The Summer Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Derby has three new leaders, with a fourth tying for the top spot as the competition rolls into its final weekend. On Lake Erie, teams are gearing up for the Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational Saturday and Sunday. Anglers are enjoying the newly opened Sturgeon Point Marina access.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Capt. Codey Allen of Lake Affect Fishing Charters reports walleye fishing has been consistent all year out of Barcelona. A north/south troll covering 65-100 feet of water straight out of the harbor was the best last weekend. He is using 5-10 colors of lead core with stick baits, divers, and riggers with spoons worked 45-60 feet down. He also has seen some unusual fishing action for steelhead, kings and Coho salmon, sitting right under the thermocline 60-70 feet down, also coming off standard-size spoons. A big 15-pound king caught Monday was in 88 feet of water down 60 foot on the rigger with a slim-body Warrior spoon. The walleye bite has been steady around 75-90 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek, according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Bottom bouncing has been productive. Greens and silvers are hot colors. Top-selling lure in the Catt. Creek shop this season has been Yaleye mooneye minnows. Boaters are starting to find out that Sturgeon Point Marina and launch ramp are open for business. The paving was completed before the July 15 opening.

Good walleye action is continuing out of Buffalo, but you do have to work for them a bit, said Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. One good area is around the round house at the head of the river. Another is about 5 miles out in 65-70 feet of water, mostly on the bottom. Some fish are suspended. Bait is the key. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla was back at it off the Condos, still targeting 52-60 feet of water just south of the international line. His first fish came at 55 feet, and a couple more came at 59 feet. A phone call from a friend alerted him to a good bite around 57 feet, and he was nearby. He motored over and started with a doubleheader, followed by a quick single. His firetiger-bladed worm harness did the trick on the bottom with 4 ounces of lead, with a speed of 1.3 mph. The next fishing contests to watch out for are Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational this weekend and the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Aug. 4-6, both out of Dunkirk.

Matt Wilson of Wheatfield targeted walleye and bass this past week. He found a nice school of walleye off Buffalo, trolling 3-ounce bouncers 120-150 feet back behind the boat. He boated seven walleyes with two friends and lost enough for a three-man limit due to 3-foot waves bouncing their fish off. Wilson found 58 feet of water on the line seemed to hold most fish. He took wife Katie out for walleye/bass mix and started Sunday with walleye at 5 a.m. The fish had moved a mile west to 64 feet of water, but when they found them, they boxed out pretty quickly. Colors were bright greens, and pink with whites mixed in.

Niagara River

Also Sunday, Wilson hit the upper Niagara River, where he crushed the bass, catching close to 30 smallmouth using drop shot flat worms, and the new Yum FF sonar minnows. Ned rigs took the biggest fish, using Maxscent Lil’ Generals in rusty craw color. Best areas in the upper river were Beaver Island, the Huntley plant and the Humps. In the lower river, walleye action has been good on the Niagara Bar using worm harnesses and jigs. Decent numbers of fish are being reported, but the size is down. Bass fishing has been good from Devil’s Hole to the lake, said Capt. Frank Campbell. Crayfish have been a hot bait off three-way rigs, but you can also catch fish on artificials such as spinnerbaits and drop-shot rigs.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Fish and bait are scattered from 80 feet of water out past 500 feet, said Capt. Joe Oakes with Salmonboy Sportfishing. Depths of 400-plus feet of water have been the most consistent for a mix of kings, steelhead and cohos. Spoons, flasher-flies and meat rigs are all taking fish. Focus on the zone from 50-80 feet below the surface. Green alewife spoons have been very effective. The leaderboard has changed in the Summer LOC Derby. The event concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday. Frank Antenori, 83, of Peckville, Pa., took over the lead for the $10,000 Grand Prize salmon when he hauled in a 29-pound, 2-ounce king while fishing out of Oswego with son Dave. The new brown trout leader is a 17-pound, 1-ounce Orleans County fish reeled in by Louis Drouhard of Ravenna, Ohio. He was fishing with Capt. John Oravec aboard the Troutman. The new steelhead leader is Chris Petrucci of Beallsville, Pa., with a 14-pound, 3-ounce fish he caught out of Wilson. Tom Carney of Chaumont is still leading the walleye with a 10-pound, 11-ounce Henderson Harbor area fish, but it was a close call, as Kurt Hartley of Lorraine weighed in a fish of the same weight. Time entered is the tiebreaker. Leading lake trout is still a 23-pound, 12-ounce fish reeled in by Richard Dubois of Pulaski.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleye has been decent, but not on fire this past week, reports Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Some fish are still in the existing weeds on the south basin and jigging over them will work, but it’s harder to find good weeds now. The open-water trolling bite is getting better on the south basin. Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Shad’s and Flicker Minnows will pick up fish. Running lures close to the bottom is important either off lead core or using inline weights. Try 2 mph for a trolling speed. Jigging near the weeds and out to 24 feet of water on the north basin is working. Jigging Rapalas, Vibes, Steel Shad’s and spoons are best. The musky casting bite was good last week. Casting shallow diving crankbaits, spinnerbaits and Jerk baits around weed pockets is working.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake fishing is improving for bass and trout, Capt. John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone said. The algae bloom is gradually dissipating, and the water has 4-5 feet of clarity. Green, cloudy areas are still around though, and we’re a week or so from being over the bloom. Fish are well-distributed from Ithaca up to the northern “crescent” area.

Seneca Lake was hot and cold for lake trout in the northern half of the lake. Water temperatures vary wildly by the day, depending on the winds and currents. Plenty of nice lake trout running 3 to 10 pounds are around, and the fish are clean with respect to lamprey scars. Bass fishing is good for both largemouths and smallmouths. White and chartreuse jigs worked well, Gaulke said.

Owasco Lake is fishing good for lake trout from 55-85 feet of water, mostly in the top two-thirds of the lake. Some rainbows, browns and smallmouth bass can be found at times mixed in with or above the lakers around baitfish schools.

Keuka Lake: Lake trout action is good around the Bluff and Branchport Arm. Fish 70-110 feet of water. Many trout are suspended feeding on perch-fry. Bass fishing is good in 10-20 feet of water. Ned rigs were working well.