Inland trout stockings for the region are underway in anticipation of the April 1 regular-season opener. Remember this is for inland waters, not the Great Lakes tributaries (although the Great Lakes stockings will be taking place soon). The waters off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are open all year for fishing opportunities. It’s “spring” on the calendar … the weather might say otherwise.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Weather was terrible recently, and creeks were blown over the weekend for the most part, according to Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. It just started to clear Sunday. Last week before the weather came in, fishing was good. Jigs in olive, white and black were the best producers overall. Trout fishing had been steady on Cattaraugus Creek and Clear Creek, according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Egg sacs fished under a float are working for many; emerald shiners have also been hot baits. The cold weather conditions have kept many fishermen off the streams lately.

Niagara River

Weather destroyed the water conditions in the Niagara River last weekend, according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Just before the wind and rain, fishing had been good for a mix of steelhead, brown trout and lake trout. Steelhead and lake trout could be found upriver toward Devil’s Hole and along Artpark; downriver, it was lake trout and brown trout. Minnows, egg sacs and plugs such as MagLips and Kwikfish were producing fish. Hopefully, it will start to clear by the weekend again. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday/Thursday. Shore fishing guys such as Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls watch the wind and water conditions closely. Spoons, spinners and jigs are the go-to casting baits when conditions allow. Traditionally, the NYPA Fishing Platform in the gorge opens April 1. Check the hotline number at 716-286-6662 for updates. Some captains have marked smelt on their electronics in the deep water of the lower river. A bit more warming could help pull these fish closer to shore. Not yet though.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters said this is the time to be out in the tributaries. Last weekend, he hit a tributary grand slam – three dynamic species of fish caught on the fly in one day, including Atlantic salmon, steelhead and brown trout. Current snow melt increases flow rates and brings multiple species of trout and salmon into the tributaries. He said the time is now because he believes the tributaries will not fish well in May and rain is coming in April. Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester reported he hit the Oak Orchard River on Tuesday afternoon despite high, muddy conditions. It didn’t take him long to hit some nice brown trout using stickbaits with buddy Dan Robinson of Leroy. Rainbow-colored Challengers and silver/black Yo-Zuris did the trick. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports smaller tributaries are probably offering their best chance at fishable conditions before flows go higher and dirtier with the next round of rain. Flows for now are slightly high and slightly stained with about 1 foot of visibility. Look for fresh fish to be well-distributed through the smaller waterways. Rzucidlo said he hit some of the smaller Niagara County streams with a No. 3 spinner and a while jig to take a mix of fish, including a 20-pound carp.

Finger Lakes

Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports Seneca Lake has water temperatures from 39 to 40 degrees. Lake levels are rising. Salmon fishing is fair to good in 10 to 50 feet of water. Stickbaits, swimbaits, streamers and jigs all produce fish.

Cayuga Lake: Northern portions are fishing well for lake trout, running 25 to 29 inches long, reports Gaulke. Fish in 130-180 feet of water. Southern portions are producing brown trout, lake trout and occasional salmon. Water levels are rising.

Keuka Lake: Lake trout action is good to excellent in shallow water – 10 to 30 feet. Expect to find good action in deep (120 to 160-foot) water jigging vertically.

Expect good perch fishing throughout the region.

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby Results

The Capt. Bob’s Outdoors shop in Clarence has released its final results for the Winter Fishing Derby. Organizer Steve “Hawk” Hawkins said these are the winners for the eight divisions:

Steelhead – Harry Day of Rochester took top honors with a 34-inch fish he caught on an egg sac in a favorite Lake Ontario tributary. He beat Mike Pustulka of Yorkshire by a half-inch, caught on a pink sac in an Erie tributary.

Crappie – John Anaka of Belfast won the division with a 12-inch fish he caught in Cuba Lake through the ice on a jig and spike. Steve Ball of Alden was just a quarter-inch behind with a Honeoye Lake fish caught in the open water on a minnow.

Sunfish/Bluegill – Jared Shaver of Clarence and Steve Guzieka of Clarence tied with 9-inch fish, but Shaver won by entering first with his Honeoye Lake slab.

Brown trout – Monte Richards of Williamsville led the charge with a 31-inch trout he caught from a favorite Lake Ontario tributary on a minnow.

Walleye – Andrew Wengender of Rochester won first place with his 26.5-inch fish he caught through the ice at Chaumont Bay off Lake Ontario using a tip-up rigged with a shiner. He bested Brad Shaver of Lancaster by 1.5 inches. Shaver caught his on a minnow in the Upper Niagara River at the foot of Ferry Street.

Northern pike – Jimmy Kramer of Falconer caught a 40-inch fish on a jig while fishing the Allegheny River to lead all entries. His fish beat out Bobby Joe Frost of Alden when he entered a fish from Black Lake through the ice that was just shy of 36 inches using a shiner.

Yellow perch – Tim Hughes of Amherst won with a 13¼-inch Eel Bay fish, caught on a minnow. It beat out Dave Finsterbach’s Oneida Lake fish by an eighth of an ounce.

Rudd – California Joe Pavalonis of Buffalo was back on top in the division with a 17-inch fish he caught in the Upper Niagara River on a sassy shad.

Hawkins said all prizes will be available at the store during regular business hours starting March 29. Congrats to all of the winners.

Trout stocking update for Region 9

Trout stockings began this week in the Region 9 waters of Western New York through the Randolph Hatchery. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Allegany County streams of Little Genesee Creek, Root Creek, California Hollow Brook, Genesee River (at Wellsville and at Amity) and Dodge Creek received brook trout, rainbow trout and brown trout stockings to help kick off things. Next is Cattaraugus Creek at Java in Wyoming County and Elton Creek in Cattaraugus County near Freedom.

Next week, Wyoming County will receive stockings at East Koy Creek at Gainesville and Letchworth Park Pond at Genesee Falls. Tonawanda Creek also will receive stockings at Orangeville, as well as Little Tonawanda Creek at Middlebury. Buffalo Creek will receive stockings at Java. Cattaraugus County’s Ischua Creek will be stocked at Franklinville, as well as at Quaker Run, Red House Brook, Quaker Lake, Little Conewango Creek, and Science Lake by March 31. Chautauqua County creeks slated for stocking include Goose Creek and Cassadaga Creek. Other Allegany County creeks set for stocking next week will be Cryder Creek at Independence and Dyke Creek at Andover. The Randolph Fish Hatchery has a stocking hotline number, 716-358-2050. Other area stockings will be received from the Caledonia Fish Hatchery.