The Fishing Beat: Walleye fishing getting better on Lake Erie and tributaries

The walleye fishing is still not as consistent as it should be, but it appears to be getting better, Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport reports. Part of the problem is the biggest eastern basin mayfly hatch he has ever seen. “Nothing makes lazy walleyes like these critters,” Fonzi says. However, he has been crushing the bass in the meantime on normal structures such as Myers Reef, Evans Bar and Seneca Shoal using drop shot rigs outfitted with Gajo Spirit Shads and Crosstails. It is interesting to note that he has been picking up two to four walleyes every time he is bass fishing. Sometimes it’s where you fish, and other anglers are doing better. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park has been hitting the international line straight out of Buffalo in 50-54 feet of water, bottom bouncing with worm harnesses off three-way rigs. It has been working for him, using 3 or 4 ounces of lead for his program. Perch and green/gold-colored Colorado blades work best. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla was working the Condos area in 58 feet of water, trolling his way back until he found his hotspot in 48-to-52-foot depths. His fire tiger-bladed harness fished off a three-way rig was his ticket, and his walleye limit consisted of fish from 19 to 26 inches in length. Further west, the walleye bite is starting to pick up, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Purple and black stickbaits are working well around 35-50 feet of water. Perch are spread out and can be tough to find. Try using emerald or golden shiners in 40-50 feet of water straight out of the Catt. Smallmouth bass are being caught in decent numbers all over Cattaraugus Creek. “White Mr. Twisters will catch them all day,” Stevens reports. Catfishing on the tributaries is slowing down but picking up along shorelines from Dunkirk to Lackawanna. Shrimp and cut bait are working best. Has the big school of walleyes arrived from the western basin? Some think they are starting to show up while others say they are still a few weeks away. Over in Erie, Pa., Capt. Pete Alex reports that good numbers of walleyes can be found in 45-60 feet of water. The offshore fishery has not set up yet. Fish are suspended halfway down to the bottom. Alex said he is seeing lots of short fish mixed in (9-13 inches). Average fish size is 16½-21 inches, with an occasional of 22-25 inch ‘eye or trophy 28-inch plus lunker. Very few trophy fish are being caught.