Like clockwork, the threat of inclement weather seems to appear each week with the preparation of The Fishing Beat, and this week is no exception. Hopefully, it will not impact the Niagara River Anglers Association’s Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on Saturday. Keep your fingers crossed.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Still getting good reports on steelhead fishing in the Lake Erie tributaries from local guide Vince Tobia, of Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters. He said, for the most part, the streams are in good shape and some anglers are even fishing Cattaraugus Creek. Orvis Buffalo does offer fishing reports on occasion for the fly-fishing enthusiast, including recommended streamers, nymphs and egg flies, as well as tactics for some of the more popular streams such as the Catt and 18 Mile Creek. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View said a few anglers were out last weekend and they said the creeks were low and clear. The late morning and afternoon bite was better with the fish spread out through the creeks. It made for a lot of walking. The jig bite was better than the egg bite. A few boats made it into the lake in search of perch, but there was limited success.

Niagara River

Members of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers arrived in town last week to fish the lower Niagara River and did pretty well overall, considering the poor conditions. The cinematography team of Brett and Dan Amundson of Minnesota filmed with local captains Nick Calandrelli and Frank Campbell of Lewiston. They managed to hook up with four lake trout and four steelhead and lost several others on the first day under less-than-ideal conditions. A mix of minnows and pink egg sacs did the trick for some decent footage. Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston had some success with Josh Lantz of Michigan and Matt Crawford of Vermont on the same baits. Most of the fish landed on Day One were from the Devil’s Hole area. Capt. Richard Brant of North Tonawanda was able to produce some walleye and brown trout to finish off the Niagara Slam for the Amundson duo on the second day. Mark Smith of Indiana landed a few nice fish and Megan Plete Postol of Remsen landed a personal-best walleye with Calandrelli on the second day. All the fish on Day Two came on minnows and mostly south of Lewiston. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls finally made it out on the river from shore this week and scored some big steelhead up to 15 pounds, using his homemade No. 5 spinners. Best colors were combinations of white, pink, orange and chartreuse. He found visibility in the gorge from 1½ to 2 feet of water. The Niagara River Anglers Association will be holding its winter Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on Saturday with a few changes. You do not have to be a member of the NRAA to sign up. It will be held from sunrise to 2 p.m. Eligible waters include the Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario, as well as the tributaries of Lake Ontario. Entry fee is $25 for the contest plus $5 for the biggest brown trout. Sign up the morning on the contest at Lewiston Landing adjacent to the launch ramp, where the fish will be weighed in. For more information, contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Local guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reported beautiful fly-fishing weather Monday, which gave way to beautiful trout. Creek conditions were low with gin clear water. Using natural color flies with a fluorocarbon tippet can increase your odds in these tough conditions. Most small tributaries are not holding fish with low water conditions right now. Mid- to large-size creeks have scattered singles, with mostly brown trout and a few steelhead mixed in. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are about medium and slightly stained with about 2 feet of visibility, reports Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. The other area small waterways are moderate with water color of about 2-plus feet of visibility. Chance of rain/snow showers for this week with forecasted mixed bag precipitation of rain, sleet and snow will pose a problem for anglers. For now, on the Oak, anglers seem to be connecting on a few steelhead nearest the dam that came along with the higher flows of a few weeks ago, mixed in with fresh fish trickling in through the downstream fast water. The brown trout action in nearby tributaries that was pretty good is a little slower lately, thanks to the lower and clearer flows says Bierstine.

Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports all the bays like Sodus and Port are free of ice and boaters are taking advantage of some perch action. In Port Bay, the south area has a new ramp and the north end launch works, too. Perch are off the points in 15 to 25 feet of water. Use small jigs and tip them with fresh spikes. Most of Sodus is ice-free, and Kenyon said the best place to launch is at the south end of the bay at Bay Bridge. Remember, you must wear a personal flotation device until May 1 if your boat is less than 21 feet long.

Chautauqua Lake

The entire lake is now free of ice, according to Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood. A few boats have been on the lake recently with fisherman targeting walleye, but mostly in deeper water. The spawning runs up the creeks will be starting early this year. There is still three weeks left in the walleye season, closing March 15. Sperry also has received some reports of crappie in the shallows, mostly after dark. The spring run up the canals hasn’t really started. A few warm days with sunshine will get that fired up. Fishermen will find yellow perch in the canals. Fathead minnows, and Emerald shiners and 1/32- to 1/8-ounce jigs will work.

Finger Lakes

Keuka Lake action was good for Capt. John Gaulke of the Finger Lakes Angling Zone this week. Lake trout action was good to excellent on the lake with smaller fish (on average) in deeper water (100-foot plus) and larger fish moving up shallow (less than 50 foot). Plastic jigs worked well in those depths and bladebaits and tube jigs were productive in the shallows. He said perch fishing was slow for folks on the water when he was out.

On Cayuga Lake, Gaulke said to expect continuing good action on lake trout in deep water north of Long Point. The southern portion of the lake has seen some trout in shallow water. Expect decent landlocked salmon action on Seneca Lake as well as some deep lake trout, especially from midlake (Sampson) up to Geneva. Perch fishing is happening on Cayuga Lake’s north end, Owasco and Skaneateles lakes. Reports vary depending on the day. Water levels remain low on the lakes and launching larger boats can be tough in shallower water, such as at the south end of Owasco Lake or on Cayuga Lake out of Union Springs.

Ice fishing update

Bobby Joe Frost of Alden found some safe ice (5-6 inches) in the northern region of New York and managed to catch a new pike leader in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Contest from Black Lake. He caught it (and released) on a buckshot jig and a wax worm while jigging in 17 feet of water targeting perch. The pike measured 35 15/16 inches. He also found 7 inches of ice at Lake of the Isles, 10 inches on Goose Bay, 6 inches on Red Lake, and 10 inches on Grass Lake. As always, use caution and don’t take chances.