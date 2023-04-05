Mother Nature continues to impact the fishing scene throughout Western New York as anglers prepare for some of the first contests of the spring. In the meantime, you will have to pick your spots and be ready to move at a moment’s notice to get a line wet – it might not be around for long. One bit of good news, the first king salmon of the year was caught around the Niagara Bar, at least that we were informed of.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Rain last week and more rain this week is having a negative impact on local tributaries. Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports it was tough fishing the end of last week and just when things were starting to clear, more rain is in the forecast. Things should improve heading into the weekend. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle agrees. Before the recent rain, he said there had been a few great days of steelhead action on Clear Creek. Lots of fish were caught using pink egg sacs. He noted small spinners also were working well. As of now, the tributaries in the area are flooded and it might be a few days before they are fishable again. Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus reports seeing less and less steelhead his last few times out, a sign the spring run might be dwindling. As far as the lake action, a few people have made it out (when the winds allow) to search for perch, but drifters and jiggers have been struggling. The docks are finally in at the Hanover launch ramp. The first fishing tournament of the year will take place April 22 when the Southtowns Walleye Association will host a yellow perch event. You do not have to be a member to participate. Check out southtownswalleye.com for details or check out Scattershots in Sunday's News.

Niagara River

Boaters have really struggled the last week with the combination of muddy water, rain and wind. Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company made it out a few times in the lower Niagara River, but fishing was tough for the most part. Lake trout in Devil’s Hole showed up for him as he drifted minnows off three-way rigs. The better fishing for the lower river has been from shore in the gorge area. Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield hit the fishing platform a few times and saw some steelhead caught on peach beads. From shore, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls has been picking up some steelhead and lake trout casting No. 4 and 5 spinners and jigs. No report on any smelt yet. If you are going to try to launch in the lower river this weekend, the Lewiston launch ramp will be shut down Saturday as the protective marina boom is pulled out of the water. However, the Fort Niagara docks are expected to be in place by then. Hyde Park Lake and Oppenheim Park Pond received trout stockings Wednesday.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters was trolling the shoreline for brown trout with Get-r-Done Dreamweaver spoons when he had a hit on one of the lines trailing his planer board in 10 feet of water. When the reel started screaming, he knew it wasn’t a brown trout and instead had his first king salmon of the year. The water temperature measured 42 degrees so the lake fishing should be ready to take off. Capt. Joe Oakes reports the lake is heating up ahead of schedule, but the wind is making it tough to fish. If you can find clear water, you will catch brown trout, lake trout, and maybe a Coho or king. Capt. Ryan Shea trolled a bit for browns and managed to catch some fish on Ladybug Challengers. We are now less than a month from the first big fishing contest on Lake Ontario – the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, set for May 5-14. Check out loc.org for more information. We are about a week away from the Niagara County Bullhead Tournament, set to begin at 5 p.m. April 14 and running through 1 p.m. April 16. Check out Scattershots on Sunday for details. Call Eric at 628-6078 for any questions.

Mark Plennert of Niagara Falls stayed away from the river and sought out clearer waters for steelhead in the streams. Targeting the same waters he fished last week, he did find one spot that worked for him using small white jigs. However, he caught more suckers than he did steelhead. Most of the tributaries are high and muddy along the lake. It forced Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester to try something different. At Long Pond, on the west side of Rochester, he was casting Keitech swimbaits to take some largemouth bass from shore. He experimented a bit with stickbaits in a turbid Irondequoit Creek, too. He would cast out in the high water with a sweeping motion and managed to catch a fair number of brown trout despite the conditions. His favorite baits included Yo-Zuri’s and Challengers.

Flows in the Oak Orchard River are high and dirty, Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle said. It appears that turbine flows are wide open and overflow levels are diminished. Water color is less than a foot of visibility. More rain is coming this week. In Sodus Bay, perch have been in shallower water, said Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. Try fishing in 8 feet south of Martin’s Marina on the northwest side of Sodus. Kenyon also reports they are catching perch between the islands on the east side of the bay. If the water is murky, go with live minnows. If it’s clear, use 2-inch rubber tubes – white with a chartreuse tail. Always tip your bait with fresh spikes.

There are some perch being caught in Port Bay, however they are scattered. Start deep off the points and if you can’t find them, go to 10 to 15 feet of water. The best launch site for Port Bay is the southern DEC ramp off West Port Bay Road. There is a large parking lot for trailers. Remember that if your boat is less than 21 feet in length, you must be wearing a life jacket until May 1.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake fishing has been good to very good, said Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Fishing for lake trout was excellent this week from 130 to 160 feet of water. White and “Arkansas Shiner” paddletails rigged on a 1.5-ounce jig head did the trick for him. Lake level is close to full pool right now so there should not be any launching issues. Perch fishing is reportedly very good. No word on anything else this past week. The weather made it tough to get out. On a side note, it was recently documented unofficially that round goby might be in Seneca Lake. Not good news from the standpoint of expanding invasive species.