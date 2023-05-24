With Memorial Day weekend approaching, plenty of options exist for fishing. The Catt. Creek Catfish Tourney is Saturday, and the National Lake Trout Derby is all weekend on Seneca Lake. This is National Safe Boating Week.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Big smallmouth action has been great so far this year, Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters said. He is still catching lots of pre-spawn fish, but many have moved up and are spawning. They are fishing for pre-spawn only, leaving the shallower fish alone. The post-spawn walleye are hanging out at the deeper edges of the bass drifts. The best baits have been tubes and paddletails in 20-30 feet of water off Buffalo to get a great mixed bag. Cattaraugus Creek is loaded with fish, reports Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Smallmouth bass are being caught in good numbers using spinners and plastic jigs. Steelhead are still being caught using night crawlers. The catfish have been more active the past few days, just in time for the 4th Annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament on Saturday. Sign up at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle by 10 p.m. Friday. Bottom rigs and cut baits are working best for catfish. Walleye are being caught in the shallows on plastic jigs and stickbaits in the main lake. Perch are hanging around 30-50 feet of water, but you have to work for them. Emeralds and golden shiners are working if you can find them. Mark Dzimian of Lake View, fishing with Greg Blundy, hit the lake Tuesday in search of perch. They found some nice fish in 55-57 feet of water, but without emerald shiners, making catching them tougher. The best area they found was east of Foxes Point, and a slow retrieve seems to trigger strikes on the post-spawn fish. Capt. Jim Rores of Big Greek Charters reports catching a 10-pound brown trout in the South gap on a minnow with Jerry Hickson of Amherst. The night walleye bite is still strong. Trolling stickbaits inshore is going well. Bass fishing has been good on the shoals and the outer harbor walls, Rores said. Tube jigs, Ned rigs or shiners are the best baits. Steve Haak of South Wales says the daytime walleye bite is picking up, and he has done well off the windmills, bottom-bouncing with harnesses.

Niagara River

In the lower Niagara River, boaters are producing a mixed bag of fish, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston said. Steelhead, lake trout and bass, as well as some walleye, are all being caught from Devil’s Hole to the mouth of the river. Mag Lips, minnows, jigs and jerk baits are all catching fish. From shore in the lower, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls did well over the weekend, catching more than 30 fish, casting No. 4 spinners and darter jigs in the gorge. The visibility was 5-7 feet. He caught lake trout on gold and chartreuse mixed and blue No. 4 spinners. All the bass and drum hit white darter jigs. There has been a good smallmouth bass bite at the NYPA Fishing Platform, Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield said. He also caught a few white bass. All were taken on flukes under a float. In the upper Niagara River, Matt Wilson of Lewiston spent Saturday in rain on the west side of Grand Island from Beaver Island to Big Six, anywhere you see land transition from cattails/grassy areas to rocky shoreline. Plastics wouldn’t work. Every fish that day was caught on a Lucky Craft white and silver lipless crank bait, casting into 3 feet of water and reeling into 11 feet. When fishing in the west river, beware of fast-approaching shallow areas with old wooden pilings. Sunday was spent with wife, Katie. She did well on bass with a tube presentation, just dragging and hopping across the bottom on the east side of the island. Bass are a little picky now, which is a telltale sign that they’re on beds. At the head of the river on the Bird Island Pier, Chris Trzaska of Buffalo continues to do well on smallmouth bass, using Chuck Booker spinners, catching fish up to 5 pounds.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Kings are stretched from the Niagara Bar to 30-mile Point from 150-300 feet of water, said Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing. He is coming off a Day One win in the Wilson Harbor Invitational Tournament with a score of 140 points based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. He has fished from the Canadian border to Thirty Mile this past week. There are very few coho around this year, and many seemed to have migrated east already. However, if past performance is any indication, we traditionally get some that show up around the end of month into June. Day Two winner in the WHI was Capt. Russell Gahagan with Rockin’ and Reelin’ Goose out of Wisconsin, with 141 points. The overall winner for both days combined was Nemesis, led by Joe Nemet of Erie, Pa., with 256 points. In the Trout and Salmon Slam, held during the week leading up to the tournament, Capt. Casey Prisco of Dirty Goose Sportfishing won total weight for his best five salmon and two trout for the week with with just less than 120 pounds. Meat and spoons have been best with flashers, and flies a close third. Riggers are working 50-80 feet down with spoons and meat below that. Kings have been caught as deep as 200 feet, with 120 feet being normal right now. Not many adult kings are around, but there are a lot of 3-10-pound kings.

Chautauqua Lake

The Crappie have moved off the beds now, said Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. You can catch a bunch of short black crappies shallow, but the adults are out in the pondweed and open water. The pondweed has grown to full height in many areas in the South Basin. Walleye are being caught slow-trolling worm harnesses near the weed edges. A bottom bouncer setup works well, as does a bullet head slip sinker and harness pulled through the weeds. Smaller Colorado blades are the ticket. Vertical jigging in the pondweed is good this time of year using Vibes, bucktail jigs, and jig/twister tails in the weed pockets. Black is a go-to color. With good water clarity, the best bite is early morning and the evening. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters reports the walleye bite is picking up. Fish are coming on harnesses (butterfly blades) in 10 feet of water in the South Basin. He had to move around to avoid the spawning white perch.

Finger Lakes

Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports surface temperatures on the larger Finger Lakes are in the mid-50s, but cold water isn’t far below. Cayuga Lake produces lake trout with occasional salmon/browns/rainbows from the nearshore area out to around 80 feet of water. Large baitfish schools are moving in depending on the day and time.

Skaneateles Lake is fishing well, but the water remains cold. Some perch haven’t spawned yet, but most are post-spawn. Smallmouth bass numbers are increasing by the week in the shallows. Most fish are 12 to 15 inches long. Lake trout also are roaming the shallows and being taken by boat and shore anglers.

Expect widely scattered lake trout during the Memorial Day weekend derby on Seneca Lake, with fish being caught from 10-200 feet of water.