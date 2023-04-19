It didn’t take long for local fishing to turn on. Simultaneously, Lake Ontario salmon and trout started hitting with some great smallmouth and bullhead action. Lake Erie perch and bass took off in the lake; drop-back steelhead were getting to move out of the streams while bass and catfish were getting ready to move into the streams. The first smelt reports are in, too. Welcome to spring in Western New York.

Lake Erie and tributaries

It was an amazing week on the water, according to Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. Cattaraugus Creek had a ton of drop-back steelhead hanging around. There were bass galore as smallmouth have moved into the creeks. There were fish in the 5-pound range and fish numbers in the 20’s and 30’s per day. Kowalski even saw two walleye caught from the same area. Remember walleye season does not open until May 1. Jigs dominated the lure department in olive and white, with worm and minnow patterns a close second. Out on the lake, Kowalski reports the bass bite was picking up and perch were in good numbers off the Catt and Pinehurst flats.

Mark Dzimian of Lake View teamed with Greg Blundy of Hamburg to hit Hobuck Flats on 18 Mile and used salted minnows to score on some trout instead of spinners as they did the last time. Jim Monteleone of Williamsville and son Jimmy had a great day bass fishing with Capt. Jeff Hippert of Lake Erie Trophy Bass Charters over the weekend. The best action was 35 to 38 feet of water using swim baits, Ned rigs and flat worms.

The perch bite was awesome out of Cattaraugus Creek in 40-50 feet of water, reports Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Best bait has been Emerald shiners. Smallmouth bass and carp have entered the Catt in good numbers. Lots of steelhead are still being caught on wax worms and egg sacs. Catfish season is heating up with the most action near shorelines and creek mouths. Night Crawlers are working best, Stevens said.

Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla was right back at it in the lake for jumbo perch, and he returned to the north side of Evangola and boxed 25. Then, he shifted west and got his limit by 1 p.m. Depths varied from 52 to 56 feet of water. Big Emerald shiners produced the big perch. Most fish were jawing the bait and hanging on. Braided line helped with sensitivity. Fish outside the pack, from the Catt to Sturgeon Point. His haul of 50 perch was his heaviest ever. John Jarzynski of Lawtons was fishing with buddy Peter DelPriore off the Catt in 60 feet of water and also did well on jumbo perch. The toughest thing was trying to find a parking spot after launching. Hopefully Mother Nature provides fishable weather for Saturday's Southtowns Walleye perch tournament. You can still sign up Thursday at the club’s monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. in Hamburg. DEC will be holding a public meeting to discuss fisheries management in Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River on April 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Beach Park Lodge. It is free and open to the public.

Niagara River

Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports he had 5 feet-plus of visibility prior to recent wind and rain. It is now sitting at 3 to 4 feet of visibility, but that could change for the worse. Ziehm caught lake trout, steelhead and walleye, using his No. 4 chartreuse and orange spinners and silvers/white and silver bucktail jigs. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls caught four lake trout using pearl tubes and spinners. There was more wind expected this week. Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield reported the NYPA Fish Platform was very good this past week. Multiple steelhead were hooked and landed, mostly on beads. A few were caught on minnows. Down at the mouth of the river, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reported good action while casting for bass and Coho salmon using jerkbaits with media maven Todd Ceisner with In-Fisherman magazine. In the lower river, some trout are still hanging around. Minnows fished off three-way rigs will take fish. In the upper river above Niagara Falls, Wade Winch of North Tonawanda and wife, Lisa, had success their last time out using Ned rigs and swim baits. They boated more than a dozen bass in a late afternoon trip.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Joe Sourji with Angler Edge Sportfishing was excited about the bass that Chuck Lott III from Morgantown, W.Va., caught. It was a personal-best 7.9-pound smallmouth bass caught while trolling last weekend. They also caught other bass, Coho salmon and lake trout, using crankbaits in 8 to 15 feet of water. On the Niagara Bar, the trio of Mike Hooper, Mike Mongan and Walt Zebker, all from Grand Island, caught a 17-pound king salmon and a Coho salmon using NK Goldie Hawn spoons in 35 feet of water Sunday. Other anglers farther to the east were doing well on Coho salmon and brown trout with an occasional king in Wilson, Olcott and the Oak. In the tributaries, guide Scott Feltrinelli on Ontario Fly Outfitters reports difficult fishing this week in the streams with only a few trout. There are some bass in the lower stretches such as at Sandy and the Oak.

Capt. Taz and Trevor Morrison won the 10th annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament last weekend. Taz won first with two fish weighing 3.90 pounds and Morrison scored second with 3.55 pounds. They used shrimp during the day in Wilson Harbor. There were 131 anglers, including 32 junior anglers 12 years old and under, competing in the contest. Top junior angler was Ashton Botting with a two-fish weight of 3.42 pounds.

Chautauqua Lake

The crappie fishing was great this week, according to Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood. Emerald shiners and fatheads were producing fish, as well as 1/32-ounce to 1/8-ounce jigs rigged beneath a clip-on or slip bobber rig. Mini Mites, both the 1/32-ounce and 1/16-ounce varieties, also have been working. White and chartreuse have been the hottest colors. Jigs tipped with a wax worm will produce some fish. Three to 6 feet of water is where most of the action has been. There are yellow perch, too. He says a potential record crappie was caught by Scott Swanson of Warren, Pa., and is currently being verified by DEC. It weighed 4.33 pounds.

Finger Lakes

• Cayuga Lake: Lake trout action is good to excellent from 120 to 160 feet of water, said Capt. John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Baitfish are moving in, and so are the fish. Some fish are being taken shallower by both trollers and jiggers. Yellow perch action remains good on the lake’s north end. South end anglers are catching a few browns and lake trout.

• Owasco Lake: Expect good perch fishing, Gaulke said. Some browns are being taken trolling.

• Skaneateles Lake: Gaulke reported a “once in a lifetime” monster, 30-inch wild brown last week. Dave Sinor of New York City caught the fish. Yellow perch, smallmouth bass, rainbow trout and landlocked salmon are available near shore. Target 10 to 25 feet of water with hair jigs.

• Keuka Lake: Action there should still be good to very good for lake trout and yellow perch with some smallmouth bass starting to show, Gaulke said.