Walleye fishing off Buffalo has been crazy good, according to numerous reports coming in. Niagara River moss is starting to subside, and the Lake Ontario salmon and trout fishing has been very good. Southtowns Walleye is hosting a Kids Fishing Day on Saturday at the Boston Town Park starting at 9:30 a.m.

Lake Erie and tributaries

As the smoke slowly starts to clear (quite literally unfortunately), results from the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout are in the books. We will have a full wrap up for you with the stories on how the Shootout was won on Sunday. Walleye fishing has really started to improve from Barcelona to Buffalo and Wes Bartoo of Fredonia and his “Crazy Eyes” team (which included his 15-year-old son Wyatt, and Will Baker of Brocton) were trolling the international line in 80 to 90 feet of water for the win using five, six, and seven colors of lead core line off boards with all stickbaits – Renoskys, Bombers and Thundersticks. Color didn’t seem to matter. It was more of a speed and depth thing, leading to a Shootout win with 35.27 pounds for six walleyes. More to come.

Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports that walleye fishing is probably at its peak now out of Buffalo. He and all of his friends are limiting out (or close to it). His best area was about a mile south of the condos in 52 to 56 feet of water, close to the bottom with three-way rigs. Giant sheepsheads also are being caught. He boated six walleyes, six sheepsheads, two perch and a silver bass on worm harnesses using fire tiger and perch pattern blades with a silver back. The fish are stacked in the area thick, and he suspects any blade will work. He caught five walleyes on his bottom lines and one on five colors of lead core. The boats are out there thick, too.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston took advantage of the great walleye fishing with his wife Katie, starting on the Canada line out of the middle gap off Buffalo. He found fish immediately outside of the 70-plus boat pack, using 3-ounce bouncers and harnesses as well. The bite was early for walleyes before it switched to sheepsheads. He changed gears and started searching for new waters for bass and found a single rock pile using side imaging on his Garmin unit. It held a massive group of smallmouth bass. One drift produced 12 fish. He then headed to areas closer to the breakwalls near the middle gap and found another good area, caught 20 bass, and left. Drop shots with Reins Bubbling Shad and Maxscent flat nose minnows were the ticket. On Sunday, he headed to the new spot with his brother Tom Wilson of Lewiston, and nephews Logan and Trevor. They started the day with drop shots and Ned’s putting 73 fish in the boat (catch and release) by 11:30 a.m. Drop shots were the ticket again.

Further to the west, Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing reports good walleye fishing across the entire shore of Pennsylvania. The fish are in 50 to 70 feet of water. Some fish are in 90 feet, but they are fewer (but larger) on average. The best tactics are planer boards pulling five colors of lead core with shallow stick baits and medium-sized medium-diving plugs. Size No. 30 jets and small spoons off boards are working, too. Jets are taking a lot of fish, but attracting more “shorts.” Rods need to be checked more regularly with small spoons to check for hangers. Divers are taking some fish, with downriggers working, too. Small spoons like Dreamweaver WD spoons work better off divers and riggers versus larger spoons. Plenty of 10- to 13-inch walleyes mixed in, which is a good sign for 2024.

Niagara River

Mixed reports on river action both above and below Niagara Falls as the moss problem is starting to resolve. Bass action in the upper and lower river sections can be good, but it appears you must use the right bait in the right spots. For example, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that one angler took three drifts at Stella Niagara and caught 27 bass on drop shot rigs. Crayfish will work well for bass. In the upper river, Thure Larson of East Amherst reports decent bass fishing around Motor and Strawberry islands. Catching the largest fish of the day was Whitney Williams of Lockport, showing up her father Jim and Larson. Her two biggest fish were 4 to 5 pounds at 20 inches or better.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

There has been some water movement in the lake and things have changed a bit thanks to recent winds, but fishing is good for salmon and trout. Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing reports that good numbers of brown trout are being caught in less than 70 feet of water with an occasional salmon (now that the water is cold on the inside). There are numerous bait mounds inside of 70 feet of water, which attracts browns and occasional salmon. Dreamweaver DW size and Michigan Stinger Stingrays off riggers, sliders, divers and seven- and 10-color lead cores or 200-foot and 250-foot weighted steel or coppers (all off boards) is working best according to Alex. There are pods of kings with an occasional coho and steelhead mixed in offshore out to 450 feet of water. They move daily, and the best approach is to cover as much water as possible until you find a school of fish and then work them. Spoons are best in the top 60 feet. Flasher-flies and meat are best when fishing below 60 feet is working best. Mixed classes of salmon are being caught with occasional matures mixed in. Out of Olcott, Scott Rohe of Cheektowaga reports steady but slow action on kings. He fished 100 to 300 feet of water. Spoons on the 70-foot rigger were hot. Also, a diver 220 feet out with flasher/fly took some nice salmon. In the Lake Ontario Counties Salmon, Trout and Walleye Summer Derby, Cameron Hasner of Greece is still leading for the grand prize with a 28-pound, 11-ounce Orleans County fish. Connor Suba of Ohio took over the Steelhead lead with an 11-pound fish he caught out of Olcott with Capt. Kurt Driscoll of Stalker Charters. The derby continues through July 30. Check out the leader board at www.loc.org. Check out Scattershots on Sunday for the results of the LOTSA club tournaments last weekend.

Chautauqua Lake

It’s been slow walleye fishing this past week as many of the weeds have died back according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. It’s an early morning bite jigging near good weeds or trolling worm harnesses. Trolling in open water on both basins with lead core or snap weights will pick up fish but locating bait is key. Crank baits like Hot-n-Tots, Walleye Divers and Rapalas will work. Musky fishing offers short feeding windows. Casting near weed edges is best.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake is amid a strong algae bloom, but according to Capt. John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone, the lake was showing signs of minor clearing. Lake trout jigging has been poor lake wide.

Owasco Lake is fishing well for lake trout reports Gaulke. Some small (sub-legal) rainbows are being caught mostly by trolling. Fish 55 to 85 feet of water for lake trout. Smallmouth bass fishing is fair to good.

Seneca Lake is fishing well for lake trout from Sampson to Geneva. Fish 70 to 100 feet of water. About one-third to one-half of the fish are wild and they are being caught to over 31 inches long.

Skaneateles Lake was slow for smallmouth bass throughout much of last week. Hexagenia mayflies were still hatching, and fish are gorging themselves on them.