Water temperatures are slowly starting to cool down in the big lakes, but the big trigger for fishermen will be more precipitation for the tributaries to help trigger fish runs in Erie and Ontario. Four Lake Ontario streams will get some help from the Erie Canal.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Lake Erie walleye numbers are still decent off Dunkirk and Cattaraugus Creek with sticks and harnesses being the bait of choice, reports Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. Perch numbers have gotten better on Evans Bar and west of the Catt. A few steelhead have been reported at the mouths of Erie tributaries, but the low water conditions and warm temperatures have kept the run from kicking off in any large numbers. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla plays the weather by ear and when he saw a flat lake on Monday (not what was being forecasted), he hit the water and caught his limit of walleyes in 45 to 55 feet of water off the Catt. His approach is a firetiger blade harness with 4 ounces of weight to maintain bottom contact. He was finished by 9:30 a.m. Capt. Mark Lorenc of North Tonawanda targets 40 to 50 feet of water either side of the Catt this time of year, paying attention to wind direction. Fish can move a mile or two from that position and they seem to travel into the wind. Lorenc prefers worm harnesses for all his walleye fishing, using 2-hook harnesses with a Colorado deep cut blade. He makes his own with a 4-foot fluorocarbon leader. Color changes are made throughout the day, but he always seems to have one blue/silver and one perch color blade in the water. Fish are starting to move back to their spawning areas, says Lorenc, so in September and October he seeks structures in 25 to 50 feet of water, such as in front of the windmills.

Out of Dunkirk, Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters reported a great trip with a crew from Westfield, Pa. For their five-hour trip, they kept 17 walleyes with the biggest over 6 pounds. They also caught lake trout and steelhead up to 11 pounds. His 10-rod spread of 7 and 10 colors of lead core off boards, high/low Slide Divers, and downriggers were all working. He stayed west in 70 to 90 feet of water, fishing 35 to 65 feet down. Best baits were Bomber Long A's, Renosky plugs and R&R spoons. Remember that the Southtowns Walleye Association’s year-end one-day tournament is on Sept. 23, and it is open to the public. The cost is $40 per person, and it is based on six fish per person. Check out southtownswalleye.org for details or call 208-4245 for more info.

Niagara River

In the Lower Niagara River gorge, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls is back at it casting his homemade No. 5 chartreuse spinners to target salmon and trout. Tuesday, he hit his first salmon and missed four others. He has also seen some big browns and steelhead already. Bass fishing has been a bit slow the past week, but walleye action has remained consistent for anglers in the lower river as long as the conditions are right, according to Capt. Joe Marra of Niagara Rainbow Charters. Using any kind of a spinner and worm combined with a southwest wind should catch you some walleyes. Fish are available from Devil’s Hole to the green can at the Niagara Bar. Smallmouth bass are still available, but you must work for them. Crayfish off three-way rigs is the best way to ensure some hookups.

Upper Niagara River action has been good for both bass and walleyes, according to Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island. He’s been getting a handful of walleyes around the head of the river using harnesses.

The bass fishing has been very good on crabs, shiners, Ned rigs and dropshots setups around Donnelly’s Wall, the Emerald Channel and above Strawberry Island.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Fish are moving closer to the mouths of tributaries, especially where salmon and trout have been stocked. For salmon, focus on Point Breeze, Olcott and the Niagara River. According to Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott, salmon and trout are staging off the creeks in the lake and the spoon bite has been very good the past week, although plugs are picking up their share of fish as well. One of the best colors right now is green. Having a red dot on them seems to make a difference. The best water depth has been 80 feet to 150 feet. Pier action is slow, but a few fish are showing up, including some brown trout and king salmon. Some salmon have been seen jumping in the harbors.

According to Captain John Oravec aboard the Troutman, straight off Point Breeze at the Oak to 6 miles east off the Little Flats, trolling flashers/flies and cut bait rigs off riggers and wire dipseys has been productive for both salmon and trout. There have been some outstanding bonus fish like a 15-pound steelhead, browns up to 14 pounds and some Atlantic salmon sprinkled in. The spoon bite has been key for Oravec, too.

Lake Ontario casters are picking up a mix of salmon and browns from the piers and mouths of the tributaries, insists Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors. Some fish have entered the streams, but numbers are still low and the run is just beginning. Water releases from the Erie Canal will be starting Sept. 15 for the Oak Orchard River and Sandy Creek in Orleans County and they will begin on Sept. 21 for Eighteen Mile Creek affecting Burt Dam in Niagara. It should help bring salmon and trout into the tributaries and the pier heads. Speaking of Sandy Creek, it was announced recently that the Sandy Creek Fishing Access Site parking lot on Route 19 (Lake Road East Fork) in the Town of Hamlin will be closed until Sept. 16 for maintenance work.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleyes are still scattered throughout the lower basin in 14 to 18 feet of water, reports Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Trolling crankbaits near the bottom around 2 mph is working. There are big schools of white perch and crappies out there as well. Sperry’s advice is to work a grid instead of a straight long trolling run, especially after hooking up with a walleye. Keep working in that area changing trolling directions before moving on. The vertical jigging bite in the north basin is just starting, but the fish aren’t congregated deep yet. Jigging Raps, Gotchas and blade baits like Steelshads will work in 18 to 30 feet of water. Lots of white perch, crappies and white bass are in the same areas. Musky fishing is picking up and should continue to improve as water temperatures decrease along with shorter daylight hours. There are still some good weeds on the north basin to cast around. The water was 72 degrees.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: As the “supermoon” waned, the bite slowed down as well on Finger Lakes, reported Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Darker days and occasional rain made for a tougher bite this past week. Anglers have also been moving deeper down from 110 to 140-plus feet of water.

Owasco Lake is still in good shape with excellent water clarity. Lake trout are being jigged, according to Gaulke.

Seneca Lake: Expect decent fishing from Sampson State Park south past Long Point and North to Geneva. Trollers are picking up lake trout and even a few browns, insists Gaulke.