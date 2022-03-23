The Fishing Beat: Great bites on Lake Erie tributaries, not so much on Niagara River

Spring has arrived on the calendar, but someone should have told Mother Nature. Rain and less-than-average temperatures have hampered angling efforts a bit, but things are about to explode. Maybe after this weekend. New freshwater fishing regulations go into effect April 1. Be sure to check them out at dec.ny.gov.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Fishing has been great in the tributaries as of late, according to local guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda. Trout are eating beads and jigs, typical for spring fishing. Water has been up and down, pushing new fish into the streams. Warriner said he expects fishing will stay steady and pick up the next couple of weeks and then start to slow in mid-April. Warriner had a special offer in March to take kids fishing for free in the streams, and it was such a success that he is extending his offer through the end of the spring trout fishing in the tributaries. “Seeing the smiles of the kids is enough pay for me,” Warriner said. Call him at 716-946-6514 for details. Only a few reports coming from other tributaries such as 18 Mile and Walnut creeks, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Both creeks were producing fresh steelhead before the rain hit. Olive and gold marabou jigs have been a hot color combo. Nightcrawlers are also working well, Stevens said. Walleye season will open May 1.
Niagara River
The bite on the Niagara River has been really tough, according to Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. The trout only seem to want minnows. A couple of bites a day have been the norm for most boats. Some lakers are still in the river that are willing to bite. There has also been quite a bit of ice in the river from the wind pushing it over and under the boom. At last report, the boom could be considered for removal starting next week. However, there must be less than 250 square miles of ice remaining in Lake Erie before that can happen. The Bar has been adequate, Yablonsky said, but with the wind and ice, you must have the right conditions to get out there. We are in the March lull right now. Capt. John DeLorenzo, of Niagara River Guides, agrees. Fishing has been slow for the most part. Minnows are best baits to use while drifting. A lot of bait is in the river. DeLorenzo did catch a few fish on pink sacs. The Niagara Bar and lower drifts hold a few browns. Capt. Ryan Shea, of Brookdog Fishing, took John Jarosz of Lakeview and his sons, Matt and Dave, from Elma to explore a bit in the lake with spoons off the riggers. They managed to catch some lake trout. Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, reports some anglers are catching perch around Beaver Island; rainbows and lake trout are being caught from Ferry Street all the way up to the bridge; and perch are being caught around the Ontario Street lighthouse and near the sand piles along Tifft Street near the Skyway. On April 1, the NYPA fishing platform in Devil’s Hole, as well as the NYPA reservoir and water intakes access sites, are scheduled to open, if the weather is agreeable. Trout are still cooperating in the gorge from shore, according to Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls, casting No. 4 spinners. Beads or other egg imitations will also work. He had 4-5 feet of visibility Tuesday.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Rich Hajecki, of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing, has started to venture out into Lake Ontario for some early season trolling action out of Rochester. Water temperatures were just less than 40 degrees and his focus was inside of 20 feet of water. He found a great mix of year classes, using a typical spring brown trout spread. They ran six flat-lined sticks off their inline boards about 70-120 feet back. The downriggers fished spoons down 5 feet with 30-foot leads. Lastly, their Chinook divers pulled spoons back 10 feet. Both natural and colored lures caught them as they trolled in and out of dirty and clean water pockets. The top producers were Bay Rat lures in Ayu and Can't Afford It. Best spoons were UV Green Jeans and UV Black and Silver Bay Rat 3.5. Pier action is starting to take off, too. The West Pier in Olcott is open as is the Wilson pier. Casting with Little Cleos or stickbaits will catch fish, as will minnows and worms. Some perch are around, too. A stocking of coho salmon took place last week so be careful to release them quickly and unharmed. Tributary action is fair, with Rzucidlo saying he caught some brown trout up to 10 pounds. Burt Dam has been producing a few fish, too. Rain is in the forecast so that could impact the tributaries heading into the weekend.
Chautauqua Lake
The ice has really started to come off the lake the last day or so, according to Leah Stow, at Hogan’s Hut. Wind and rain last weekend helped. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors said the lake is open now and there are some nice perch and a few crappies running in the canals. This crappie bite should really kick in soon. Emerald Shiners, tubes, and Mini Mites are working. Remember that the minimum size for crappie will be 10 inches starting April 1.
Stocking updates
Last week’s Fishing Beat gave out Region 9 stocking numbers from the Randolph hatchery for the month of March and this week we will dish out stocking dates and locations for the first week of April. They are:
On the opening day of the inland trout fishing season (April 1), Chautauqua County will receive trout stockings at Bear Lake Outlet, Canadaway Creek, Conewango Creek (West Branch) and Mill Creek. Cattaraugus County’s Five Mile Creek also will receive stocking in the Town of Allegany.
On April 4, Allegany County creeks Canaseraga, Black, and Vandermark will receive a mix of browns and rainbows. The same for Chautauqua County’s Clay Pond.
April 5 stocking sites will all be in Cattaraugus County, targeting the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek, Forks Creek, Great Valley Creek, Mansfield Creek and Wrights Creek.
On April 6, the Genesee River in Allegany County at Wellsville will receive trout stockings, as well as Quaker Lake and Red House Lake in Cattaraugus County.
On April 7, additional plants will take place in Allegany County’s Genesee River at Amity, as well as Cattaraugus County’s County Pond A and B, and Paisley Park Pond – all in Randolph. To find out stocking numbers and locations, call the Randolph Hatchery Hotline at 358-2050.
Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Derby Results
Steve “Hawk” Hawkins of Capt. Bob’s Outdoors in Clarence has finalized the results in his winter fishing derby. Participation was good this year, through the ice and in soft water. Here are the winners for the eight species categories:
Steelhead – Andrew Wengender (Rochester) with a 33-inch Oswego River fish he caught on a Power Minnow; Brown Trout – Josh Delaney (Hornell) with a 28.25-inch trout he caught in Johnson Creek using a VooDoo jig tipped with a Power Minnow; Walleye – Andrew Wengender (Rochester) with a 28.5-inch walleye he caught in Long Pond west of Rochester on a shiner; Northern pike – Freddie Simmeth, 9, (Cheektowaga) with a 33.25-inch pike from Wilson Harbor on a shiner.
Yellow Perch – Greg White (Alden) with a 13-3/8-inch fish that he caught on a spike from a private pond; Rudd – California Joe Pavalonis (Buffalo) repeated as winner with an 18-inch Niagara River fish he caught on a jig; Crappie –Brandon Wagner (Cheektowaga) with a 15.25-inch fish from Cuba Lake on a jig tipped with a plastic; Bluegill/sunfish – Walter Hribik (Corfu) with 11-inch bluegill from Cuba Lake caught on a Z-Viber tipped with a wax worm.