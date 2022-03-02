The Fishing Beat: Good time to find trout in Lake Erie and its streams

At Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek, Ken Jackson of Sanborn reports both sacs and jigs were getting fish on Saturday during the NRAA steelhead contest. The water was stained, but it was clearing up. In fact, things were back to normal by Monday, and he caught a nice steelhead that would have placed in the money. Over at the Oak Orchard River, Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle, reports it looks as if more people are getting serious about their fishing. Flows in the Oak are staying high with some stubborn overflow water that should be receding by Wednesday, leaving just the full cranking turbine flows. Water conditions right now have a nice stain with about 2 feet of visibility. Look for flows to stay up with the stained water color. Flows in the other area smaller waterways are about medium and slightly stained, likely offering up a nice fishable window for now, Bierstine said. He says to cover lots of water and get the drift down and slow top target steelhead. Ice isn’t safe in Olcott, according to Matt Vogt of Newfane, but you should be able to sneak out onto the back bay in Wilson for a little bit longer. Be careful! Vogt went with his dad, Mark, to Sodus Bay and they found 10 inches of solid black ice and the perch action was still good. According to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott, there is currently safe ice on all the bays. However, always use caution next to the shoreline. Make sure you stay away from any tributaries entering the bays. Most of the perch action has been at Third Creek next to the points. Fish in 25 to 30 feet of water and use bright glow jigs. When fishing out that deep, you need to use larger jigs to get to the bottom. Tip your presentation with spikes and drill a few holes so you can move around. Some pike are still being caught on the east side of LeRoy Island. Use pike minnows under tip-ups. The Port Bay perch have been caught off the points (Tompkins and Graves Point). There is 12 inches of ice in the middle; however, shoreline ice is some areas is breaking up. Chaumont Bay was the scene for some amazing lake trout fishing through nearly 20 inches of ice. Nick Ramsey of Ballston Spa took over the lead in the NYS Winter Classic that ended Monday with a 42-inch lake trout. It was a record catch for the contest. It was estimated at 25-26 pounds, caught on a Kastmaster spoon targeting big walleye. His fishing buddy Kurt Rohling also caught 39-inch and 34.5-inch lake trout the same morning using a Walleye Nation Creations Rip-n-glide.