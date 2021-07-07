The Fishing Beat: Walleye fishing getting better on Lake Erie and tributaries

Action is heating up all around Western New York. The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby saw several new leaders from Niagara County weighed in. The countdown has started for the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout on July 17. Walleye fishing is getting better on Lake Erie.
Lake Erie and tributaries
The walleye fishing is still not as consistent as it should be, but it appears to be getting better, Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport reports. Part of the problem is the biggest eastern basin mayfly hatch he has ever seen. “Nothing makes lazy walleyes like these critters,” Fonzi says. However, he has been crushing the bass in the meantime on normal structures such as Myers Reef, Evans Bar and Seneca Shoal using drop shot rigs outfitted with Gajo Spirit Shads and Crosstails. It is interesting to note that he has been picking up two to four walleyes every time he is bass fishing. Sometimes it’s where you fish, and other anglers are doing better. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park has been hitting the international line straight out of Buffalo in 50-54 feet of water, bottom bouncing with worm harnesses off three-way rigs. It has been working for him, using 3 or 4 ounces of lead for his program. Perch and green/gold-colored Colorado blades work best. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla was working the Condos area in 58 feet of water, trolling his way back until he found his hotspot in 48-to-52-foot depths. His fire tiger-bladed harness fished off a three-way rig was his ticket, and his walleye limit consisted of fish from 19 to 26 inches in length. Further west, the walleye bite is starting to pick up, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Purple and black stickbaits are working well around 35-50 feet of water. Perch are spread out and can be tough to find. Try using emerald or golden shiners in 40-50 feet of water straight out of the Catt. Smallmouth bass are being caught in decent numbers all over Cattaraugus Creek. “White Mr. Twisters will catch them all day,” Stevens reports. Catfishing on the tributaries is slowing down but picking up along shorelines from Dunkirk to Lackawanna. Shrimp and cut bait are working best. Has the big school of walleyes arrived from the western basin? Some think they are starting to show up while others say they are still a few weeks away. Over in Erie, Pa., Capt. Pete Alex reports that good numbers of walleyes can be found in 45-60 feet of water. The offshore fishery has not set up yet. Fish are suspended halfway down to the bottom. Alex said he is seeing lots of short fish mixed in (9-13 inches). Average fish size is 16½-21 inches, with an occasional of 22-25 inch ‘eye or trophy 28-inch plus lunker. Very few trophy fish are being caught.
Niagara River
Bass fishing is starting to pick up and the moss is getting better, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. At the NYPA fishing platform located in Devil’s Hole, crayfish has been a hot bait for smallmouth bass. Do not rule out the lower Niagara River for the walleye category for the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. Drabczyk reports that a 10-pound, 10-ounce walleye was weighed in this week by Burt Lickers of Niagara Falls to take over the early lead. In the upper Niagara River, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reports good black bass action on jigs and No. 3 spinners the few times he has been out this week.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Three of the top four salmon – including the grand prize leader – have been caught this week off the Niagara County shoreline. Current leader is a 30-pound, 7-ounce salmon caught by Dave Miller of Lancaster on cut bait while fishing out of Wilson with Capt. Lou Tepas. Top brown trout is 16 pounds, 3 ounces reeled in by Kim Bickel of Newfane fishing out of Olcott, and the top lake trout is from Henderson harbor at 20 pounds, 11 ounces and caught by Rosalie Trump of Sackets Harbor.
Capt. Roy Letcher of Newfane reports there has been some “crazy good fishing” from 60 feet out to 300 feet of water. Put your baits in the top 80 feet for a mixed bag of salmon and trout. Best baits have been spoons or cut bait with the best bite early in the morning from Wilson to Point Breeze. Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Youngstown, who runs his big boat out of Wilson, reports salmon and trout are located from 80 to 350 feet of water with two basic areas, inside in 80-150 feet of water and then outside from 250-350 feet of water. Meat and spoons are taking most of the fish. Fish are found in the top 70 feet on spoons and some deeper fish are being caught on meat and attractors. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston continues to work the waters around the red can at the dropoff of the Niagara Bar to catch a mix of kings and cohos on spoons. Salmon are in the top 50 feet over 70-to-100-foot depths. In the harbors such as Wilson and Olcott, good numbers of bowfin, rock bass and bluegills are being caught, as well as largemouth bass, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott.
Chautauqua Lake
Chautauqua walleye fishing has gotten pretty good this week according to Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters. Running a crawler harness along the weed edges in South Basin worked great. He has been getting fish in both the south and north basin in 10 to 15 feet depending on the weed edges. The bite has been best early but recently we caught fish until noon. The walleye bite has been decent for Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, too. Trolling harnesses are working but stay close to and into the weeds. Slow trolling around 1 mph with harnesses off bottom bouncers is the best approach. A bullet weight ahead of the swivel and harness will work as well on the weed line rod, however, most fish have been coming off the bottom bouncer set up. As always, bring plenty of crawlers to feed the white perch. Jigging on the weed lines with spoons, vibes and jig/twister will put some fish in the boat too. The musky bite picked up some lately. Casting 6-9-inch jerkbaits and spinnerbaits over weeds and on the edges is working. The south basin has some color to it now so bright colors work best when the sun is out. Much of the pondweed has died but some healthy milfoil is coming in nicely according to Sperry.
Finger Lakes
Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Bait and Tackle in Honeoye reports the largemouth and smallmouth bass in the Finger Lakes have been pressured but keep producing plenty of bites for everyone. Bass are being caught on drop shots rigs, Chatterbaits, Ned rigs and by flipping soft plastics. Topwater walking baits and poppers have been hot during the first and last hours of light. Honeoye and Conesus Lakes have a good number of algae blooms in the shallows with the healthiest vegetation out deeper. Anglers are catching them in all depths, but the local tournaments are being won in deeper waters. The bites can be finicky, but they are there if you find a good pattern. On Honeoye Lake, Newman is noticing an increase in the amount of walleye and pickerel being boated this year.