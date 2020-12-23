The Fishing Beat: Rising water levels should make for good holiday fishing

On Sunday, Capt. Jim Rores of Grand Island had a banner day with John Keeler; his brother, Joe, and son Shawn, all of Geneva. Drifting egg sacs off 3-way rigs, they were 23 for 30 on steelhead. Water conditions were perfect. Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reported that lower Niagara River action has been good this week but was a little slow Monday. Fishing with Capt. Ned Librock of Pendleton and Capt. Roy Larson of Wheatfield, they found the action slow to start but improved as the day went on. At the end of the day, they kept a couple of steelhead for the smoker and they found the stomachs chock-full of smelt. Cinelli shared a couple of tips for when the water gets clear in the river: Try going with a longer leader, lighter pound test line; use smaller hooks (like size 8 or 10); and switch over to bead to help adapt to those conditions. Larson also shared an important tip: Keep control of your fish and make sure your line does not wrap around the motor or prop. On the Niagara Bar, some brown trout started showing up a bit more frequently. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston caught some bomber browns using big minnows with Bob Johnson of Connecticut. Capt. Ted Kessler of Grand Island caught a couple of king salmon for customers on the bar while fishing for trout. He was not the only one as five or six were caught this week. Lake trout were also hitting minnows and Kwikfish. We mentioned clear water earlier because Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reported clear water for the shore fishermen in the gorge. He needed to cast his No. 5 spinner out farther and get it down near the bottom to take has steelhead, but he was successful.