Inland musky season opens Thursday, but it will be two more weeks before musky is fair game in Great Lakes waters. Key contests are going on this weekend in Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. National Fishing and Boating week is June 3-11. Get those kids out fishing.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Many of the bass are in a spawning mode, reports Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up Charters. Some fish that are pre-spawn can be found in deeper water. He has caught fish as deep as 39 feet and as shallow as 5 feet. With the milder winters in recent years, he has noticed bigger fish on average due to a prolonged growing season. So far this year, he has boated three 7-pound-plus smallmouth and 24 to 26 fish of more than 6 pounds. He had one bass that was only 17½ inches that weighed 5 pounds. What used to be “cookie cutter” 4-pounders are now “cookie cutter” 5-pounders.

The downside is the numbers of fish seem to be down a bit. So far this year he has been averaging about 34 bass per day for his trips, catching as many as 60 on his best day. His biggest fish have come on tubes. If you have recently had some difficulty hooking up with bass, that is a telltale sign that they are spawning. When a lure enters a nesting area, the fish will grab the bait by the tail, move it off the nest and blow it away from the area. Another positive is that he has been catching a fair number of walleyes while fishing for bass.

Speaking of walleyes, the night bite seems to be dropping off and the daytime bite has been picking up, just in time for the Southtowns Walleye Derby (June 10-18). Capt. Darrin Pound of Pound-Em Sportfishing and Guide Service reported good action this past week off Dunkirk as the sun was an hour or two from setting, first locating a school of ‘eyes that appeared to be staging for a shoreline feed in 35 to 40 feet of water. As the sun hit the water, they were inside with Husky Jerks off the boards focusing on 10-foot depths to limit out over the weekend.

Some perch are still out there, too, if you want to take the time to find them and figure them out. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla decided to make one last run after perch before switching fully to walleyes. He launched out of Cattaraugus Creek and found scattered pockets of fish in 60-to-70-foot depths. He managed a few dozen mixed-sized perch before switching to a different tactic – a slow .5 mph troll maintaining bottom contact. He finished with three short of his limit.

In the Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle Catfish Contest last weekend, the team of David Lavtar and Kevin Kruppa of North Collins won the event with six fish weighing a total of 82.4 pounds. They were using bottom rigs with cut bait in some of the deeper holes above the Routes 5 and 20 bridge in the Catt from a boat. Second place was a team of Randy, Jeremy, and Greg Jimerson with a weight of 54.14 pounds. Third place was Ryland King of Blasdell and Rickey Rutherford of Warsaw with a weight of 51.2 pounds, but it included the biggest catfish of the tournament at 18.14 pounds. It was caught on a chicken liver near the mouth of the Catt at 11:30 a.m., and they were also fishing from a boat. Nightcrawlers were also popular.

Niagara River

River action has offered mixed reports, partly because the moss is starting to become a problem, and partly because the bass are starting to enter a spawning phase. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reported he did well on jigs in Devil’s Hole last weekend, catching numerous bass and a big 9-pound walleye. In the upper river, he was using crankbaits to catch bass and even a small musky from shore. Remember the Great Lakes musky season does not open until June 15. The inland musky season, for inland waters, opens on Thursday. The regular bass season opens June 15. Until then, for all waters outside of Lake Erie, it is a catch-and-release season with artificial lures only for bass.

Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that anglers are still catching a few trout on minnows in the lower section of the river. Mag Lips are also producing a few fish off three-way rigs. Walleyes are hitting off the Lewiston Landing area at night on plastics like Zoom flukes rigged on jigs. Bass are still available throughout the river system, but it varies with the day as to how well they cooperate. Moss will continue to get worse moving forward.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

There is not too much information available this week with the Niagara County Pro-Am out of Wilson and Olcott set for Friday and Saturday. We will have a recap for you next week. Remember the Orleans County Open Tournament is June 10-11. Capt. Nate Stephenson of Triple J Charters out of Wilson reports he has been out the last few days, targeting 300 to 400 feet of water off 4 Mile Creek and caught a mixed bag of fish. Stephenson has been getting steelhead in the top 20 to 30 feet, using 150 feet of weighted steel with a 6-inch spin doctor/peanut fly set-up. The salmon have been coming from 40 to 60 feet down. On Sunday, the fish were only biting on a west troll. Most of the fish came on spoons and spin doctors and flies.

Chautauqua Lake

With inland musky season opening Thursday, Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors offers these musky tips for the early season: Use smaller spinnerbaits, bucktails, glide baits and Jerk baits in the 6-inch to 8-inch range. Look for fish around weed edges in 8 to 10 feet of water in the south basin and 10 to 14 feet in the north basin. Smaller crankbaits baits in the 4-inch to 6-inch range should produce fish trolling. Use 48 to 60-inch fluorocarbon leaders.

Finger Lakes and tributaries

In the 59th Annual National Lake Trout Derby last weekend on Seneca Lake, the leaderboard looked impressive. Bob Salotti won the $10,000 check with a 12.71-pound lake trout. Francis Geremski was tops in the Rainbow Trout Division with an 8.70-pound fish and Luke Willower was top Landlocked Salmon with an 8.97-pound fish. First place brown trout was Redi Sulasi with a 5.41-pound brown.

Cayuga Lake is in a pre-summer (pre-thermocline) pattern, according to Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Fish are widely scattered, and bite windows can be small. Fishing has been fair to very good. Target 40-foot to 90-foot of water, which has been consistent. Some fish are still out deeper. Trollers are picking up some rainbows and occasional browns and salmon from Levanna to the south, Gaulke said. Some perch are still available and moving down the lake. Bass fishing effort has been increasing. Expect most bass to be spawning now.

Skaneateles Lake provides lake trout and bass action. Expect both to be co-mingling in water from 10 foot to 30 foot.

National Fishing and Boating Week June 3-11

There will be a Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at the East Aurora Fish and Game Club located at 1016 Luther Road, East Aurora on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free, focusing on kids 15 years of age and under. Register at 9:30 a.m. Call Chris Bennett for more information at 982-2342.