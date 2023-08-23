It’s the last week of August and Mother Nature has been playing around by dishing out some nasty winds on our Great Lakes. Pick your spots and get out there to enjoy some great end-of-summer fishing action.

Lake Erie and tributaries

In the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge last weekend, the Big Fish Friday event was canceled due to a small craft advisory. On Saturday, teams fought off some tough conditions and caught some nice fish. Capt. Craig Sleeman of Team Midnight Express won the contest with six fish weighing 31.44 pounds. Find out how he did it in Sunday’s outdoors column. The team consisted of Sleeman’s brother Ethan with his 13-year-old son, Fischer, (both of Stanley) and Jeff Maskulinski of Elma. They motored north about 10 miles and fished in 100 feet of water, targeting suspended fish 70 feet down. Just a couple of ounces back were the Wave Tamer team led by Capt. Don Ruppert with 31.31 pounds of walleyes. They were fishing straight off Dunkirk in 125 feet of water and trolled east to 100 feet of water, keeping their stickbaits 75 to 90 feet down. One secret to their success was adding a piece of crawler on the belly hook of the bait. Third place was Team Ice Breaker led by Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg. Their weight total was 31.21 pounds, less than 2 ounces back of second. They fished within a mile of Ruppert’s squad, using sticks and harnesses. Their fish came 62 to 72 feet down and needed trolling bags to slow their presentation in the rough conditions. Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports that the wind has kept most anglers off the main lake, but some are still doing great. It was difficult fishing during the tournament last weekend. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reported the walleye bite is steady around 65-95 feet of water. Bottom bouncing has been catching big fish. Hot colors are lime green and purple. Three D worm harnesses in "nuclear green" is a hot lure. Good numbers of perch are being caught with golden shiners around 70 feet of water. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla bounced the bottom for walleyes off Cattaraugus Creek and found success in 62 to 85 feet of water with his favorite firetiger spinner. He also caught sheepshead, yellow perch and white perch.

Niagara River

Capt. Ryan Shea with Brookdog Fishing Co. enjoyed a successful Youth Fishing Camp last week for anglers ages 12 to 15. They fished in the upper and lower Niagara River, as well as lakes Erie and Ontario when the weather would allow. Four charter captains participated in the unique educational “camp,” the third year for doing it. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors reports he had anglers fishing the upper river and inside the breakwall near Buffalo this past weekend. There were lots of small fish inside the wall near the Coast Guard and in the harbor, but if you moved around, there were some decent keeper-size walleyes in the 18- to 22-inch range. They were slow-trolling bottom bouncers with harnesses in 25 to 29 feet of water. It also was good off the Strawberry Island area drifting live bait to produce some good walleyes. Bass and sheepshead were available in good numbers. Capt. Joe Srouji of Angler Edge Charters reports decent fishing for bass and walleye in the lower river for the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey derby for Caleb and Kara Parete of Lancaster. Bass were caught on three-way rigs with live bait while walleyes were taken on a vertical jigging technique.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

A few mature salmon are showing up in 150 feet of water and at the Niagara Bar, reports Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters. A steady bite of a mixed bag of mature salmon, steelhead and 2-year-old salmon has been holding up offshore. Johannes has been running 8 to 10 miles straight out of Wilson. His best luck has been on magnum spoons such as the Carbon 14 and Road Toad or most spoons in a dark pattern. First thing in the morning, a white paddle and fly or meat is always good for a fish. Temperature focus has been around 80 feet down over 450 feet of water. Don't be afraid to try a rod in the warm water as the mature salmon are willing to go there. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports good action from the Niagara Bar to Point Breeze at the Oak. The best action has been out deep in 350 to 400 feet of water with spoons, meat and flasher/flies. Target the top 80 feet of water, where the marks are on your electronics. It looks like it’s still a wide-open board for the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Trout and Salmon derby. As of this report, there were four salmon on the leaderboard, but that could change quickly. The current leader for the $25,000 grand prize is Robert White of Angelica with a 28-pound, 12-ounce king salmon he caught out of Wayne County. In the Rainbow Division, a 14-10 fish leads, reeled in by Danielle Steiner of Edinboro, Pa., out of Olcott. The top brown trout is a 12-11 fish weighed in by Arthur O’Mara of Moravia out of Wilson. The LOC Derby continues through Labor Day. Check out loc.org. The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey goes through Sunday. Kids fish for free. Everything is being run out of the Fishing Chaos smartphone app.

Chautauqua Lake

It was slow early this week with the cold front and wind switch, however, it was good over the weekend for walleye, reports Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Trolling the south basin with crankbaits on lead core or using snap weights picked up fish. There are fish in shallow water that can be caught casting shallow diving stick baits, especially early in the morning. Musky fishing has been very inconsistent this past week with short feeding windows. Midday has been better than morning fishing. Overcast skies and a little chop on the water helps, especially in the clearer water on the north basin.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: Lake trout fishing was very good this past week with some excellent bite windows, according to Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Strong winds and currents were the overriding factors this past week. Gaulke focused his efforts in 65 to 100 feet of water. The best fishing remains from Sheldrake south to Ithaca, although some anglers are doing well north of Long Point. Rainbows are fairly widespread, and a few large landlocked salmon have been hooked.

Owasco Lake: The water still looked great as of Friday, according to Gaulke. They had reasonably good fishing despite the cold front. Lakers are running 24 to 27 inches long and are thick-bodied. Around 65 to 100 feet of water was again good for them. Baitfish are everywhere and loads of smallmouth bass have been out over open water feeding on the suspended bait.

Seneca Lake: No word here but expect some of the best fishing to be in mid-lake areas, says Gaulke. Occasional browns have been showing on the lower lake and he would expect a few salmon and rainbows, too.