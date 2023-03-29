Saturday is the regular inland trout opener. The New York Power Authority has announced its fishing facilities are open early. This includes the popular fishing platform in the gorge. Too bad the river water is like chocolate milk.

Inland Stream opening day

April 1 is the traditional inland trout opening day. With recent changes to trout fishing, catch-and-release options are now available year round. Local guide Nick Sagnibene of 716 Fly Fishing reports the end of March into early April can be exciting times to trout fish in Western New York. Temperatures are slowly starting to increase, and stream levels, for the most part, are full. Inland trout are starting to move around and fatten up, Sagnibene said.

“With us going into our second year of the inland trout regulations, which allows year-round inland trout fishing (artificial only and catch and release from Oct. 15 to April 1), you have the chance to fish a lot of water, before the stockings have taken place, and before the river banks begin to line up with anglers," he said. It’s a great time to be fishing, especially for the larger trout."

Conditions are looking like a typical first week of April, including rain, sleet, snow and wind. All major inland systems are high and off color. The Upper Cattaraugus system is full and off color, from the small tributaries like Lime Lake outlet to Clear Creek in Arcade. Wiscoy creek is full and off color throughout. The Genesee River is high and dirty.

We have a rain/wind event headed to the region, so expect that to keep the waters very turbid for Saturday. Air temperatures will fluctuate from low 30s to mid 40s this week, not so enjoyable when you factor in the wind chill. If you’re planning to get out for the opener, bring a rain jacket and make sure you’re fishing deep. It will be pretty turbid out there with all the water we’ve received. Typical early season cold water tactics apply. Streamers of various sizes (No. 2-6) and types should work. Bigger nymphs fished on the bottom and swung at the end of the drift is a good approach.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Rain, rain and more rain have been impacting the tributaries. The fishing has been tough on the lower Cattaraugus Creek lately, according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. The Gowanda and Zoar Valley areas are great starting points. Lots of trout are being caught there using night crawlers and pink egg sacs. Small tributaries such as Walnut and Big Sister also are holding big trout. Bead and egg sacs combo is a hot bait.

Conditions deteriorated Friday into Saturday with the rain, but action is starting to get better as of Monday, said Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. Streams such as 18 Mile are fishable, along with some of the other smaller slate bottom creeks. Jigs continue to be the go-to with olive color or black and olive being the best producers. Worms and eggs sacs under a float are coming in a close second. Guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports that we are still seeing a lot of fish in the systems, still waiting on that last run of fresh steel to hit the creeks. He said this rain could be the final trigger for us. He has been catching them on an assortment of baits from egg sacs, worms, beads, jigs, minnows and some fly patterns under a float. We might have a couple of weeks left of tributary action.

Niagara River

The Niagara River conditions are poor, at best. That didn’t stop the Mike and Mike show from showing off their stuff this week. With the New York Power Authority announcing all its fishing facilities are now open for the season (ahead of the April 1 opening date), Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls was one of the first to hit the fishing platform in the gorge Tuesday. He was rewarded with three steelhead (out of four fish on) off the metal structure. No. 5 spinners did the trick for him in 2-3 feet of visibility. If we receive some nasty winter weather, check the NYPA hotline at 716-286-6662 to see if the platform is open. Meanwhile, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls hit the gorge shoreline Tuesday, too, and managed to catch seven steelheads out of nine using his homemade pink and white No. 5 spinners. The cleanest water he could find was 2 feet of visibility. Conditions will continue to be bad in the river, with more wind and rain on the way this week. Hyde Park Lake and Oppenheim Park Pond will be stocked the week of April 3 with trout. Erie County park ponds will be stocked the week of April 10.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The go-to backup plan for Mark Plennert of Niagara Falls when the Niagara River is muddy is to hit some of the tributaries off Lake Ontario. Little white jigs have been working for him recently, part of a learning curve to fish the streams. Matt Vogt of Newfane has been picking his days to hit the tributaries, with many streams high and stained due to the rain and snow melt. He has managed to catch a few trout. Since the weather started to break, more and more people have been hitting the tributaries. Unfortunately, not everyone understands the regulations. Minimum length for steelhead in the tributaries is 25 inches, and only one steelhead and one brown trout each may be kept. Seasonal tributary regulations end Saturday. Call 844-DEC-ECOS if you see infractions. A few anglers have hit the lake. Capt. John Oravec of Troutman caught some browns trolling the shoreline with stickbaits, but conditions were difficult.

The best is yet to come. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors reports that Burt Dam has been high and muddy, but a few fish are being caught on jigs, beads and egg sacs. Some perch action was reported in Olcott Harbor. Ron Bierstine of Oak Orchard Tackle said the Oak Orchard River has poor conditions due to recent rains, and that will probably continue into the weekend. It will also impact the other area tributaries.

Chautauqua Lake

The crappie fishing was good on Saturday, said Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The canals were full of fishermen and fish. Lots of undersized fish were being caught, with some 12-14-inch fish mixed in. It has slowed down since because of wind and rain. Fishing will pick up again when the sun finally warms up the water.

Finger Lakes

• Keuka Lake: Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports good lake trout fishing throughout the whole late in the shallows (15-foot or so) to deep (180-foot). He caught a good smallmouth bass in around 20 feet of water. Expect bass from 15-feet to 30-feet, along with some perch.

• Seneca Lake: Water levels are up on the lake, according to Gaulke. Expect decent salmon action, with occasional browns in the lake’s southern portions. Deep lake trout jigging should be picking up from Sampson Park north to Geneva.

• Cayuga Lake: Some landlocks, browns and lakers are shallow in the southern portions of the lake, Gaulke said. Deep lake trout jigging is still good to very good up north. Try 130 feet to 170 feet for lake trout. Water levels should allow for launching throughout the lake now.