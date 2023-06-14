The regular bass and Great Lakes muskellunge seasons open Thursday. We are over the hump for the Southtowns Walleye Derby, and the New York Walleye Derby opens June 24, but you must be registered by Friday. There is a new bait shop in Buffalo Harbor.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The Southtowns Walleye Derby is just more than halfway over, and the timing has been good for the daytime walleye bite. The open water-offshore walleye trolling program is ramping up, Capt. Don Ruppert of Wave Tamer Sportfishing said. Fish are spread out, but active. He did well over the weekend using stickbaits in 30 feet of water and/or directly on bottom. Green and purple colors have been the most consistent, so far, this year. He said Yaleye Mooneyes (shallow stick baits) are the hot ticket, right now, for him, but similar baits also will catch fish. Ruppert has not yet run worms this season. The New York Walleye Derby begins June 24 and will continue through Aug. 6, but the deadline to register is Friday. Check out www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

The regular bass season opens Thursday. It has been a good early season, Capt. Jeff Hippert of Lake Erie Trophy Bass Charters said. He’s been catching 30 to 60 smallmouth bass on each trip, averaging 3 to 6 pounds. He has even caught bass of more than 7 pounds. When the season opens, expect bass to be at various depths, from 8 to 38 feet. They should be in that same range for another 3-4 weeks, Hippert said, before they move out to rock piles in deeper water. Ned rigs, swim baits, drop shots and tubes are all go-to baits. Check out www.lakeerietrophybass.com for more info.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston had a good weekend on bass, alternating between Buffalo Harbor and the lake. Saturday, he helped lead a family from West Virginia in their own boat. Due to the wind, they focused their efforts inside the breakwalls, and the two boats managed to catch 40 bass. They never dropped a fish on a dropshot rig all day, running flat worms and flat nose minnows. The big fish of the day was 6 pounds. On Sunday, they hit the main lake, and they caught 80-plus bass between the boats. They never left the windmills area, from the beach to the dumping grounds. They used all drop-shot rigs with the Yum sonar minnow. Wilson couldn’t stress enough how important it is to spend time viewing electronics, and not just fishing. He found a location in front of the windmills that his Navionics and lake master chart didn’t show. It identified a large school in just a half-mile radius. When the wind picked up enough for a drift, they went 17 for 17 casting for fish. Multiple fish were pushing 5 pounds, with about a 3-pound average.

Some perch are still hanging around. Steve Haak of South Wales said he found active fish in 52 to 54 feet of water in front of Cattaraugus Creek. He only marked a few fish, at first, but once he located them, it was game on. He ended with 60 perch. Emerald shiners were the key. Steve Hawkins of Capt. Bob’s Outdoors said he will be opening a new shop Thursday in Buffalo Harbor called Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Bait Shop. To help kick things off, he will be running a free sheepshead and round goby derby from Thursday to June 30 for a $100 gift card.

Niagara River

Chris Trzaska of Buffalo reports continued success at the Beaver Island State Park Marina, using Chuck Booker No. 3 red and white spinners. He also caught some bass on Rat-L-Traps. Bass fishing improved over last week in the river, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston said. However, the moss is becoming more troublesome. He filmed with Tim Andrus of Rush Outdoors, and they did well on spinnerbaits. Fish up to five pounds were caught from Devil’s Hole to the mouth of the Niagara. Other baits that produced bass were Ned Ocho’s, drop-shotting Half Shells and Maglips.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

In the Orleans County Open over the weekend, the Screamer Team bested the 28 pro teams out of the Oak with a two-day score of 468.94 points. The team was led by Dave Antenori of Clarks Summit, Pa. Second place was Bite Me with 418.10 points, followed by Yankee Troller with 412.98 points and Vision Quest with 412.46 points. Antenori was fishing with his father, Frank, 83, to make the win even more special. They had found fish off Olcott and ran the 23 miles to an area with depth ranging from 350 to 500 feet of water. The tournament allowed teams to weigh in their best five salmon and best five trout, with bonus points for steelhead. They caught salmon first, and then steelhead. The best program for steelhead was 10 colors of lead core, which was weighted down with 3-ounce Shark weights using Dreamweaver and Michigan Stinger spoons 50 to 60 feet down. Salmon were down a bit deeper, and they used 400 feet of copper with E-Chip square paddles, A-Tom-Mik twinkies, Diabolical meat heads and A-Tom-Mik meat. They fished in the same general area both days. Brian Forder of Waterport led the Bite Me team with his daughter and two granddaughters from Wisconsin. They were fishing in 400 to 600 feet of water off Point Breeze, fishing DW spoons and flasher/flies in the top 75 feet of water. The team also managed to catch the biggest fish each day of the pro division, salmon up to 23-plus pounds.

In the amateur division (best three salmon and three trout), Howell at the Sky was the winner with 254.24 points. The runner-up was Roll with It with a score of 249.61 points. Howell at the Sky was led by Joe Rosen of Marion, and they fished the same water as the Screamer team. Their strategy was to target steelhead first, using shorter coppers in 100-, 200- and 300-foot lengths, and using 2- and 3-ounce Shark weights to get their Warrior spoons into the fish zone. The best colors were natural, pink, orange and white. They caught their salmon on wire divers 200 to 250 feet back and riggers down 80 to 100 feet. Meat produced some of the salmon. They did not use flashers/flies.

Finger Lakes

Lake-trout jigging recently slowed for Capt. John Gaulke of the Finger Lakes Angling Zone on Cayuga Lake. It has been picking up gradually since. There are signs of a thermocline starting to form, but it hasn’t fully formed, yet. He has done well from 55 feet out to around 85 feet. Fish are well-distributed throughout the mid- to mid-upper portions of the lake. Trolling has been a good bet due to vast amounts of water with trout-friendly temperatures. Trollers working the southern portions of the lake are picking up some rainbows, lakers, and a few salmon and brown trout. Check out Scattershots on Sunday to see how the pros did last week on bass.

Expect lake trout to be in shallow water throughout all the cold-water Finger Lakes – 50 feet to 80 feet is a good general range to try, Gaulke said. Largemouth and smallmouth bass should be finished spawning on the smaller Finger Lakes, including Honeoye, Conesus and Otisco. The spawn tends to go right into July on Seneca and Cayuga Lake due to their size and vast amounts of cold water. This is a good time to fish for pike. It has been a cool spring, and weed growth is just starting.