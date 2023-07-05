Lake Erie, teams are gearing up for the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout July 14-15, the largest competition of its kind in the country. Timing is good as walleyes are migrating into Western New York in greater numbers. The Lake Ontario Counties Derby is underway and some big fish are showing up on the leaderboard. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s Club Events are only a week away.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Buffalo Wingz Sportfishing started his summer walleye program in Barcelona this year. The bite has been strong from 55 to 65 feet of water west of Barcelona. However, each day the big school has migrated east. O’Neill says they are moving 2 to 3 miles every night. He hasn’t caught fish in the same spot two days in a row, running his typical bottom bouncer spread. Crawlers with a No. 5 spinner has been very effective. O’Neill has fished every port beside Sturgeon Point this week and they have moved farther east every day. Last Wednesday, they were west of Barcelona; Thursday east of Barcelona; Friday west of Dunkirk; Saturday east of Dunkirk, and Sunday west of Cattaraugus Creek. He is expecting the migratory school to hit Buffalo by the weekend if it continues. Capt. Hans Mann with Buffalo Harbor Outfitters offered similar reports with walleyes on the move to the Eastern Basin. The bite is getting better out of western ports in New York. His best depth has been 70 feet of water on stickbaits, targeting mostly suspended fish for him.

Good numbers of local walleyes were reported around the Buffalo rock pile, but getting them to eat is another story. Matt Wilson of Lewiston tried for two hours with no luck. He found a school at Seneca Shoal and worked on them. Wilson ended up catching them on bass gear using a drop shot rigged with a flat nose minnow. Bass were being caught from the sand. He found an area holding a fair number of smallies, with the biggest going 4 to 5 pounds. Electronics are still the key to locating fish. His biggest tip was to use 6-pound test line with super long leaders. He was using a 15-foot leader from 8-pound test braid. Drop shot rigs and a single swimbait on a light jig put bass in the boat consistently.

Niagara River

Upper river action is still hampered with moss, but you can catch bass if you learn to deal with the green stuff. Wilson reported decent action Sunday, putting close to 30 in the boat on artificials. The Ned rig took the biggest bass of the day, going 5.14 pounds. Beaver Island flat is loaded with bass, but you must deal with weeds. Lower river has significant moss, so bottom fishing is negatively impacted, according to Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield. However, smallmouth bass, silver bass and freshwater drum are still being caught at the NYPA Fishing Platform, smallmouth bass are plentiful in Devil’s Hole using live bait (worms and minnows) drifted under a float, and a few smallmouth bass are being caught at the Lewiston boat ramp. He has not seen any walleyes for three or four weeks, and he attributes that to the alewife surge extending from the Lewiston boat ramp to Artpark. The discharge from the power plants on both sides of the river probably helps to block the alewife run any further up. The large presence of natural bait could be the main factor in keeping walleyes from cooperating.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda boasted about some of the best salmon fishing that he has seen for this time of year on the Niagara Bar. Using flasher-fly and meat rigs, he hit the Bar drop-off from 70 to 180 feet of water, 55 to 90 feet down on his riggers. Divers were set from 165 to 220 feet back on a No. 2 1/2 setting. White and green flashers combined with green and mirage flies did the trick Saturday and Sunday. Tuesday action was mostly flies and spoons, fishing close to the Canadian line, in 130 to 140 feet of water. The current LOC salmon leader is 28 pounds, 11 ounces caught by Cameron Hasner of Greece while fishing out of Point Breeze. For a complete leaderboard, check out www.loc.org. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that fishing is very good off Wilson and Olcott. Flasher-fly and meat rigs produce a mix of salmon and trout. Fish seem to be spread out from 60 to 100 feet; from 120 to 300 feet; and 300 to 400 feet according to reports. Spoons are working on a mixed bag of salmon and trout. Greens, blues and oranges are good colors to start with. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will hold its in-club tournaments July 14 and 15. Stop by the group’s meeting Thursday at the North Amherst Fire Company on Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst starting at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Capt. Jonathan Ross of Tomahawk Sportfishing, who will give a talk on winning summer tournament tactics. Also, in Olcott Harbor, there has been a mix of pike, rock bass and bullhead.

Finger Lakes

Thermoclines have set up in the area reports Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Usually this happens around the third week in June, and this year it’s been a bit later. This helps concentrate trout and salmon, making them easier to target, but also easier to miss out on if you can’t pinpoint the right temperatures and depth.

Canandaigua Lake: Reports of good lake trout action with some rainbows showing up for jiggers. Trolling should be top-notch according to Gaulke.

Cayuga Lake: The lake is experiencing an algae bloom, as it often does around the July 4 holiday. Fish still feed during these blooms but things become more unpredictable. Rainbow trout, salmon and brown trout can bite quite well during a bloom, but it can be harder catching lake trout. Bright, sunny days help increase light penetration and there usually will be bite windows during those periods. Strong winds can clear out the algae. Perch are still biting in mid-lake and lower lake areas. Smallmouth bass should be winding up their spawn. Expect largemouth bass to be post-spawn.

Owasco Lake: Expect good smallmouth fishing here. Lake trout fishing appears to have set up (coinciding with the thermocline setting up) and the bite was very good Sunday in 50 to 85 feet of water. White jigs did well, though most colors will work. Fishing is good lake wide.

Skaneateles Lake: Expect good bass fishing here but expect a very busy lake with boat traffic. Gaulke would avoid fishing here unless going very early in the morning or on rainy days.

Seneca Lake: No word on the fishing here, but lake trout action should be good along with smallmouth bass, says Gaulke.

Onondaga Lake: Gaulke fished here for bass one afternoon last week and had some reports from another angler. Largemouth bass fishing has been very slow. Sometimes fish move into the river. They also might chase baitfish in open water, but the bass seemed tough to catch for whatever the reason.