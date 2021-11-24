The Fishing Beat: Lower Niagara River trout action is fair around Devil's Hole, Artpark

Clear Creek has been fishable, according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle of Irving. Pink egg sacs under a float have worked well. In Cattaraugus Creek, it has been hit or miss in most areas. Gowanda and Versailles areas have been productive, and anglers are seeing a lot of fresh steelhead. Chartreuse and pink have been hot colors on the Catt, according to Stevens. Blake Kowalski of Tonawanda assisted Ben Moyer of Pennsylvania and Peter Brookes of Virginia to catch about a dozen steelhead in Lake Erie tributaries using primarily beads over the weekend. According to DEC’s Lake Erie Unit for the tributaries, October creel census results were down from previous years but some of that could be blamed on high water events. Catch rates were around .23 fish per hour. Rates varied from stream to stream. Buffalo and Cayuga creeks saw catch rates that were .47 and .38, respectively, for October. In Cattaraugus Creek, the catch rate was .17 fish per hour. Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Co. reported success on Lake Erie for bass, finding them in the same spots using the same presentations as a few weeks ago. Live bait (goldens, suckers and chubs) on the bottom worked best in 35 to 45 feet of water around shoals. The regular bass season closes Nov. 30, and it reverts to a catch-and-release season (artificial baits only) around the state, except on Lake Erie, where regulations allow for one bass per person per day with a minimum size of 20 inches starting Dec. 1. Live bait and artificial lures can be used. No reports on yellow perch, but if the weather cooperates, the fish are still there.