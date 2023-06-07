With the Southtowns Walleye derby that starts Saturday, you have nine days of fishing to catch a big walleye. Time is running out to sign up. There was a surprise catch off the NYPA fishing platform in the Niagara River. Is it a striper?

Lake Erie and tributaries

In the WNY Walleye Classic last weekend on Lake Erie, Capt. Ron Duliba of the Dances with Fish team caught a 10.4-pound walleye to win Big Fish Friday, but the Saturday tournament was canceled because of wind. Duliba and his team were fishing in 25 feet of water off Van Buren Point using two colors of lead core and a Mooneye Minnow. They caught it at 1:30 p.m. The Southtowns Walleye Club will be holding its walleye contest runs Saturday through June 18. There is a membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to register at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports smallmouth bass are being caught in good numbers in the Gowanda area. Night crawlers and crayfish are working. Catfish have moved up Cattaraugus Creek into deeper holes as far as Zoar Valley. Use night crawlers. Perch have been spotty in the lake with most success around 60 feet. The daytime walleye bite is slow, but bottom bouncing around 50-60 feet of water is producing some. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports the night walleye bite has slowed but is still producing in areas such as Dunkirk and Hamburg. Trolling stick baits is best. Daytime walleye action is increasing, especially around the upper river area around Ferry Street and the Round House area. Bouncing live bait in 35-45 feet of water off the windmills should work. Bass along the outer wall outside Buffalo and the reefs around the windmills has been great. Use plastics along bottom such as tubes and worm patterns. Chris Trzaska of Buffalo and Jim Ralph of Holland were casting red and white No. 3 Chuck Booker spinners along the inner breakwalls to catch up to 20 smallies in 10-20 feet of water. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla hit the harbor for walleyes in the morning, trolling with silver-backed spinner blades to take four keepers for dinner. He slides out into the lake for a “secret” perch spot to take 40 post-spawn fish up to 13 inches until his emeralds ran out. Mike Mongan of Grand Island said he was fishing with Rich Milkas and Mike Hooper (all from Grand Island) off Myers Reef with five colors of lead core with stick baits and caught five keeper walleyes. A surprise catch was a 24-pound catfish by Milkas.

Niagara River

Niagara River action is being hampered by moss. Action for smallmouth bass was good off the NYPA Fish Platform last week on jigs, according to Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield. Qui Nguyen of Buffalo, formerly of Vietnam, used a minnow to reel in an odd catch. It appeared to be a striped bass. They can live in fresh water. For the boaters, fewer trout are available, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston said. Most of the action is smallmouth bass, walleye and white bass. Minnows are working best. Mag Lips will trick bass, walleye and trout into hitting. Upper river action for walleye and bass has been decent. Trzaska was fishing from Grand Island using red and white No. 3 Chuck Booker spinners for bass and pike. Wade and Lisa Winch of North Tonawanda did well on smallmouth bass in 4-10 feet of water using Ned rigs and black bucktail jigs.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

In the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo 3-Fish/Big Fish contest, Marty Polovick of Lockport and the Four Poles team fished off Wilson in 320 feet of water. They caught their biggest salmon on a flasher-fly combo fished off a diver set back 150 on a No. 3 setting. Their other two fish (steelhead) came on a downrigger set 35 feet down using a Warrior Mag spoon, and on five colors of lead core line with a Warrior spoon.

Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest won his second Niagara County Pro-Am in the professional division with a two-day score of 346 points based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. He narrowly beat the Wet Net crew led by Capt. Matt Yablonsky with a score of 298 points. On Day 1, the Vision Quest squad worked 440 feet of water in the northwest corner of New York waters, targeting the top 60 feet with regular Dreamweaver spoons. The second day, due to the rough weather, they focused on 62-75 feet of water on the Niagara Bar using 6-inch baby spin doctors and A-Tom-Mik “modified flies” (they cut 1-inch off the full-size flies for Coho) and Dreamweaver regular spoons. They caught the tournament limit of 12 fish the final day, the only team to do that.

In the amateur division, the Knot Farming team led by Jesse Snyder of Lockport and Jeff Budziezewski of Appleton was the winner with a score of 190 points. The winners nipped the Hound Dog team led by Jim Spinelli of Wellsville with 179 points. Knot Farming set up in 400 feet of water northwest of Olcott on a north troll. They ran a spread that covered 50 to 100 feet down with a mix of lead core and weighted steel long lines on inline planer boards, wire divers, and downriggers, using a mix of spoons and a couple meat rigs with spin doctors and flashers. Later in the day, the group found fish between 350 feet and 415 feet of water. They had one big king and 4 steelhead on Day 1. For Day 2, they decided to return to where they caught their fish Friday morning. They hooked a screamer at 6 a.m. on a meat rig set 100 feet down but lost it. They ended up boating four legal fish, comprised of two king salmon and two steelhead by 7:15 a.m. An hour later, they caught an 11-pound steelhead coming on a diver set 140 feet back on a No. 2 setting with a custom-made Mag spoon to limit out for their first Pro-Am win.

Chautauqua Lake

The musky opener was June 1 and the fishing has been pretty good so far, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The trolling bite has been good. Lots of fish are in the weeds or close to them, from 8 feet to 11 feet of water. Water clarity is still good. Walleye fishing was good early last week, both jigging weed edges and trolling worm harnesses. Smaller bladed harnesses trolled tight to weed edges was working. The early bite is better with the clear skies. Jigging near the weeds will work as well. A quarter-ounce jig head tipped with a leach is picking up some fish.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake angling is generally fair to good for lake trout, said Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Fish are still scattered and can be found in good numbers throughout most of Cayuga Lake’s cold-water zones, apart from the southern third of the lake. Trollers are reporting good action on rainbow trout. South-end fishing remains slow but occasional nice browns can be had. Some anglers are still faring well for perch in the mid-lake areas.

Seneca Lake is producing lake trout, bass and northern pike. The north winds have kept cold water around the north end.

Keuka Lake is fishing well for lakers in 50 to 90 feet of water. Gaulke did well right off the state park in the Branchport arm of the lake.

Canandaigua Lake was good to excellent for lake trout last weekend during the derby. The best depths were from 50 feet to 80 feet of water.