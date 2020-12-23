The Fishing Beat: Rising water levels should make for good holiday fishing

Hopefully, the weather is not too bad before we plunge into another weather event. Looks like some lake effect snow from Buffalo to Dunkirk for Christmas so think about heading north for the weekend.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Capt. Richard Brant, with Reel Action Charters, reported he did well on walleye off Evangola State Park in 52 feet of water last Friday, using Thundermist jigs. He was the only boat out and the weather finally cooperated. Not a bad option if the weather is decent. Gerald Brydalski of West Seneca reported fishing is still slow, but some nice adults are around in the tributaries. Patience and persistence work to help improve your odds. White jigs and a chartreuse Lick-em Lure UV bead were getting it done for him this week. Justin Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, reported Cattaraugus Creek has been the hotspot this week. Fish are being caught in good numbers from the Route 5 bridge to Aldrich Street in Gowanda. Wax worms and chartreuse egg sacs are working best. The Lake Erie version of 18 Mile Creek has been a bit crowded lately with ideal water conditions for steelhead. Canadaway Creek has also been producing good amounts of fish. Anglers are using an egg sac and bead combo with great results. Get away from the crowds and do some walking. Lake Erie tributaries have been hit and miss last few weeks for Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus. Lots of pressure/people on Erie tributaries this fall, and low water levels have made it tougher than usual to get good numbers of steelhead. With rain and snow in the forecast, water levels undoubtedly will come up.
Niagara River
On Sunday, Capt. Jim Rores of Grand Island had a banner day with John Keeler; his brother, Joe, and son Shawn, all of Geneva. Drifting egg sacs off 3-way rigs, they were 23 for 30 on steelhead. Water conditions were perfect. Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reported that lower Niagara River action has been good this week but was a little slow Monday. Fishing with Capt. Ned Librock of Pendleton and Capt. Roy Larson of Wheatfield, they found the action slow to start but improved as the day went on. At the end of the day, they kept a couple of steelhead for the smoker and they found the stomachs chock-full of smelt. Cinelli shared a couple of tips for when the water gets clear in the river: Try going with a longer leader, lighter pound test line; use smaller hooks (like size 8 or 10); and switch over to bead to help adapt to those conditions. Larson also shared an important tip: Keep control of your fish and make sure your line does not wrap around the motor or prop. On the Niagara Bar, some brown trout started showing up a bit more frequently. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston caught some bomber browns using big minnows with Bob Johnson of Connecticut. Capt. Ted Kessler of Grand Island caught a couple of king salmon for customers on the bar while fishing for trout. He was not the only one as five or six were caught this week. Lake trout were also hitting minnows and Kwikfish. We mentioned clear water earlier because Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reported clear water for the shore fishermen in the gorge. He needed to cast his No. 5 spinner out farther and get it down near the bottom to take has steelhead, but he was successful.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
With some rain in the forecast this week, it will be a welcome sight for anglers looking for more water flow in many of the streams off Lake Ontario. Karen Evarts, of the Boat Doctors in Olcott, reported that flow in 18 Mile Creek has been limited. Better fishing has been at Johnson Creek, where steelhead have been cooperating nicely due to improved flows from the Erie Canal. Her intel revealed good action on a variety of flies, wax worms, spikes, and single egg presentations. Over at the Oak Orchard River, Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle, reported light fishing pressure with no icing conditions on the Oak and the fast water stretches of the smaller area tributaries mostly open. Use long and light leads on float presentations at the dam and downstream shallower stretches for a few steelhead and brown trout. Further to the east, there was an early coating of ice on the south end of Port Bay, according to Chris Kenyon, of Wayne County Tourism. However, the combination of wind and warmer temperatures melted off any formation. If we encounter any colder Canadian air soon, it should freeze quickly. Perch are in the bays waiting for the hardwater action to take off.
Chautauqua Lake
Not much for fishing reports yet, according to Capt. Mike Sperry, with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Anglers are eager to get the ice fishing going. The lake is trying to skin over. Maybe we will start to see some ice after the first of the year.
Inland Streams
Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus reported that inland streams that are open to fish have been doing pretty well. Small streamers and nymphs have been the ticket lately. For example, inland streams that allow for catch-and-release fishing include Cattaraugus Creek (above the Springville Dam) and Hosmer Brook (both artificial lures only) in Erie County. Check the regulations guide for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties for catch-and-release trout waters that are open this time of year.
Canadian license refund
If you purchased a Canadian fishing license this year and really did not get to use it because of the border closure, call 1-800-387-7011 to request a refund. Refunds are being issued to anyone who asks. There is still no news on when Canada will be opening the border ... and allowing people to fish.