It’s a free fishing weekend, and no one needs a fishing license. That said, you must still abide by the fishing regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. There are three kids fishing derbies and clinics this weekend. Another record bass on Cayuga Lake?

Lake Erie and tributaries

The day walleye bite has been showing a good number of fish off the windmills out of Buffalo in 35 to 45 feet of water, according to Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors of Lake View. Best two approaches have been trolling stick baits off lead core line or bottom bouncing worm harnesses. Bass have moved into summer patterns off beds and onto reef structures and deeper points, casting crank baits or fishing craw patterns. Live crawfish are working on bait rigs, too. Perch remains a viable option out of Cattaraugus Creek near Evans Bar, but you must work for them. Capt. Jim Rores of Big Greek Charters is finding that the east wind has been moving the bait off Buffalo, making bait pods – and the walleyes – more difficult to find. It has been a grind for eight to 12 fish, bottom-bouncing with worm harnesses. He may have to go to plan B to find reefs with gobies on them, a food source for walleyes. Another option is to head to Barcelona where reports of very good walleye numbers are starting to come in from the west. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla found plenty of fish in 45 to 50 feet of water on the New York side of the international line, but they were short of the 26-inch minimum length required in the Southtowns derby.

Niagara River

Musky was the talk of last weekend with many headed out for opening week on the upper river and Buffalo Harbor, Kowalski said. Anglers were casting large stickbaits and jigging large Red October-style tube jigs to take some fish, but the moss is starting to create some serious issues for all fishing activities. The walleye and bass in the lower river remain good on spinners, spinnerbaits and minnow-style jigs with reports of several lake trout hitting the same baits. The best live bait was crabs and minnows.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

It was a fun trip on the lake for Kevin Reimers of Wilson and his family that included dad Duane, brother Keith, son Cody and Cody’s father-in-law Franco Angelini of Lexington, N.C. The group fished with Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters out of Wilson. The morning rain stopped by the time they found their fishing spot between 300 and 400 feet of water northwest of the harbor. Johannes used a mixed bag of fishing tactics, 200 to 400 feet of copper lines off planer boards, downriggers and divers to hit the prime fish zone of 50 to 70 feet down. For the trip, they boated 14 fish out of 25 releases, catching king and Coho salmon, as well as steelhead. Fish were hanging in 46-47 degree water and a north-south troll at 2.7 to 3.2 mph seemed to work best.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleye fishing has been decent if you are willing to jig in the weeds, said Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Use a jig head and twister tail, ¼- or ⅜-ounce bucktail jig, Vibes and other spoons. The key is to work the weed pockets. Slow trolling worm harnesses along weed lines will produce fish but be prepared with a load of worms as the white perch will keep you busy. For musky, the casting bite is outproducing trolling with plenty of fish in or just off the weeds. Glide baits and jerk baits worked around and over weeds will create some action, too. Top water baits in the early morning and evening will work, especially with some cloud cover.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: Tom Russell of Albion did it again on the state’s opening day of bass (June 15) – he caught a big one, along with four others for a very impressive five-fish bag while teaming with cousin Eric Sullivan of Albion. The dynamic duo hauled in a tournament limit of five bass that weighed in at 33 pounds, 1.2 ounces on the tournament scale while fishing out of Dean’s Cove on Cayuga Lake with the Finger Lakes Open Bass Tournament Circuit. It set a record for the tournament circuit for total weight, thanks to a kicker fish of 9 pounds, 0.4 ounces. Yes, it would have been a state record, but Russell and Sullivan were more concerned about the big fish – a fish that they truly believe was the same fish they caught last year when they set the current state record of 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second place in the tournament was 26 pounds for five bass, still impressive. Still no thermocline on Cayuga as of the weekend, but lake trout jigging started out slow last week and finished very good Sunday. Fish are widely distributed throughout the lake.

Skaneateles Lake: The brown drake hatch is in full swing. Many bass are still spawning. The lake temperature on the surface is around 63. Rock bass and yellow perch are active in the shallows. Some nice walleyes are being caught by persistent anglers. Smallmouth bass action was better in deeper water this past week. Zoom Superflukes, tube jigs and dropshot rigs worked well on the bass.

Otisco Lake: Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone had a tough day fly-fishing for tiger musky last Tuesday. His client raised one small musky for the day. The lake is in good shape with good clarity and plenty of pondweed around. They had some nice bass chasing and hitting streamers.

Kids contests, clinics

A “Hooks for Harry” contest for kids 4 to 15 years of age is scheduled for Saturday at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott and Eighteen Mile Creek up to Burt Dam from 8 a.m. to noon. Also, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen and DEC will hold its annual Teach-Me-To-Fish Youth Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. Pre-register by calling 533-4070. On Sunday, the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs and the Niagara River Anglers Association will hold a kids contest at the NRAA’s Wilderness Preserve on Balmer Road in Youngstown from 9 a.m. to noon. Register with Paul Jackson at 998-8910.