned rigs are key. He has had good success in 20-35 feet of water.

Niagara River

Aaron Woods of Ransomville was fishing at Lewiston Landing just after the sun went down and caught a king salmon – very unusual for this time of year. He was casting for walleyes with a 4-inch Zoom Fluke when the Chinook hit. Matt Wilson was on the lower river and caught fish from Artpark all the way to Fort Niagara. If you can get the right wind, you could have a magical day in front of the fort. Again, walleyes were caught on Ned rigs while bass fishing with his big fish (walleye) going 28 inches long. Bassmaster Magazine editor James Hall, using Strike King jerkbaits in the upper and lower river, with Mark Copley of Strike King and Curt Hill of Power Pro to catch conservatively 50-60 smallmouth bass casting the shoreline. Dante Gramuglia with Flambeau Outdoors was casting for bass in Buffalo Harbor when he encountered a personal-best 12-pound walleye. He released it. George Smutko, 91, of Youngstown with son Kurt were drifting the lower Niagara River this week with Capt. Joe Marra of Niagara Rainbow Charters, targeting smallmouth bass and doing quite well. Their surprise catch was a nice steelhead that hit their offering. Kurt also caught a steelhead from shore casting for bass at his father’s house on the river with a swim bait.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby has four days remaining. Grand-prize leader for the $15,000 check is Mark Scott of West Virginia with a 24-pound, 10-ounce king he caught out of Wilson with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters on Tuesday. Top lake trout is a 29-pound, 3-ounce fish reeled in by Andrew Kupferschmid of Kendall, while fishing out of Point Breeze. The leading walleye is an 11½-pound Henderson Harbor fish caught by Steve Swan of Clayton. As of Tuesday, not a single 10-pound brown trout had been caught. Check out loc.org. Mark and Jake Romanack of Fishing 411 hit the Niagara Bar for some salmon and trout fishing, trolling 3.5 Mag Lip plugs off three-way rigs – one day at the green buoy; the next day at the dropoff next to the red buoy catching kings, Cohos and lakers on Silver Streak Mag Spoons off lead core line. The Yakima SpinFish cut plugs also were good when fished in combination with a 11-inch Pro Troll paddle off downriggers.

Chautauqua Lake

Fishing has been good since Friday for walleye and crappie, reports Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Casting F9 and F11 Rapalas after dark for walleyes is working. This bite should continue for a couple of more weeks. Jigging along and in emerging weeds is working as well, too. Use ¼-ounce and ⅜-ounce bucktail jigs. Blade baits such as Vibes and Steel Shads are picking up fish in the north and south basin. Crappies that haven’t spawned are moving back into bedding areas. Lots of black crappies are in 5 to 8 feet of water. Use a ⅛-ounce jig head with a twister tail, Bobby Garland trailer or Mini Mite tail. Minnows under a slip bobber will work also in the same areas. Water clarity has improved significantly in the last few days. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters did some scouting for his upcoming trips this week. The walleyes were sluggish, and bites were light. Try using half-worms instead of whole ones. Weeds are coming along with the edge in 9 to 10 feet. Be patient. Some warm weather should make for a better bite.

Finger Lakes

Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports Seneca Lake is producing some lake trout near Geneva with action being fair to good. Expect good fishing down to Sampson/Dresden. Salmon are scattered and action is spotty according to Gaulke.

Skaneateles Lake is producing good smallmouth bass, yellow perch, a few walleyes, rock bass, lake trout and occasional rainbows/salmon, Gaulke said. Fish 8 to 25 feet of water with jigs.

Cayuga Lake: Lake trout fishing is good lakewide from 10 feet out to 180 feet. Fish are very scattered but if you locate bait, you should find the trout. A few salmon and rainbows are also showing up. Perch are moving down the lake and can be found in shallow water down to Long Point and Sheldrake.