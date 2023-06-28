The Lake Ontario Counties Salmon, Trout and Walleye Derby begins July 1 and Southtowns Walleye Association announces its derby winners. However, if you want to know the how, where and when, you will have to wait until Sunday’s outdoor column.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The walleye action between the Pennsylvania line and Dunkirk is slowly starting to improve, reports Capt. Mark Mohr of One Mohr Sportfishing. He found good success in 85 to 100 feet of water running a mix of stickbaits and spoons. His best spoon was a gold Michigan Stinger. Best sticks were Mooneye Minnows and Renoskys. Find smelt on the bottom and you will find fish. Mohr noted that the Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational Tournament (www.bartscove.com) will be held July 29-30 and it has teamed with the Sunset Bay Shootout (July 14-15 at www.walleyeshootout.com) for total scores between both events for cash and prizes for just $100 per boat.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston reports good action in front of the windmills Saturday, pulling 30 bass to the boat in just 3 hours using drop shots and Ned rigs. The new YUM sonar minnow was hot. He caught bass to 5 pounds. The best depth was 28 feet in front of the last set of windmills. Sunday, he returned to pull over 50 bass with his cousin. They fished from Myers Reef to the windmills, but this day was better in average size with some fish over 5 pounds. Sonar minnows and flat nose minnows worked best. Fish are already showing up in summer locations. A few bass came from 44 feet of water. In Buffalo Harbor, Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters used his fly rod and a weighted beadhead woolie bugger to catch smallmouth bass up to 5 pounds over the weekend near the Coast Guard.

Bass are being caught in good numbers along lower Cattaraugus Creek according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Best bait has been crayfish. Catfish are being caught on everything from night crawlers to raw shrimp on bottom rigs. The walleye bite is picking up in the lake in 40-60 feet of water in the evenings. Worm harnesses are working well. The perch bite continues, but half the battle is finding them. Target 60-75 feet of water using golden shiners reports Stevens.

Good news came from Sturgeon Point this past week. Mark Dzimian of Lake View passed along recent correspondence from Jeanne Macko, Town of Evans Councilwoman, and the marina and launch should be open by July 15. Dredging is underway. Dzimian sent out kudos to Union Concrete for completing the breakwall work in just under three months when the contract was written for much longer.

The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY held its big derby in June and the winners were announced last Sunday. The biggest fish in the nine-day Lake Erie walleye contest was a 12.56-pound fish reeled in by Wayne Doan of Hamburg. Second place was Robert O’Rourke of West Seneca with a 12.17-pound walleye. Third place was Chad Beyer of Tonawanda with an 11.96-pound fish. Top youth catch was Heartlee Maskulinski of Elma with a 7.83-pound walleye. Check out the Sunday Buffalo News for the winning stories.

Niagara River

Moss continues to be an issue, but it seems to be subsiding. Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports that the water is fishable. He is catching a few walleyes but it’s been slow. However, bass fishing has been great. Minnows are working well.

Chris Trzaska of Buffalo enjoyed another good day on Grand Island over the weekend, catching a mix of pike, musky and smallmouth bass using silver Chuck Booker No. 3 spinners. He also caught a couple bass on Blue Fox spinners. In the lower river, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reported that smallmouth bass have been responding to spinnerbaits. There are a few walleyes around, too, and they're hitting FF Sonar Minnow jigs by YUM.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Anthony Ellis of Redemption Charters reports that there is a mixed bag of salmon and trout out of Olcott. He fished 200 to 300 feet of water, focusing his efforts in the top 50 feet with a mix of spoons and cut bait. He had reports of some boats fishing in 100-foot depths, also in the top 50 feet, and picking up nice fish. In Wilson, John Jarosz of Lake View collected another “Salmon Slam” while fishing with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. They started northwest of Wilson in around 200 feet of water and worked out deeper, watching for water temperature changes and current breaks. The first fish was a coho, followed by several kings. Yablonsky was running spoons up high and meat deep down on both downriggers and slide divers. Final fish was a 26-inch Atlantic salmon to complete the trilogy. It ate a Silver Streak spoon set at the highest rigger 50-foot down over 350 feet of water. Niagara Bar action was great for Dennis Clark of Grand Island on Sunday as the lake offered a beautiful day for small boaters, since he must pick his days with a 16 1/2-foot Lund. Fishing with Dan Kusz of Akron, the duo focused their efforts 70 to 90 feet down over 120 to 180 feet of water at the drop off. In addition to downriggers, Clark used divers set back 160 to 200 feet on a No. 2 setting. They ran all spoons with the best being a Carbon-14, JJ McMuffin, and Dancing Anchovy patterns. They were 3 for 5 on mature kings, reeled in a couple brown trout, and caught and released smaller salmon for the morning. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will hold its monthly meeting July 6 starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Capt. Jonathan Ross talking Summer Tournament Techniques, at the North Amherst Fire Hall in Amherst.

Chautauqua Lake

The fishing has been good this week according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Walleyes are still in thick weeds and in shallow water. Vertical jigging in the weed pockets is catching most of the walleyes right now, says Sperry. The pondweed is dying so finding healthy weeds is important and don’t hesitate to fish in shallow water. Trolling worm harnesses tight to weed lines will pick up fish, too. Walleye catches in open water is just starting, but again, lots of fish in the weeds. Casting for musky is producing more fish than trolling. The existing weeds are a magnet. Casting jerk baits and spinner baits is always good over and around weed edges. White perch are everywhere.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: Fishing has been good for lake trout and rainbow trout from mid-lake areas up north to the Silos/Levanna insists Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Plenty of bait moved in throughout the lake last week. It appears the annual July algae bloom is upon us a week or two early. Depending on the day and what you’re fishing for, the bloom can make the fishing tough or, at the very least, difficult.

Owasco Lake: Lake trout fishing is good lake wide. Gaulke caught fish from 40 to 90 feet. Bait was everywhere for him on the weekend. He encountered one big rainbow and a small brown.

Skaneateles Lake: Bass fishing is good, with a few perch and rock bass in the mix. Some walleyes are being caught. Drop-shotting, live bait, soft jerk baits and tubes are productive. The mayfly hatch is underway.