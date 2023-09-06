Fishing continues to be good on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, when the wind allows. Steelhead are starting to show up in Cattaraugus Creek and perch are being caught in the lake. Staging salmon in Lake Ontario is great on the Niagara Bar and to the east. The first salmon has shown up in the Niagara River.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Great walleye action is the talk of Lake Erie fishing circles, especially out of Cattaraugus Creek. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports that anglers are trolling sticks and harnesses out of the Catt in 75 feet of water, as well as out of Buffalo in 55- to 60-foot depths. Perch have been showing up near Evans Bar, just east of the Catt. Perch chasers picked up several good buckets with live minnows on the bottom. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports good walleye fishing out of the Catt. A good starting point is 50 to 60 feet of water. Worm harnesses are the ticket, according to his sources, and many different colors are working, including bright greens and purples. Perch are being caught around the 60-foot mark, too. Live or salted emeralds are the best bait right now. Steelhead are moving into Cattaraugus Creek, and they are being caught on live minnows. The Southtowns Walleye contest has been moved to Sept. 23 on Lake Erie and is now a six-fish-per-person contest. The cost is $40 per person. Call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245 for details.

Niagara River

In the lower Niagara River, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls was continuing to focus on walleyes and bass casting from shore with stickbaits, both at night and during the day in the gorge area. Pete Wrobel of Niagara Falls reports the first salmon off the NYPA fishing platform came this past weekend and he caught the first steelhead on the pin this fall. In addition, he caught and released a decent muskellunge off the platform. Egg imitations were working well. From boats, it has been consistent fishing for walleyes and bass from Devil’s Hole to the green can in Lake Ontario off Fort Niagara. Worm harnesses and jigs are working for walleyes; crayfish, drop shot rigs, Ned rigs, tubes and swim baits should produce bass as we head into September. Some big walleyes are available on the Bar, too. Patrick Barber of Niagara Falls reported a 13-pound fish after the Fish Odyssey Derby had ended. Upper Niagara River action continues to be very good for bass and sheepshead.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Charters reports that stager salmon fishing is happening right now and the water has set up to perfect condition. The ice water, which was inside, has dissipated with the recent southwest winds, inviting stagers to come shoreward. A little bit of a late start this year but that ice water did not help. Alex says that the water from the Niagara Bar to old Somerset Power Plant is holding stagers and good numbers of browns in 65 to 90 feet of water. Offshore, there are 2-year-old kings and steelhead mixed in from 28 line to 31 line. In the Big Boys Tournament last weekend out of Point Breeze, Capt. Carl Martin and the Dublin Up team out of Wilson won the contest over Dave Antenori and his Screamer team out of Oswego and Capt. Vince Pierleoni and his Team Thrillseeker squad out of Olcott. Most teams fished in 60 to 120 feet of water, targeting staging fish east of the Oak. Dublin Up fished in 100 to 120 feet of water both days of the tournament. Some teams caught stagers/adult fish as far out as 650 feet of water north of the Oak. There were adult fish mixed in with 2-year-olds. Offshore was mostly a spoon and flasher/fly bite, while inshore was a plug, flasher/fly, flasher and meat bite and some anglers ran magnum spoons. The best bite was from the Oak to just east of port 4 miles.

Holiday action was outstanding for staging kings, using flasher/fly combos to pound mature salmon on the Niagara Bar for John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda. Riggers down 60 feet and divers 200 back on a No. 2 setting saw constant action at the drop from 80 to 100 feet of water. They caught kings up to 25 pounds. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that the harbor action for perch, pike, bass and panfish has slowed, probably because of the intense heat. With things back to normal next week, look for action to pick up. Recent northeast winds helped bring in a few salmon and brown trout for pier fishermen, but it was just a teaser. For boat trollers, there have been a few staging kings first thing in the morning, but it doesn’t last long. Best depth was 250 feet. The best spoon has been Carbon 14. The best colors are black, black/purple, and black/silver. Flashers and flies in dark green, green/white and chartreuse are working. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors reports salmon are on the brain for many of his customers and he confirms that salmon are staging and small pods of fish are running up some rivers. Fishing skein and larger single beads seem to be the patterns in the creeks and smaller rivers. Pier casters throwing glow spoons and larger spinners are picking up fish, but it is still early in the process.

Chautauqua Lake

The walleye bite continues in the south basin of the lake, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Trolling crankbaits within two feet off the bottom and around 2 mph is the best program. Crankbaits like Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Shads, Flicker Minnows and Walleye Divers are working. Using lead core line or snap weights is a must to get lures near the bottom. Drifting and vertical jigging areas where fish show on electronics works as well. There are plenty of crappies and white perch scattered across the bottom, too. The best yellow perch fishing seems to be in the north basin. From the docks to the outside weed lines is a good place to start. Schools of perch are roaming open water, reports Sperry. Musky fishing was average this past week. Casting the north basin and trolling both basins is producing some fish. The north basin has clear water, which is great, but it makes for tougher fishing on sunny days. A little cloud cover and chop helps when casting.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports that lake trout jigging has been excellent. He has been fishing from Sheldrake down to Ithaca from 65 to 100 feet of water. Fish are running large and there are quite a few rainbow trout mixed in. Dark colors have been best for Gaulke, such as black, Arkansas Shiner and alewife as a few good choices. Leaves are starting to change color and water fleas are pretty much gone. Weed mats are minimal on the lake.