The Fishing Beat: Good time to find trout in Lake Erie and its streams

The days are getting longer, and spring is just around the corner. If you have a case of cabin fever, you might want to check out the WNY Sport and Travel Expo from March 10 to 13 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. More details coming Sunday in the outdoor column. Ice fishing is still going on, but make sure you play it safe when heading onto any frozen body of water. Choose your spots wisely.
Lake Erie and Tributaries
Streams are running great, Buffalo’s Danny Jankowiak said. Shelf ice is gone, and trout are doing their thing. He was finding fish all over the different stream systems. He didn’t see many fresh fish, but he is hoping for a good push as we warm up. Small egg patterns and minnow patterns were productive. One hot ticket was sucker spawn in multiple colors and beads. He also caught some steelhead on his Janky jigs. Shub Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving, reports Clear Creek has open water and guys are catching nice steelhead on pink beads and blue egg sacs. Cattaraugus Creek is also fishable up toward the Gowanda area, according to Stevens. Ice fishing has been steady, and reports from the Small Boat Harbor have been good. Lots of decent size perch are being caught on small emeralds and northern pike have been quick to go after small suckers and pike-sized golden shiners. Keith Pease, at Sun Life Marina in Buffalo, reports that there is still quite a bit of activity in the Small Boat Harbor and the top target is perch.
Niagara River
Paul Jackson of Sanborn reports that Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island won the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest last Saturday with a 12.58-pound steelhead. His dad, Capt. Chris Cinelli, took second with an 8.50-pound fish. Every bite came on pink egg sacs. According to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park, who was fishing with the two Cinellis, conditions were terrible with stained water and large ice chunks flowing down the river. The wind kept them off the Niagara Bar. O’Neill did catch a huge lake trout that tipped the scales at 18 pounds from the Bar on Friday. Third-place steelhead was a 7.64-pound fish reeled in by Daryl MacNeil of Lakeview. Capt. Matt Gantress of East Amherst won the special brown trout prize with a 1.64-pound fish. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reported that he fished the river Sunday morning and hooked up with nine trout and landed five of them. As of Monday, the river was in good shape and the ice had cleared out. There is 4 to 5 feet of visibility above NYPA power plant and approximately 3 feet below the plant. The power plant stopped pumping out mud, making it more favorable down river. Catches from Sunday were hitting jigs and No. 5 spinners in white and chartreuse mixes, Ziehm said. Tuesday action was a bit slower and Devil’s Hole visibility was around 4 feet.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
At Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek, Ken Jackson of Sanborn reports both sacs and jigs were getting fish on Saturday during the NRAA steelhead contest. The water was stained, but it was clearing up. In fact, things were back to normal by Monday, and he caught a nice steelhead that would have placed in the money. Over at the Oak Orchard River, Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle, reports it looks as if more people are getting serious about their fishing. Flows in the Oak are staying high with some stubborn overflow water that should be receding by Wednesday, leaving just the full cranking turbine flows. Water conditions right now have a nice stain with about 2 feet of visibility. Look for flows to stay up with the stained water color. Flows in the other area smaller waterways are about medium and slightly stained, likely offering up a nice fishable window for now, Bierstine said. He says to cover lots of water and get the drift down and slow top target steelhead. Ice isn’t safe in Olcott, according to Matt Vogt of Newfane, but you should be able to sneak out onto the back bay in Wilson for a little bit longer. Be careful! Vogt went with his dad, Mark, to Sodus Bay and they found 10 inches of solid black ice and the perch action was still good. According to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott, there is currently safe ice on all the bays. However, always use caution next to the shoreline. Make sure you stay away from any tributaries entering the bays. Most of the perch action has been at Third Creek next to the points. Fish in 25 to 30 feet of water and use bright glow jigs. When fishing out that deep, you need to use larger jigs to get to the bottom. Tip your presentation with spikes and drill a few holes so you can move around. Some pike are still being caught on the east side of LeRoy Island. Use pike minnows under tip-ups. The Port Bay perch have been caught off the points (Tompkins and Graves Point). There is 12 inches of ice in the middle; however, shoreline ice is some areas is breaking up. Chaumont Bay was the scene for some amazing lake trout fishing through nearly 20 inches of ice. Nick Ramsey of Ballston Spa took over the lead in the NYS Winter Classic that ended Monday with a 42-inch lake trout. It was a record catch for the contest. It was estimated at 25-26 pounds, caught on a Kastmaster spoon targeting big walleye. His fishing buddy Kurt Rohling also caught 39-inch and 34.5-inch lake trout the same morning using a Walleye Nation Creations Rip-n-glide.
Chautauqua Lake
According to Capt. Mike Sperry, of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, reports are showing 10 to 12 inches of ice, but the shoreline ice is iffy in spots due to the rain last week. It was a pretty good week for walleye fisherman from the reports Sperry has been getting at the store. Best approach is No. 7 and No. 9 Jigging Rapalas in 30 to 45 feet of water. The UV colors have been the hottest lately. Some fishermen are using tip-ups with a golden shiner or emerald, too. Yellow perch are consistently abundant, but lots of smaller fish are being reported. Move around. The final results of the ice derby: Walleye winner was Bill Lescynski Jr. with a 26-inch fish. Lescynski also caught the top sunfish at 7 inches and the top yellow perch at 11.25 inches. Biggest white perch went to Tom Cermak with a 13.5-inch fish. John Stow led the Silver/White bass category with a 16.5-inch chunk, and there were no entries in the crappie division.
Finger Lakes
- Conesus Lake: Bobby Joe Frost of Alden hit Conesus Lake out of Vitale Park over the weekend. Fishing in 8-10 feet of water, he caught and released a 20-plus pound pike on a tip-up using his homemade "Frosty rig" attached to a big dead shiner.
- Oneida Lake: Alden’s Frost hit Oneida Lake on Monday, and things were a bit slow. There were 18 inches of ice on the lake, but he warned anglers to watch out for pressure cracks and shoreline ice issues. He was fishing in 19 feet of water with a big perch-colored Buckshot tipped with a wax worm or emerald shiner. At midday, he only had two walleyes and four perch to show for his efforts, but others were doing much better, according to Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda. It was some of the hottest ice fishing he had heard of the past week.