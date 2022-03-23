The Fishing Beat: Great bites on Lake Erie tributaries, not so much on Niagara River

The bite on the Niagara River has been really tough, according to Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. The trout only seem to want minnows. A couple of bites a day have been the norm for most boats. Some lakers are still in the river that are willing to bite. There has also been quite a bit of ice in the river from the wind pushing it over and under the boom. At last report, the boom could be considered for removal starting next week. However, there must be less than 250 square miles of ice remaining in Lake Erie before that can happen. The Bar has been adequate, Yablonsky said, but with the wind and ice, you must have the right conditions to get out there. We are in the March lull right now. Capt. John DeLorenzo, of Niagara River Guides, agrees. Fishing has been slow for the most part. Minnows are best baits to use while drifting. A lot of bait is in the river. DeLorenzo did catch a few fish on pink sacs. The Niagara Bar and lower drifts hold a few browns. Capt. Ryan Shea, of Brookdog Fishing, took John Jarosz of Lakeview and his sons, Matt and Dave, from Elma to explore a bit in the lake with spoons off the riggers. They managed to catch some lake trout. Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, reports some anglers are catching perch around Beaver Island; rainbows and lake trout are being caught from Ferry Street all the way up to the bridge; and perch are being caught around the Ontario Street lighthouse and near the sand piles along Tifft Street near the Skyway. On April 1, the NYPA fishing platform in Devil’s Hole, as well as the NYPA reservoir and water intakes access sites, are scheduled to open, if the weather is agreeable. Trout are still cooperating in the gorge from shore, according to Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls, casting No. 4 spinners. Beads or other egg imitations will also work. He had 4-5 feet of visibility Tuesday.